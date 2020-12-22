 Skip to content
(WISTV)   One thing you don't expect to get in a hospital is rabies   (wistv.com) divider line
19
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So I used to work as a framer for a company that put houses back together after fire damage and water damage. But we did lots of other insurance claims as well. So anyway, we get this call around 3am to remove some blood and patch some holes, and sure enough, we get there and all the neighbors are out, there are a few light bars, we walk into this place and it looks like a homicide scene. And it's obvious that whoever got shot had a bad day, because there were gunshot holes and a trail of blood going from the bedroom, down the hall, into the living room, into the kitchen, and then there was a puddle out on the back deck. My buddy, Scott, is an SO Deputy and he's there, and I ask him what happened. Turns out this lady is woken up from a deep sleep with a raccoon chewing on her toe. Apparently it smelled a bowl of pet food she had left out on the kitchen floor and it came in through the pet door to have a snack. We found out later the raccoon was rabid. So anyway, she wakes up with a raccoon chewing on her toe, the pain registers, she sees the raccoon chewing on her toe, and she screams. Hubby wakes up, the Mrs is screaming, it's dark, he's disoriented, he has no idea what's going on, so he does what any American would do, he grabs the loaded handgun form the nightstand and shoots his wife's toe clean off. She responds by screaming more and bleeding like a stuck pig. She jumps up and arms herself with a lamp she ripped from the wall (rendering the room's only light source inoperative) while screaming at Hubby, "Kill it! Kill it! Kill it!". Hubby, still confused and at best semi-conscious, responds by shooting his wife's foot a second time and then chasing the raccoon into the hall. Screaming,screaming,screaming,bleeding​, bleeding, bleeding, chasing, chasing, chasing, and Blam! Blam! Blam! ensue throughout the house and end with the wife passing out on a patio chair. The raccoon left unharmed through the pet door and hid under the house where it was collected by animal control.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: The raccoon left unharmed through the pet door and hid under the house where it was collected by animal control.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He believes:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh man that bites.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Theres a place called richmond, ca, the last peice of the east bay north of oakland, and ghetto as hell. Had a client with several houses there, repairs were pretty routine til he sent me to the only 2 story house on a long block. Patch the holes in the walls he said. 3 entry and 2 exit .45 holes, found one slug on the floor. Same place, another incident, upstairs dwellers stole the fridge and stove from the downstairs people shortly before they were forcibly evicted, i got to deal with the aftermath. Back then the crackheads started coming out about 3 pm looking for their nightly handfull of rocks. Told the client i would go there between ten and 230, full days pay plus expenses minimum, cause the place was that dangerous...
 
dbrunker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
OK fine, I just like the pic.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/also, please don't eat bats
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cat with Rabies
Youtube H8fbAFOMTp4
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That could be one of the least dangerous thing you could get at the hospital these days.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If I did get rabies at the hospital, I'd at least expected to be treated for it there, but noooo.

"The person who was exposed has been referred to their health care provider."
 
Insain2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't wonder anymore about what goes on in those hospitals now adays.......I know it's now C-19 & death so no thanks in going in even for a blood test.

I can wait for almost anything.........
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah you have to order it special.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

apoptotic: If I did get rabies at the hospital, I'd at least expected to be treated for it there, but noooo.

"The person who was exposed has been referred to their health care provider."


This is Merica. You can't just be at ANY hospital. Well, you can, but one will put you into 100 lifetimes of the debt and the in-netowrk one only puts you into 2 lifetimes of debt.

Best healthcare in the world.
 
kermit_the_frog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The rabies vaccine is not cheap. I was bitten by a questionable animal some years back -- got the series of 5 shots plus a large amount of immune globulin injected. Paid $0 because I live in a civilized country.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Insain2: I don't wonder anymore about what goes on in those hospitals now adays.......I know it's now C-19 & death so no thanks in going in even for a blood test.

I can wait for almost anything.........


I've cancelled every VA appointment I've had since February, including three dental surgeries. Unless there's a bone sticking out or substantial loss of blood, I think I'll roll the dice at home.

/ VA healthcare has improved considerably the last four years, but when the waiting room is primarily septuagenarians who all sound like they have TB, I'm gonna have to pass
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: He believes:

[Fark user image image 225x300]


Where did I go wrong
I lost a friend
Somewhere along in the bitterness
And I would have stayed up with you all night
Had I known how to save a liiiife
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That raccoon looks hungry.  The ones I see can barely climb a tree.

He was probably just hangry.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
TFA also has a possible lead on where the rabid coon came from,

Fark user imageView Full Size


Now THAT... That, boys, is crazy eyes. Stay the eff away.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The suckiest thing about rabies is that it has pretty much a 100% fatality rate if you get bitten/scratched/exposed and don't get rabies shots BEFORE any symptoms start showing.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

erik-k: TFA also has a possible lead on where the rabid coon came from,

[Fark user image image 346x750]

Now THAT... That, boys, is crazy eyes. Stay the eff away.


Did they confirm that the raccoon did her makeup?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

