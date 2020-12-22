 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   The Air Marshals: Troubled members and hardened criminals   (yahoo.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Passenger 57 is disappoint...
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I knew an Air Marshall, she was absolutely the shiattiest person I've ever known, it was actually horrifying.
 
Nailed to the perch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Subby, it woodie take stiff competition to come up with a better headline.

+1
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can get Viagra in this country. What's the point?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Viagra smuggling? How freakin old ARE these Air Marshals??
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hardened criminals.

Subby, you magnificent bastard. :)
 
Insain2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It only works when I don't want it to work, when it does work I feel as if I need an extra blue pill......doctor only writes a script for 3 of those lil blue pills & the pharmacy then charges ya almost $100.00 too........no wonder they had to do what they allegedly did.......oh well sux to be them!!!!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sounds like a near-miss Cinemax title.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's almost like people who are attracted to positions of power where they are given guns and limited scrutiny are assholes across the board.
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
