Festive pilot makes sure Santa knows Scotland is ready for him, draws Christmas tree over Highlands as seen on flight radar app
    More: Spiffy  
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Waffle Nazi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he has an affinity for earplugs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The French are ready for Santa too

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Scotland is under a stay-at-home order. Yeah, you're f*cking hilarious, but stay home. Someone has to provide fuel, air traffic control, and (if you're like a recent California Santa moron (redundant, I know)) possible emergency services.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

