(CNN)   It's good to be the Queen   (cnn.com) divider line
11
11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
ansius
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This year...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Incest is a helluva drug
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's sooooooo good to be a Royal........but not me I'm just the piss boy!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Me in my younger years.....lol
 
alice_600
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think her Royal Highness should do all of her realm a favor and say "Right I'm first going to say we're back in the EU. Second Boris hit the road and I am appointing Jeremy Clarkson as prime Minister. If you want better we'll hold an election when this covid is under control.
Third, Harry Megan get your ass home we need leadership Megan you two grow a pair your country needs you and I need you Megan to be a princess not a shrinking violet you had yur funny get to work.
 
proton
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Royal pain in my...Chest?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

alice_600: I think her Royal Highness should do all of her realm a favor and say "Right I'm first going to say we're back in the EU. Second Boris hit the road and I am appointing Jeremy Clarkson as prime Minister. If you want better we'll hold an election when this covid is under control.
Third, Harry Megan get your ass home we need leadership Megan you two grow a pair your country needs you and I need you Megan to be a princess not a shrinking violet you had yur funny get to work.


Put Murdoch and few of his senior managers in the Tower and you might get Harry & Megan back.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Glad our duly elected, slightly less inbred, overlords are following their own advice so much better than the royals.

/ unless you count: Pelosi, Cuomo, Drumpf, Wolf (Gov.-PA), Newsom (Gov.-CA) the mayors of Austin, Denver, San Jose,etc....
 
Circle Girl [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hate people.  😒
 
recombobulator
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's fine.  I'm sure they've all already been vaccinated, unlike you plebs.  What's the big deal?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Presenting my shocked face:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

