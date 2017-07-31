 Skip to content
(My Northwest)   Seattle cancels plans to repair five aging bridges after repair estimates increase 991%   (mynorthwest.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They aren't going to get any cheaper to repair.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Problem solved?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
991% is certainly a bridge too far.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: 991% is certainly a bridge too far.


This is my thesis! This is my closing argument! I can finally stop watching tv!
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: PaulRB: 991% is certainly a bridge too far.

This is my thesis! This is my closing argument! I can finally stop watching tv!


RIP Hackman/Caine
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eventually, infrastructure failures will make it prohibitively expensive for the majority of Americans to maintain their lifestyles.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that and the massive costs that it will take to repair/replace the West Seattle. That blew a huge hole in the Seattle infrastructure budget.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Seattle Times reports the original estimate to retrofit the bridges has ballooned from $67 million to $731 million.

I'm impressed they got the math correct.  Subby, however, needs to work on his reading comprehension.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would it be cheaper to just demolish the bridges and build new ones?

With economics of scale you can probably build all five for the price of one.

/Massive traffic congestion, though
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just in: TANSTAAFL.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a sound plan
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Blues Brothers - Bridge Jump Scene
Youtube QTOg4aYGtdY
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
History is a pain. They built most infrastructure where the paths already ran, even if the ground wasn't right. And now you're worried that the clay they thought was stable 50 years ago might turn to jelly in the big one. So, they have the budget for 11, the other 5 will just have to wait for reconstruction after everything shakes out.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of fixing them, why not replace? I just happen to have a bridge for sale.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoover Dam construction cost $49 million (1931 budget), ($675 million in 2019 dollars)

just sayin'.

how about you jus close the bridge and wait for some private company buy the land, build the bridge and charge a toll.... without state/federal funds!

farking leeches making a killing at taxpayers expense.

maybe get a few more quotes.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when I worked in city government this was done to us all the time. Have things falling apart that need fixed, get bids, get budget, take bids to commission. Commission says; "This is expensive can we put it off until next year" Me; "We already budgeted the funds, they just need to be allocated and approved for expenditure this FY so we can make the repairs, if we wait until next year it will cost more to fix, plus we have to do all the paperwork, damage assessments, testing, bid docks, vendor selection etc, over again." Commission; "yeah, let's push this off until next year" Repeat for multiple years until structure falls on someone. Commission: "Why didn't staff tell us that this was falling apart and needed to be repaired!!!" Me: "Yeah, there is no repairing anymore, it will need to be replaced at 20x the cost of the repairs we recommended five years ago"
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: They aren't going to get any cheaper to repair.


At what point however is it cheaper just to rebuild the thing as a whole than retrofit seismic crap onto it?
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Isitoveryet: how about you jus close the bridge and wait for some private company buy the land, build the bridge and charge a toll.... without state/federal funds!


Oh god, no.  Private toll roads come at a higher cost and are of lower quality.  Toll roads are an abomination - better to just take my taxes and pay up front rather than pay such a high rate every time the road is used.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b0rscht: Problem solved?


Once and for all.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: 991% is certainly a bridge too far.


That's what happens when you make them out of PS5s.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

PaulRB: 991% is certainly a bridge too far.


It's even more expensive than it'd be under Giuliani!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dinodork: cameroncrazy1984: PaulRB: 991% is certainly a bridge too far.

This is my thesis! This is my closing argument! I can finally stop watching tv!

RIP Hackman/Caine


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Summoner101: PaulRB: 991% is certainly a bridge too far.

It's even more expensive than it'd be under Giuliani!


If instead you just tell them it's 11x then maybe they accept it.
 
morg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
img.geocaching.comView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Deferred maintenance:
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jsnbase
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Our accounting department has determined that it would be a whole lot cheaper if you folks wouldn't mind drowning when they collapse."
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Seattle Times reports the original estimate to retrofit the bridges has ballooned from $67 million to $731 million.

I tell you what, Seattle. Give me two years to figure it out, $10MM up front for research and planning and then let's say we split the difference and I'll do it for $332MM. I guarantee it will be done on-time and on-budget.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

IgG4: Deferred maintenance:
[gannett-cdn.com image 850x1133]


I'm not sure that was "deferred maintenance" per se. In fact, the bridge was being repaired when it collapsed, in part because the safety engineers failed to account for both the weight of the heavy construction equipment/material and the actual cars/trucks on it during farking rush hour.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When the interstate here in GA literally crashed  and burned, the DOT paid a huge incentive bonus to get that repair done in record time.  Almost immediately, people started complaining about the cost, completely forgetting how bad the traffic delays and detours were.

I can't imagine the hell that trying to repair, restore, or replace all those bridges at once.  They better get to it before some one dies.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wait long enough and the upcoming magnitude 9.0 Cascadia earthquake will solve the problem. At least the demolition part of it.
 
phishrace
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The retrofit of the western portion of the SF Bay bridge costed $6.5B. One bridge. Maybe Wa should consider taxing income at the state level to help pay for things like this.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: IgG4: Deferred maintenance:
[gannett-cdn.com image 850x1133]

I'm not sure that was "deferred maintenance" per se. In fact, the bridge was being repaired when it collapsed, in part because the safety engineers failed to account for both the weight of the heavy construction equipment/material and the actual cars/trucks on it during farking rush hour.


Upon further review, it was deferred maintenance that set up the conditions for the dangerous overload on the day of the collapse. There was a plan to reinforce the bridge in 2006 that was cancelled due to worries that it would actually make the bridge more unstable.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: When the interstate here in GA literally crashed  and burned, the DOT paid a huge incentive bonus to get that repair done in record time.  Almost immediately, people started complaining about the cost, completely forgetting how bad the traffic delays and detours were.


And that was before the bridge collapse!  Wakka wakka wakka!

Seriously though, Atlanta drivers suck. I've before never seen an entire city gridlocked by morning dew.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The apartment I had in Magnolia would shake a few times per year.  Any small seismic event would be amplified through the rickety wood frame.
 
algman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Time to release the Kraken!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Would it be cheaper to just demolish the bridges and build new ones?

With economics of scale you can probably build all five for the price of one.

/Massive traffic congestion, though


1) not likely, when you factor in the cost of demolition

2) no. In fact, likely the opposite, because you've got to now source X times the material and labour, which now goes up in price due to lack of resources / taking advantage of fast-tracked projects

3) I can only imagine. I live in a city with 4 rivers and that would be a nightmare
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ less than a minute ago  

IgG4: Deferred maintenance:
[gannett-cdn.com image 850x1133]


Infrastructure week better mesh with jobs programs. There is a lot of work to be had. My best friend was on that bridge 15 minutes before it came down. The neighbor one block over died on it.
 
