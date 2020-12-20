 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Enlightenment failed   (kathmandupost.com) divider line
13
    More: Amusing, Kathmandu, Buddha Air flight, Tribhuvan International Airport, Nepal Airlines, Airline, ground staff, Birendra Bahadur Basnet, Aviation experts  
•       •       •

899 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2020 at 7:22 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They didn't fly the "wrong" way.  They just realized there was a better golf course at the other destination.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: They didn't fly the "wrong" way.


Got to where they planned to go, where they filed to go, where the flight attendants planned to go. Not the same as putting the people on the wrong plane.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Buddha. Chiba. Chronic. Grass. Herb.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I thought they'd be better attuned to the correct plane of existence.
 
jammer2k
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It never about the destination, its about the journey
 
phishrace
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is what happens when the Captain has the fish. They're lucky to be alive.
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hustle and bustle? Did somebody run this one by Kyle the Yellow Dart?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Buddha Airways says they didn't fly you to the wrong airport.  They simply flew you to an airport you did not choose.  No refunds.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's not like the pilots mistook one airport for another. It was an administrative mistake.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTA: Aviation experts say such incidents may happen, but they happen quite rarely.
Subby'll be late for supper with that attitude.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
sportscasting.comView Full Size
sportscasting.comView Full Size

understands
obscure?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
it's all flat when you're in an airplane
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Buddha Airways says they didn't fly you to the wrong airport.  They simply flew you to an airport you did not choose.  No refunds.


What's the sound of one lawyer's hand clapping?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.