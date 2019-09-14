 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) DOJ sues Walmart for 'turning its stores into leading suppliers of addictive painkillers and failing to properly screen questionable prescriptions'.
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Walmart will walk after showing it closely follows all regulations and had a stellar reputation working with DEA Diversion divisions.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sorry your honor, the guy checking prescriptions was doing a cart run and there was a clean-up in dairy. We've hired another greeter so it won't happen again."
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe look into the doctors that are writing all the prescriptions first. You can't just go to Walmart and pick this stuff up like green beans, or a rifle.
 
bababa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had the pharmacist in large chain stores (Safeway and Shoppers Drug Mart) refuse to fill my prescription because they thought it was fake. It wasn't. Having pharmacists or pharmaceutical technicians being gatekeepers is a good way to introduce prejudice and discrimination into medical care. I look like the despised minority in my hometown, and I am sure that is why the prescription was questioned.
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, they didn't go after the Sacklers for RICO, so I'm not expecting anything.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Maybe look into the doctors that are writing all the prescriptions first. You can't just go to Walmart and pick this stuff up like green beans, or a rifle.


THIS THIS THIS. It's the doctors that get paid to prescribe this stuff, not the flunkies at Walmart that fill the prescriptions that are to blame. And the drug companies that push this crap.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drunk_bouncnbaloruber: Yeah, they didn't go after the Sacklers for RICO, so I'm not expecting anything.


I wish we would.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Questionable ________.
You ever seen a physician's scrawl?
How has every employer of a non-documented worker functioned in this country for the past twenty years?
Questionable.

Quaint fictions of a meaningful regulation. If I'm wrong, I'm wrong. Show me a valid prescription and how it's not a market for forgery and I'll show you paper currency requiring every innovation to defeat forgery in existence.

Starting with the spider in the webbing in the upper right corner of a dollar bill back in the days when counterfeiters bothered with a dollar.
 
bababa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bababa: I've had the pharmacist in large chain stores (Safeway and Shoppers Drug Mart) refuse to fill my prescription because they thought it was fake. It wasn't. Having pharmacists or pharmaceutical technicians being gatekeepers is a good way to introduce prejudice and discrimination into medical care. I look like the despised minority in my hometown, and I am sure that is why the prescription was questioned.


By this I mean "properly verifying questionable prescriptions" can easily turn into "this person is not a clean-cut white person, so let's refuse to fill their prescription."
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Maybe look into the doctors that are writing all the prescriptions first. You can't just go to Walmart and pick this stuff up like green beans, or a rifle.


Yep. I have a sister who works in a Wal-Mart pharmacy, and she says they were blocking all sorts of pill-mill doctors prescriptions, and reporting those doctors to the DEA, as required... but those doctors never once got action taken against them by the DEA, and those doctors continued to write prescriptions for opioids and got them filled by pharmacies who only cared that the doctor issuing the prescription still had a DEA permit and that the prescription got paid for. The DEA is getting sued over this by Wal-Mart, and rightfully so, since it was up to the DEA to stop the doctors from running a pill-mill, not Wal-Mart.
 
akula
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're suing Walmart because they have money. No other reason.

If they go after the doctors writing scripts, the regulators have to admit their negligence in monitoring these doctors writing shady scripts.

Walmart has some pretty strict rules for filling opioid prescriptions (source: married to a Walmart pharmacist). They don't count them in script count when such things are considered for bonuses (they change that calculation every year and never say exactly what goes into it or to what amount, but number of prescriptions filled seems to factor in... but never controlled substances). Their required procedures get the pharmacists yelled at by doctors (who have the "we write it, you fill it, don't question us" attitude fairly often) on the regular.

But they'll just sue Walmart. Because they think they can get a payday.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I don't need WM being a gatekeeper. They can't even figure out how to pay their help enough money to keep them off food stamps--you think I want them to try to figure out if I somehow merit painkillers?  You know - if I'm white enough?  If they think I'm in enough pain?
 
culebra
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Your Honor, how else are we supposed to keep our wage slaves numb enough to accept these working conditions and paltry levels of compensation?

*BANG*

Case dismissed.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

akula: They're suing Walmart because they have money. No other reason.

If they go after the doctors writing scripts, the regulators have to admit their negligence in monitoring these doctors writing shady scripts.

Walmart has some pretty strict rules for filling opioid prescriptions (source: married to a Walmart pharmacist). They don't count them in script count when such things are considered for bonuses (they change that calculation every year and never say exactly what goes into it or to what amount, but number of prescriptions filled seems to factor in... but never controlled substances). Their required procedures get the pharmacists yelled at by doctors (who have the "we write it, you fill it, don't question us" attitude fairly often) on the regular.

But they'll just sue Walmart. Because they think they can get a payday.


The...Department of Justice needs a payday? I knew things were bad, but...
 
Petey4335
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bababa: bababa: I've had the pharmacist in large chain stores (Safeway and Shoppers Drug Mart) refuse to fill my prescription because they thought it was fake. It wasn't. Having pharmacists or pharmaceutical technicians being gatekeepers is a good way to introduce prejudice and discrimination into medical care. I look like the despised minority in my hometown, and I am sure that is why the prescription was questioned.

By this I mean "properly verifying questionable prescriptions" can easily turn into "this person is not a clean-cut white person, so let's refuse to fill their prescription."


And there wasn't a phone number or doctor name on the scrip? If they refused to contact your doctor for verification, that is on the Rx.

Sounds more like just an asshole Rx that isn't doing their damn job.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bababa: I've had the pharmacist in large chain stores (Safeway and Shoppers Drug Mart) refuse to fill my prescription because they thought it was fake. It wasn't. Having pharmacists or pharmaceutical technicians being gatekeepers is a good way to introduce prejudice and discrimination into medical care. I look like the despised minority in my hometown, and I am sure that is why the prescription was questioned.


My mom had her oxy prescription almost refused at Walmart right before the pandemic hit. My mom haven't had gotten it refilled in almost 6 months. Due to that they didn't think it was warranted to give her the full prescription. So they shorted her like 10 pills. They even called her doctor to make sure it was legit. Granted the pharmacist was new, and the other ones knows my mom well. She went through so many hoops to get her meds, that she now rather go through pain instead of take her meds. My mom has a bad hip that needs injections that can only be done 2 hours away from where we live. She can't go now cause of the pandemic. She also is missing half her intestines. She is in chronic pain. She just suffers through until she can't anymore. Then she is in bed days.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Because the dollar store doesn't have a prescription counter.
 
paygun [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We replaced the FDA with Walmart?  Really?
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I would imagine that the Venn diagram of regular Walmart shoppers and opioid abusers is probably close to being one circle.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Questionable ________.
You ever seen a physician's scrawl?
How has every employer of a non-documented worker functioned in this country for the past twenty years?
Questionable.

Quaint fictions of a meaningful regulation. If I'm wrong, I'm wrong. Show me a valid prescription and how it's not a market for forgery and I'll show you paper currency requiring every innovation to defeat forgery in existence.

Starting with the spider in the webbing in the upper right corner of a dollar bill back in the days when counterfeiters bothered with a dollar.


I suppose I could go junk drawer diving for my old med bottles, but unless you live on top of a mountain, I haven't had to physically take a prescription to a pharmacist in my life. Everything is printed. That is because this internet thing exists. The doctor faxes over the prescription. Sure, the confirmation note comes from the hospital, but even then, the medication was faxed. If a guy shows for his meds, has the right social, ID and a doctor scrawl, that is some in depth identity theft for drugs.

You would have to hack a doctor's login to order meds.

It isn't 1985 anymore.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Maybe look into the doctors that are writing all the prescriptions first. You can't just go to Walmart and pick this stuff up like green beans, or a rifle.


I'm all for pharmacists doing checks on some shady looking guy who has shown up with his 4th 900 count 10mg prescription this month, but I don't think I need a pharmacist 2nd guessing what me and my doctor have decided is the best course of treatment for me.
Unless, of course, the combination of drugs my doc prescribed has horrible interactions and will cause my heart to explode out of my ass, then yeah, please intervine.
Go after the docs who run pill mills.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
To a hammer, everything looks like a nail.

When this DOJ dude was in the natural resources protection wing of the DOJ he sneered snidely provoking this observation: Clark characterized US efforts to regulate greenhouse gasses as "reminiscent of kind of a Leninistic program from the 1920s to seize control of the commanding heights of the economy

If Wal*mart were only a bourgeois store, it could have escaped this kind of scrutiny.   The literal opiate of the people was too easy a meme here.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The same people pushing this are the same ones demanding that drugs be cheaper.  You can't have increased control and giveaway prices.

The two don't go together.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: The doctor faxes over the prescription.


I didn't realize fax machines were still in existence.

My doctor uses a secured network to fill the Rx at wherever. They don't even give me a piece of paper any more. They confirm which pharmacy I go to and by the time I'm out the door, my pharmacy is calling to say it's ready.*
*Obviously, depending on what it is...
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It seems a stretch to point to largest pharmacy and blame them for the opioid crisis. I would say your pharmacy system sucks, US. I think Canadian pharmacist can only call the doctor's office if they have a question. Can't just deny it outright.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I expect to see this Idiotocracy out of NY and CA, CO was somewhat new.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
'Pain Clinics' > Pill Mills
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Walmart usually follow the rules (the big ones, at least), has 150 lawyers in Bentonville, plus access to every other law firm in the world, and about $8B in cash on-hand. I think they'll be OK.
 
morg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This bodes well for the Amazon drug market. They do so well with their regular market.
 
akula
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: akula: They're suing Walmart because they have money. No other reason.

If they go after the doctors writing scripts, the regulators have to admit their negligence in monitoring these doctors writing shady scripts.

Walmart has some pretty strict rules for filling opioid prescriptions (source: married to a Walmart pharmacist). They don't count them in script count when such things are considered for bonuses (they change that calculation every year and never say exactly what goes into it or to what amount, but number of prescriptions filled seems to factor in... but never controlled substances). Their required procedures get the pharmacists yelled at by doctors (who have the "we write it, you fill it, don't question us" attitude fairly often) on the regular.

But they'll just sue Walmart. Because they think they can get a payday.

The...Department of Justice needs a payday? I knew things were bad, but...


If you think governments sue large companies for reasons OTHER than going after a payday you have a real education in your future.

State inspectors usually don't spend a lot of time with Walmarts. As the inspector told my wife a while back "Your policies are stricter than the law requires and we never catch Walmart doing anything shady." The disciplinary actions taken against entire pharmacies (instead of individuals) are usually against independents. Sometimes against stores like Walgreens/CVS. Almost never against Walmart. Because they follow the rules. The amount of compliance crap they have to do is pretty impressive and most of it comes from corporate, not from the state.

Walmart may be run by assholes in Bentonville and encourage policies that are hard on its employees, but they do NOT fark around with regulatory stuff in the pharmacy. The company has a lot of faults. That's not one of them.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Questionable ________.
You ever seen a physician's scrawl?
How has every employer of a non-documented worker functioned in this country for the past twenty years?
Questionable.

Quaint fictions of a meaningful regulation. If I'm wrong, I'm wrong. Show me a valid prescription and how it's not a market for forgery and I'll show you paper currency requiring every innovation to defeat forgery in existence.

Starting with the spider in the webbing in the upper right corner of a dollar bill back in the days when counterfeiters bothered with a dollar.


Sad story bro:
Worked with a guy who was always "sick" on Fridays and Mondays. They finally fired him and he got a job at a hospital(!). Well, he found the golden ticket: A prescription pad. The dude was writing his own prescriptions and was probably high AF every damn day. Well, he must have been because he went to the same drug store he had just filled an Rx the eel before and they had him wait a few minutes while they reviewed it(read: called the cops). He got 3 months. First offense and looked like a fine, upstanding white man. Poor guy had the worst time getting a job after that. Felony and all. Last I heard he got another job......at another hospital. Ha went heard from him in a while
/SSB
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Walmart pharmacy is the go to pharmacy not just of opiates, but for Obamacare and many Medicare plans.  If only Target's logo were available to replace the Wal*mart sign.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And yet, I have to give id, a fingerprint, and a DNA swab to get some pseudoephedrine, because tweakers and our President can't stay sober.  Give me my sinus meds and the chronic pain people their stuff.

The DEA know exactly which doctors are writing what scripts and which are just pill mills. Shut those quacks down and open inpatient rehab centers to get people the help they need.

But it only mattered once the opioid wave hit the white suburban Walmarts.  Gee, wonder why?
 
jake3988 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why?  Because they allowed legal prescriptions to be picked up?

I hate walmart as much as anyone, but this is moronic.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Isn't Walmart the leading supplier for almost everything?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The sackers who sacked the drugs have now been sacked.
 
philodough
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But the Sackler family is allowed to hide away billions in personal family profit in order to protect the blood money and assets from being seized. Also, nearly every member of the family has moved out of the country in the past two years. And that's fine too, I guess.
NPR: Sackler Family transferred money to Swiss bank accounts - NY attorney general

From another article...last paragraph shows they absolutely don't give a shiat that people are dying.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


But yeah, go after pharmacy techs and pharmacists, who apparently are supposed to police this massive drug trade.
 
bababa
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Petey4335: bababa: bababa: I've had the pharmacist in large chain stores (Safeway and Shoppers Drug Mart) refuse to fill my prescription because they thought it was fake. It wasn't. Having pharmacists or pharmaceutical technicians being gatekeepers is a good way to introduce prejudice and discrimination into medical care. I look like the despised minority in my hometown, and I am sure that is why the prescription was questioned.

By this I mean "properly verifying questionable prescriptions" can easily turn into "this person is not a clean-cut white person, so let's refuse to fill their prescription."

And there wasn't a phone number or doctor name on the scrip? If they refused to contact your doctor for verification, that is on the Rx.

Sounds more like just an asshole Rx that isn't doing their damn job.


Yeah, they were dicks. I just go to a small pharmacy where everyone knows me now. I wish I had made a human rights complaint. It probably wouldn't have gone anywhere, because it would be hard to prove why they refused service, but maybe the pharmacists in question would have done some soul-searching.

It was also in the evening, so they couldn't phone my doctor then. It didn't occur to me until reading this thread that that was a factor. Still, I've asked plenty of white people if they've ever had a problem, and none ever has.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
...and no one will go to jail. The CEO will just have the accounts put a little extra aside to pay fines.

/cost of doing business
 
