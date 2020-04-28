 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(National Review)   Birxit   (nationalreview.com) divider line
43
    More: Dumbass, Time, Family, Weekend, civil servant, Dr. Deborah Birx, Trump administration's coronavirus response coordinator, period of time, vacation home  
•       •       •

1115 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2020 at 5:50 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, she's falling back on the tried and true 'Stepping down to spend more time curating my zany low budget SciFi galactic commander outfit and scarf collection' excuse.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a retirement gift give her a nice silk scarf with over 300k dead people's names printed on it.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I want the Biden administration to be successful," Birx said. "I will be helpful in any role that people think I can be helpful in and then I will retire."

I'm sure if President Biden needs a toady to spout misleading medical nonsense, he'll know who to call.  Otherwise, go spend your remaining years on earth with your family.  God knows you credibility is shot, and any career you may attempt from this point on is irrevocably tainted.  Maybe you can hawk scarves on Home Shopping Network.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The first time I saw Birx, she said that Trump understood science. I won't say she's dead to me because she never really existed in my universe.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm sure the ample rewards she received for utterly sacrificing her reputation, her standing in the medical community, and her chances of ever being taken seriously again were all completely worth it. I mean, not many women like her get to show off their scarf collections on TV and everything.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good riddance to bad rubbish.

/everything trump touches dies
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Another career run aground on the shoals of Tiny Hands Island.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Good riddance to bad rubbish.

/everything trump touches dies


I's really weird. I guess these people really don't watch or read the news or something. They all had to see what happened to everyone that came before them but they still agreed to work for trump. It's bizarre
 
Yawp
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One of Trump's biggest enablers in the killing of over 300,000 Americans and still counting. She sickens me.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Please die soon, Dr. Birx! 😊
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Note: Dr. Barx died on the way back to her home planet.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: dr_blasto: Good riddance to bad rubbish.

/everything trump touches dies

I's really weird. I guess these people really don't watch or read the news or something. They all had to see what happened to everyone that came before them but they still agreed to work for trump. It's bizarre


$$$
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Ah yes, she's falling back on the tried and true 'Stepping down to spend more time curating my zany low budget SciFi galactic commander outfit and scarf collection' excuse.


I'd be interested in a coffee table book of such.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"I think what was done in the past week to my family - you know, they didn't choose this for me. They've tried to be supportive, but to drag my family into this," she added.

No YOU choose that for them.  YOU choose to drag them into this.  It was YOU YOU YOU.
Now YOU need to shut the fark up and take you public flogging.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
On the first day she made a speech about not touching your face and she touched her own face while saying it. My 87 year old mother saw that and laughed at her.

BYE
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: "I think what was done in the past week to my family - you know, they didn't choose this for me. They've tried to be supportive, but to drag my family into this," she added.

No YOU choose that for them.  YOU choose to drag them into this.  It was YOU YOU YOU.
Now YOU need to shut the fark up and take you public flogging.


I absolutely loathe when someone who willingly became a public figure of their own goddamn volition uses their family as a farking shield.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wait, so she's flouncing because she was called out for her hypocrisy? She needs a Welcome to Fark meme scarf.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's good to see we're back to where these kind of missteps kick you out of consideration instead of to the head of the line.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"I think what was done in the past week to my family - you know, they didn't choose this for me. They've tried to be supportive, but to drag my family into this,"

What was done to your family was done by you endangering them. You dragged them into this by being a hypocritical douchenozzle.

/ don't let the door hit you in the ass
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Brilliant headline subby!
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
wellbye.jpg
 
kbronsito
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She'll make more as spokesperson for Clorox than she ever made in government.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"I want the Biden administration to be successful," Birx said. "I will be helpful in any role that people think I can be helpful in and then which is why I will retire resign effective April 28th, 2020."

See, Deborah, if your retirement letter wasn't that hard to pen, I imagine the resignation would have been just as easy and meant a hell of a lot more.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's weird that only her family has been affected by the pandemic.
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fenwick Island, Delaware

Dangerous place.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dr. Birx Reacts As Trump Suggests 'Injection' Of Disinfectant To Beat Coronavirus | NBC News NOW
Youtube d57zJr82dhQ


SCREW YOU DOCTOR.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mofa: The first time I saw Birx, she said that Trump understood science. I won't say she's dead to me because she never really existed in my universe.


US Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Tells CBN News: 'Communities Have the Ability to Stop Spreadin
Youtube XlfxrHipUBQ


Mmmm hmmmm...
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fearmongert
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She saddled up and fell in line with the current administration, very carefully NOT contradicting them when they were fast out wrong or LYING.

She's damaged herself and her reputation in the process.

Her best hope now is opening a private practice in A DEEEEP Red State, and peddling snake oil to the Trumpanzees
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mofa: The first time I saw Birx, she said that Trump understood science.


Possibly, she blinded him with it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yes, she won't be going into the office anymore because she's choosing to 'retire'.

That's it.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's beginning to seem like dictating behavior to Americans is a wholly impossible task, if even the ones who need to serve as an example of leadership can't do it. But hey, I guess we can keep trying. Something about repeating the same actions over and over, and expecting different results...
 
uudd [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: "I think what was done in the past week to my family - you know, they didn't choose this for me. They've tried to be supportive, but to drag my family into this," she added.

No YOU choose that for them.  YOU choose to drag them into this.  It was YOU YOU YOU.
Now YOU need to shut the fark up and take you public flogging.


My first thoughts also. But, she is part of the administration that always finds someone else to blame...SAD
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
ok apologies to the guy yesterday who said he had a better shot w/ his dream girl from the movies
 
redrumten
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Ah yes, she's falling back on the tried and true 'Stepping down to spend more time curating my zany low budget SciFi galactic commander outfit and scarf collection' excuse.


I think it was on fark that someone said, "She dresses like she's the Prime Minister of Jupiter."

Still cracks me up.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
She's acknowledged her own hypocrisy and is accepting consequences for it. That's not very Republican of her. Surely someone in the Trump administration can advise her on how to properly double down, deny wrongdoing, blame the Democrats and claim victimhood. Kellyanne could lie her way through this one in her sleep.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't let your scarf get caught in the door, Hans Birx.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm going to travel this holiday season.  I will get into my car, drive 100 miles to a drive-through only custard and hotdog stand, and then drive 100 miles back home but with two stops.  Stop one will be to get a pizza from curbside pickup at a brew-pub and pizza place.  Stop two will be to water a tree.

It will be a fun travel.  Why can't people do fun little trips like that, instead of expensive week-long hells with maskless relatives that involve flying or many gas station stops?  I can listen to classic rock in my car, instead of insane right-wing bullshiat at my parents' house.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So when are governors Newsome and Cuomo retiring?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm retiring...unless Biden wants me...no, I'm done working. I've done my duty...unless they need me. I mean sure, I licked Trump's taint and did what I was told rather than actually try to save lives, but that's just one of those things, you know? I'm still available, even though Imma go ahead and retire now...unless you need me??
 
Geotpf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Don't let your scarf get caught in the door, Hans Birx.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I'm retiring...unless Biden wants me...no, I'm done working. I've done my duty...unless they need me. I mean sure, I licked Trump's taint and did what I was told rather than actually try to save lives, but that's just one of those things, you know? I'm still available, even though Imma go ahead and retire now...unless you need me??


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.