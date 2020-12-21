 Skip to content
 
(NPR) Trying to get to Oregon? You have died of "being denied care"
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"In the hospital, a medical provider wrote do-not-resuscitate (DNR) and do-not-intubate orders for the woman "

That's an attempted murder, right there.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At the same moment, across the United States, disability groups and even a civil rights office of the U.S. government were raising a similar warning: that behind closed doors, people with disabilities, as well as elderly people, were in danger of being denied health care.

Death Panels

I guess disabled people aren't valuable enough to save.

What other nation on earth is doing this?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Disgusting.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cold hearted cost/benefit analysis for all to see.

It is at the heart of eugenics.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ on a crutch.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murica tag eatin' a chick fil a nuggets presently?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Medicare for All: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube 7Z2XRg3dy9k


"I am in favor of some version of carefully designed universal health coverage, and I will own all the things about it that are difficult, including the fact that politically it would be incredibly hard to get passed. But in return, anyone who's resistant to significant change is going to have to own all the flaws of our current system."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was assured only Nazis murdered disabled people.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But when insurance companies do it, it's ok, right conservatives?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really?  Thought in Oregon anywhere there was a busted out street light there was a clinic because there were usually people helping vaccinate each other, and one guy handing out vaccines and syringes.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nothing happened to that hospital. Nothing happened to that physician," Gelser told NPR. "The health authority confirmed that, in fact, that was a coerced do-not-intubate order, that they confirmed it happened ... but there was no sanction. So there was no remedy."

Okay, that little loophole needs closing pronto.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: At the same moment, across the United States, disability groups and even a civil rights office of the U.S. government were raising a similar warning: that behind closed doors, people with disabilities, as well as elderly people, were in danger of being denied health care.

Death Panels

I guess disabled people aren't valuable enough to save.

What other nation on earth is doing this?


When you run out of resources, the covid fairy doesn't show up and wave her magic wand and make the overflow people all better.  People are going to die, and the doctors have to decide who they can most likely save.  They won't always be right either.

Covid Fairy ain't comin' though.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Oregon's gotten worse since yesterday?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AcneVulgaris: Nadie_AZ: At the same moment, across the United States, disability groups and even a civil rights office of the U.S. government were raising a similar warning: that behind closed doors, people with disabilities, as well as elderly people, were in danger of being denied health care.

Death Panels

I guess disabled people aren't valuable enough to save.

What other nation on earth is doing this?

When you run out of resources, the covid fairy doesn't show up and wave her magic wand and make the overflow people all better.  People are going to die, and the doctors have to decide who they can most likely save.  They won't always be right either.

Covid Fairy ain't comin' though.


When. That point hasn't been reached yet in these cases.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AcneVulgaris: Nadie_AZ: At the same moment, across the United States, disability groups and even a civil rights office of the U.S. government were raising a similar warning: that behind closed doors, people with disabilities, as well as elderly people, were in danger of being denied health care.

Death Panels

I guess disabled people aren't valuable enough to save.

What other nation on earth is doing this?

When you run out of resources, the covid fairy doesn't show up and wave her magic wand and make the overflow people all better.  People are going to die, and the doctors have to decide who they can most likely save.  They won't always be right either.

Covid Fairy ain't comin' though.


Gyrfalcon: "Nothing happened to that hospital. Nothing happened to that physician," Gelser told NPR. "The health authority confirmed that, in fact, that was a coerced do-not-intubate order, that they confirmed it happened ... but there was no sanction. So there was no remedy."
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what happens when you don't allow hospital accountants to carry loaded weapons.  They have to find byzantine workarounds.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Murica tag eatin' a chick fil a nuggets presently?


Do you think people discriminating against the disabled and deciding their lives are worth less is a uniquely 'american' thing?

Because, uh. It's very much not. (Look into how easy it is for a disabled person to immigrate to canada, or anywhere else, for starters.)
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: At the same moment, across the United States, disability groups and even a civil rights office of the U.S. government were raising a similar warning: that behind closed doors, people with disabilities, as well as elderly people, were in danger of being denied health care.

Death Panels

I guess disabled people aren't valuable enough to save.

What other nation on earth is doing this?


Somalia, Syria, remote civilizations in sub-saharan Africa, and the Amazonian basin?
You know, we only pay 3x per person what the second most expensive health care in the world pays.  There simply isn't enough money to pay for it.  In fact, it looks like they need another 25% premium increase for next year, and big cuts to medicare and medicaid*,
*Top of the agenda for the GOP in 2021 according to Mitch McConnell.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "In the hospital, a medical provider wrote do-not-resuscitate (DNR) and do-not-intubate orders for the woman "

That's an attempted murder, right there.


The medical provider in question.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [YouTube video: Medicare for All: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)]

"I am in favor of some version of carefully designed universal health coverage, and I will own all the things about it that are difficult, including the fact that politically it would be incredibly hard to get passed. But in return, anyone who's resistant to significant change is going to have to own all the flaws of our current system."


Why is it difficult to pass? Who exactly do the politicians work for?
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So nice to know the doctors there are focused on patient and public health and totally not targeting the vulnerable for exploitation in order to seek profits.  I wonder how much of a kick back they get for each disabled person's murder?
I hear they do their own carpentry too.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is completely unfarkingacceptable.  Until profit stops being a factor in medical care, this will keep happening.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I was assured only Nazis murdered disabled people.


And I was told only the USSR asked for papers
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Felgraf: west.la.lawyer: Murica tag eatin' a chick fil a nuggets presently?

Do you think people discriminating against the disabled and deciding their lives are worth less is a uniquely 'american' thing?

Because, uh. It's very much not. (Look into how easy it is for a disabled person to immigrate to canada, or anywhere else, for starters.)


But I was told love it or leave it
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tarl3k
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Bith Set Me Up: [YouTube video: Medicare for All: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)]

"I am in favor of some version of carefully designed universal health coverage, and I will own all the things about it that are difficult, including the fact that politically it would be incredibly hard to get passed. But in return, anyone who's resistant to significant change is going to have to own all the flaws of our current system."

Why is it difficult to pass? Who exactly do the politicians work for?


I assume you're asking that in jest, because we all know who politicians actually work for...
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Doesn't Oregon have a long history of weird medical shiat? Like forced sterilizations until very recently and so on?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Isn't everyone in Oregon mentally disabled though?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Isn't everyone in Oregon mentally disabled though?


Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you read between the lines, this has got very little to do with "profits" or "maximizing care." This is unrelated to anything about crowded hospitals.

This is an insidious thing called "utilitarian bioethics" which decrees that resources are finite, and should be distributed according to where and how they can provide maximum benefit to society. Therefore, anyone with a perceived lesser quality of life, or who is unable to contribute fully to society in a meaningful way, should not be given access to resources.

Utilitarian bioethics sometimes applies in emergency or triage situations; clearly where one must choose between those with a chance of survival and those without, then one has to pick the ones with a chance; but deciding in advance that disabled, elderly, or mentally challenged people lack a subjective "quality of life" and therefore restricting their access to care is ethically questionable and legally dubious to say the least.

Now, if people WANT to sign DNRs and DNIs, knowingly and voluntarily, that's their choice. But coercing the mentally disabled into signing such orders is appalling, and all moral and ethical people should be horrified that medical personnel would even consider such a thing.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Remember all the liberals telling us there weren't going to be any Death Panels?

And then screaming that the people who said there would be were wrong, idiots, hatemongers and just were racists who hated Obama?

Remember them? Pepperidge Farms Remembers - and the predictions were clearly right.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Utilitarian bioethics sometimes applies in emergency or triage situations; clearly where one must choose between those with a chance of survival and those without, then one has to pick the ones with a chance; but deciding in advance that disabled, elderly, or mentally challenged people lack a subjective "quality of life" and therefore restricting their access to care is ethically questionable and legally dubious to say the least.


IF you RTFA....this wasn't a shortage of ventilators, equipment, or beds. Some of these cases took place before the COVID crisis. It was a systamatic 'policy' not to treat those that couldn't walk, or talk. Not because of shortages...but because TPTB pushed this policy.

"But then the doctor questioned whether it was worth doing, citing McSweeney's "quality of life." Conger says she objected to that. "And he looked at me and goes: 'Oh, she can walk? And talk?' " she says the doctor asked, moving his fingers in the air in a walking motion."

So tough luck Stephen Hawking.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

optikeye: Gyrfalcon: Utilitarian bioethics sometimes applies in emergency or triage situations; clearly where one must choose between those with a chance of survival and those without, then one has to pick the ones with a chance; but deciding in advance that disabled, elderly, or mentally challenged people lack a subjective "quality of life" and therefore restricting their access to care is ethically questionable and legally dubious to say the least.

IF you RTFA....this wasn't a shortage of ventilators, equipment, or beds. Some of these cases took place before the COVID crisis. It was a systamatic 'policy' not to treat those that couldn't walk, or talk. Not because of shortages...but because TPTB pushed this policy.

"But then the doctor questioned whether it was worth doing, citing McSweeney's "quality of life." Conger says she objected to that. "And he looked at me and goes: 'Oh, she can walk? And talk?' " she says the doctor asked, moving his fingers in the air in a walking motion."

So tough luck Stephen Hawking.


Yeah, this isn't a story about lack of resources, it's a story about some doctor who didn't want to treat actually disabled people because it cut into his illusions of being the Savior of West Dickwrinkle county.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: Nadie_AZ: At the same moment, across the United States, disability groups and even a civil rights office of the U.S. government were raising a similar warning: that behind closed doors, people with disabilities, as well as elderly people, were in danger of being denied health care.

Death Panels

I guess disabled people aren't valuable enough to save.

What other nation on earth is doing this?

When you run out of resources, the covid fairy doesn't show up and wave her magic wand and make the overflow people all better.  People are going to die, and the doctors have to decide who they can most likely save.  They won't always be right either.

Covid Fairy ain't comin' though.


Cool, did you read the article?

These are from before there was a resource shortage.

So, now what's your explanation, oh all-seeing-one?
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Slypork: Wow. Oregon's gotten worse since yesterday?


Much better headline this time around
 
orbister
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Felgraf: Do you think people discriminating against the disabled and deciding their lives are worth less is a uniquely 'american' thing?


A significant number of doctors are still wedded to the medical model of disability and see impairments as irremediable faults which make the "faulty" less valuable. That's why, for example, people with Down's Syndrome almost all used to die in their teens - the medical profession saw no value in repairing their hearts.

Near the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in the UK, there were several cases of GP practices writing supported living facilities - including some for autistic people - to tell them that all the residents would be automatically DNR because of their disability.

Of course there are many, many doctors who are compassionate and humane, but the Nazis didn't need many willing volunteers for Aktion T4 ... and had no difficulty in finding them.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They couldn't reach their bootstraps.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

optikeye: Gyrfalcon: Utilitarian bioethics sometimes applies in emergency or triage situations; clearly where one must choose between those with a chance of survival and those without, then one has to pick the ones with a chance; but deciding in advance that disabled, elderly, or mentally challenged people lack a subjective "quality of life" and therefore restricting their access to care is ethically questionable and legally dubious to say the least.

IF you RTFA....this wasn't a shortage of ventilators, equipment, or beds. Some of these cases took place before the COVID crisis. It was a systamatic 'policy' not to treat those that couldn't walk, or talk. Not because of shortages...but because TPTB pushed this policy.

"But then the doctor questioned whether it was worth doing, citing McSweeney's "quality of life." Conger says she objected to that. "And he looked at me and goes: 'Oh, she can walk? And talk?' " she says the doctor asked, moving his fingers in the air in a walking motion."

So tough luck Stephen Hawking.


I don't think Mx. Falcon was arguing that there was any justification in this scenario, just that this approach is justified under certain specific scenarios.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
 Conger says she objected to that. "And he looked at me and goes: 'Oh, she can walk? And talk?' " she says the doctor asked, moving his fingers in the air in a walking motion."

optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

austerity101: I don't think Mx. Falcon was arguing that there was any justification in this scenario, just that this approach is justified under certain specific scenarios.


I can think of lot of things might be justified under certain specific scenarios. Which we aren't talking about here.
I mean sure...the dragon only needs a virgin to eat every year or so....
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Remember all the liberals telling us there weren't going to be any Death Panels?

And then screaming that the people who said there would be were wrong, idiots, hatemongers and just were racists who hated Obama?

Remember them? Pepperidge Farms Remembers - and the predictions were clearly right.


Well, I believe this is in Pendleton, the only hospital, and Catholic to boot.   Irony being, the Catholic hospitals won't help at all with the Death with Dignity law, but here, they are certainly making sure that disabled people suffer to death.   Pendleton, btw, is not "liberal" by any means.
 
