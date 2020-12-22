 Skip to content
Covid will be at this gym in 26 minutes
9
    North Carolina, Krav Maga, Triangle Krav Maga, Durham fitness studio  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
krav magats
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sly Fox Let's Go All The Way ORIGINAL PROMO VIDEO
Youtube X-tYprm1WRo
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
 went to the gym about 2 weeks ago for the first time since march. I'm not a gym rat or anything, but in the olden days i'd get in a few times a week at minimum. been doing fine with my cardio and making due with some free weights in the basement and garage, and it was more of a "I'm curious as to how off I am".

I'm off a lot.

Anyway, i think the gym was doing a great job. Everyone was masked, and you got the impression from the staff basically staring you down that you would get called out if you didn't. Same with wiping stuff down. Capacity was very limited, you had to reserve slots, they tracked who was in and when by name, locker rooms were closed, ventilation was cranked, equipment was well spaced compared to normal, etc.

I didn't feel unsafe. I mean, still wasn't the same workout and i wouldn't go every day, but i really can't see how what they were doing would be any more a breeding ground than target.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ooh, they're in trouble. The city attorneys office is gonna send a strongly worded letter.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is probably going to go pretty badly for them. Durham has been far more strict than most other counties.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't trust any gym that brags about not wearing masks to also wipe down their equipment.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Petey Pablo - Raise Up (Official Video)
Youtube tHnA94-hTC8
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ha! Joke's on you; I don't even OWN a gym membership!
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
hand out $500 - $1500 tickets like candy to jackasses. use that money to feed the hungry.

Mrs. Swimo suggests biatch slapping these a-holes.
 
