 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJLA Washington DC)   Louis Vuitton leather yoga mat draws Hindu ire. Holy cow   (wjla.com) divider line
29
    More: Dumbass, Louis Vuitton yoga mat, Paris, Herms  
•       •       •

617 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2020 at 5:13 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Louis Vuitton yoga mat costing  $2,390.00 means not that many are going to be sold anyway.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That reminds me I need to get my Hanukkah Ham for Christmas Eve.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: That reminds me I need to get my Hanukkah Ham for Christmas Eve.


Some of the best bacon wrapped shrimp I have had was in Tel Aviv. Having a beer at the mouth of the Nile was pretty good as well and in Kerala a good beef fry can be found.
.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought it would be ok, because the cows were vegan - Louis Vuitton
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: A Louis Vuitton yoga mat costing  $2,390.00 means not that many are going to be sold anyway.


Also, anybody buying a luxury brand yoga mat for $2400 is already rather missing the point
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You worship a cow.

I dont think its imperative that you go around dispensing life lessons from your throne of judgement.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: eurotrader: A Louis Vuitton yoga mat costing  $2,390.00 means not that many are going to be sold anyway.

Also, anybody buying a luxury brand yoga mat for $2400 is already rather missing the point


Yeah, taking a leather mat to a yoga class sounds exactly like something I would do.

But not one that cost me $2400...

/and I'd go with pigskin
//just to be karmically safe
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who would use a leather yoga mat anyway? That sounds worse than a vinyl one.
 
donnielove [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know what I want when exercising and getting sweaty is a nice piece of leather to lay on.
 
Holfax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Who would use a leather yoga mat anyway? That sounds worse than a vinyl one.


This.  Leather on sweaty skin?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use the Shroud of Turin as my yoga mat and I get to yoga class on my Trek Butterfly Madone, where I have placed a mint condition T206 Honus Wagner baseball card in my rear spokes with a solid gold clothespin so it makes that *rrrRRRrrrrRRRrrr* sound.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, my religion believes that becoming a luxury yoga mat is a great honor.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand someone selling a Muslim prayer rug made of some part of pigs, but...
What makes a Yoga mat an object of outrage to this Hindu person? Wouldn't they be also outraged to any other leather-made item?
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as you are not eating the yoga mat then you should be okay.

/ not a Hindu, really don't know
 
scobee1210
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't realize you had to be Hindu in order to practice yoga.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jairzinho: I understand someone selling a Muslim prayer rug made of some part of pigs, but...
What makes a Yoga mat an object of outrage to this Hindu person? Wouldn't they be also outraged to any other leather-made item?


Oh, honey. Just you never mind and eat your cereal. Maybe will go to the park later today and you can swing on the swings. Wouldn't that be fun?
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Holfax: Gyrfalcon: Who would use a leather yoga mat anyway? That sounds worse than a vinyl one.

This.  Leather on sweaty skin?


Just like unsticking thighs in shorts from hot leather car seats in summer -- a veritable nirvana.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"He gon' draw dee' ire man!"
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Jairzinho: I understand someone selling a Muslim prayer rug made of some part of pigs, but...
What makes a Yoga mat an object of outrage to this Hindu person? Wouldn't they be also outraged to any other leather-made item?

Oh, honey. Just you never mind and eat your cereal. Maybe will go to the park later today and you can swing on the swings. Wouldn't that be fun?


Lemme guess. You equate yoga to Hinduism. That's like equating Arabs to Muslims. After you drop me at the park go to a library a educate yourself a little.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: Schmerd1948: Jairzinho: I understand someone selling a Muslim prayer rug made of some part of pigs, but...
What makes a Yoga mat an object of outrage to this Hindu person? Wouldn't they be also outraged to any other leather-made item?

Oh, honey. Just you never mind and eat your cereal. Maybe will go to the park later today and you can swing on the swings. Wouldn't that be fun?

Lemme guess. You equate yoga to Hinduism. That's like equating Arabs to Muslims. After you drop me at the park go to a library a educate yourself a little.


You, uh, understand that cows are sacred in the Hindu religion, right?
 
genner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Gee it's almost like millions  Hindu's consider it to be a religious practice and not trendy workout.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: Schmerd1948: Jairzinho: I understand someone selling a Muslim prayer rug made of some part of pigs, but...
What makes a Yoga mat an object of outrage to this Hindu person? Wouldn't they be also outraged to any other leather-made item?

Oh, honey. Just you never mind and eat your cereal. Maybe will go to the park later today and you can swing on the swings. Wouldn't that be fun?

Lemme guess. You equate yoga to Hinduism. That's like equating Arabs to Muslims. After you drop me at the park go to a library a educate yourself a little.


You're right, I was being snide. I apologize. But I think I can understand why There would be protests about a cow skin yoga mat. Many Hindus do practice yoga. Not sure with the cows practice. Have a great holiday.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Jairzinho: Schmerd1948: Jairzinho: I understand someone selling a Muslim prayer rug made of some part of pigs, but...
What makes a Yoga mat an object of outrage to this Hindu person? Wouldn't they be also outraged to any other leather-made item?

Oh, honey. Just you never mind and eat your cereal. Maybe will go to the park later today and you can swing on the swings. Wouldn't that be fun?

Lemme guess. You equate yoga to Hinduism. That's like equating Arabs to Muslims. After you drop me at the park go to a library a educate yourself a little.

You, uh, understand that cows are sacred in the Hindu religion, right?


Yes, so? Yoga =/= Hinduism.
Related but not the same and not exclusive to Hinduism.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I think it would not have been that big a deal to have called it an exercise mat, and not deliberately associate it with a spiritual practise. That said the sister practise of Yoga is Ayurveda, not Hinduism. Ayurveda, especially the Charak Samhita talks extensively about eating meat, including the meat of cows. They recommend that it be eaten in winter and late fall, not in spring or sumner where they suggest lighter meats like quail, patrige, rabbit and venison.

Cow worship is a relatively new practice. Many historians assume it started after ahimsa and karma becane poular practices and Hindus ostensibly started thinking it cruel to kill and eat the animal that "gave" then milk and butter and their cooking medium, ploughed rheir fields and even disinfected their wounds. There was one in almost every house and cows can be affectionate creatures, so it would have been like eating an extra useful dog.  I am assuming they thought perhaps, we should be treating these animals better and it went from there?

Because around 200 bc, their religious books were making all kind if beef recommendations.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't like it? Then you don't have to buy one.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Holfax: Gyrfalcon: Who would use a leather yoga mat anyway? That sounds worse than a vinyl one.

This.  Leather on sweaty skin?


Would that just be sweaty skin on both sides really?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheRedMonkey: Holfax: Gyrfalcon: Who would use a leather yoga mat anyway? That sounds worse than a vinyl one.

This.  Leather on sweaty skin?

Would that just be sweaty skin on both sides really?


Unless a gimp suit is also in the mix.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

eurotrader: optikeye: That reminds me I need to get my Hanukkah Ham for Christmas Eve.

Some of the best bacon wrapped shrimp I have had was in Tel Aviv. Having a beer at the mouth of the Nile was pretty good as well and in Kerala a good beef fry can be found.
.


That reminds me of a bit on one of Victor Lewis-Smith's radio shows about having the best pork pie stall in Tel Aviv.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Don't like it? Then you don't have to buy one.


It doesn't work that way anymore. It used to be that if you didn't like something you could just avoid it and let others live their lives. Now though if you don't like something you have to loudly complain until they stop doing what you don't like.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.