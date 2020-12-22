 Skip to content
(Laughing Squid)   But why? Seriously, why? NSFBalls   (laughingsquid.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Chinese martial arts, Martial arts, China, Qigong, Kung Fu masters, Wang Liutai, Bruce Lee, Iron Crotch  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Queue the training montage...




ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How much you wanna bet this started out as a practical joke that got out of hand?
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: How much you wanna bet this started out as a practical joke that got out of hand?


It still is a practical joke. The idea is to film yourself while wearing a sturdy cup and then convincing people to let you hit them repeatedly in the balls with a giant log.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSFBalls.
Having just finished the grueling process of writing a 3-institutional collaborative NSF proposal I'd like to give someone a swift kick to the NSFBalls.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cagey B: ShavedOrangutan: How much you wanna bet this started out as a practical joke that got out of hand?

It still is a practical joke. The idea is to film yourself while wearing a sturdy cup and then convincing people to let you hit them repeatedly in the balls with a giant log.


What's a cup?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Vanilla Nut Tap?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, I remember my first divorce
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wonder why it's a dying tradition?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Kick me in the jimmy
Youtube RzCnrpfUaAk
 
Denjiro
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Superman - Balls of steel
Youtube oR_sW8-5kj0
 
