(KTLA Los Angeles)   Are you proud to be an American, where at least you died mask free? And I won't forget the men who lied, and gave that right to me. And I'd gladly stand up next to you and defend her still today. But I'm on a respirator, and I've got no way to pay   (ktla.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So about 80,000 definitely-not-COVID deaths mixed in there on top of the publicized ones.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm almost 40. Nothing America has done since I've been born has made me proud. First world shiathole.
 
bitchqueen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY.  Bravo Subbs.
 
Rreal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

biatchqueen: HOTY.  Bravo Subbs.


You're queen? Well I didn't vote for you.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another record for Trump...
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Small price to pay for stonks/sports ball.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I'm almost 40. Nothing America has done since I've been born has made me proud. First world shiathole.


You can always leave.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
400,000

Remember this the next time some Republican asshole starts yapping about ... anything. Anything at all.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: I'm almost 40. Nothing America has done since I've been born has made me proud. First world shiathole.

You can always leave.


America should leave. It's the one who sucks.
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: I'm almost 40. Nothing America has done since I've been born has made me proud. First world shiathole.

You can always leave.


Or we can kick all the Trumpanzees  the f**k out and make it a better place.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jso2897: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: I'm almost 40. Nothing America has done since I've been born has made me proud. First world shiathole.

You can always leave.

Or we can kick all the Trumpanzees  the f**k out and make it a better place.


where to?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Aside from the Orange death toll, I wonder how many died from medical errors this year?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jso2897: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: I'm almost 40. Nothing America has done since I've been born has made me proud. First world shiathole.

You can always leave.

Or we can kick all the Trumpanzees  the f**k out and make it a better place.


Or we can kick out all the haters.

Especially the commie farks who ruined Seattle.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But I saw an internet meme that deaths are down this year compared to last year?  Subby, are you telling me the internet........lies?  Unthinkable.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
All lieberal media lies. Those extra 400,000 deaths can be traced to tragic home barbery accidents from people forced to cut their own hair and fatal blood sugar crashes because the Olive Garden was closed for dine in, and you can't get unlimited breadsticks by carry out, can you?  Open up the state, Misconsin!
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I'm almost 40. Nothing America has done since I've been born has made me proud. First world shiathole.


Oh, come on. Nothing?  Not even the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers?
 
jso2897
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

outtatowner: jso2897: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: I'm almost 40. Nothing America has done since I've been born has made me proud. First world shiathole.

You can always leave.

Or we can kick all the Trumpanzees  the f**k out and make it a better place.

where to?


Who cares? If we make an America too humane and decent for them to tolerate, and they elect to leave, they can go to the Devil for all that I care.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I'm almost 40. Nothing America has done since I've been born has made me proud. First world shiathole.


I'm also almost forty. And you're clearly forgetting the rock music. Great acts like Santana, or Rush, or the Rolling Stones. No other nation could offer that kind of talent. Truly American institutions, like the Who, or Led Zeppelin. You know. Real heartland stuff.

/also the Scorpions.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rreal: biatchqueen: HOTY.  Bravo Subbs.

You're queen? Well I didn't vote for you.


The lady of the lake bestowed her with the title in a ceremony.
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: jso2897: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: I'm almost 40. Nothing America has done since I've been born has made me proud. First world shiathole.

You can always leave.

Or we can kick all the Trumpanzees  the f**k out and make it a better place.

Or we can kick out all the haters.

Especially the commie farks who ruined Seattle.


Things don't seem to be going that way though, do they?
BTW - Seattle is a much nicer place than whatever shiat hole you live in, so what's your point?.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: Karma Chameleon: I'm almost 40. Nothing America has done since I've been born has made me proud. First world shiathole.

Oh, come on. Nothing?  Not even the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers?


Well, maybe the Pink one.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: jso2897: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: I'm almost 40. Nothing America has done since I've been born has made me proud. First world shiathole.

You can always leave.

Or we can kick all the Trumpanzees  the f**k out and make it a better place.

Or we can kick out all the haters.

Especially the commie farks who ruined Seattle.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/yes
//I know you are a Hawks fan
///Go Hawks!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jso2897: The_Sponge: jso2897: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: I'm almost 40. Nothing America has done since I've been born has made me proud. First world shiathole.

You can always leave.

Or we can kick all the Trumpanzees  the f**k out and make it a better place.

Or we can kick out all the haters.

Especially the commie farks who ruined Seattle.

Things don't seem to be going that way though, do they?
BTW - Seattle is a much nicer place than whatever shiat hole you live in, so what's your point?.


I live in one of Seattle's suburbs...so maybe I understand our local issues better than you.  Yes, yes?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I'm almost 40. Nothing America has done since I've been born has made me proud. First world shiathole.


The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Summoner101: The_Sponge: jso2897: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: I'm almost 40. Nothing America has done since I've been born has made me proud. First world shiathole.

You can always leave.

Or we can kick all the Trumpanzees  the f**k out and make it a better place.

Or we can kick out all the haters.

Especially the commie farks who ruined Seattle.

[i.pinimg.com image 552x526]

/yes
//I know you are a Hawks fan
///Go Hawks!


Go Hawks.

Thank you Jets!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: jso2897: The_Sponge: jso2897: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: I'm almost 40. Nothing America has done since I've been born has made me proud. First world shiathole.

You can always leave.

Or we can kick all the Trumpanzees  the f**k out and make it a better place.

Or we can kick out all the haters.

Especially the commie farks who ruined Seattle.

Things don't seem to be going that way though, do they?
BTW - Seattle is a much nicer place than whatever shiat hole you live in, so what's your point?.

I live in one of Seattle's suburbs...so maybe I understand our local issues better than you.  Yes, yes?


Cant afford the city? Shame. The commies have really driven up the cost of living I guess.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The_Sponge: jso2897: The_Sponge: jso2897: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: I'm almost 40. Nothing America has done since I've been born has made me proud. First world shiathole.

You can always leave.

Or we can kick all the Trumpanzees  the f**k out and make it a better place.

Or we can kick out all the haters.

Especially the commie farks who ruined Seattle.

Things don't seem to be going that way though, do they?
BTW - Seattle is a much nicer place than whatever shiat hole you live in, so what's your point?.

I live in one of Seattle's suburbs...so maybe I understand our local issues better than you.  Yes, yes?

Cant afford the city? Shame. The commies have really driven up the cost of living I guess.


Are you serious?  No one lives in Seattle anymore.  It's too crowded.
 
jso2897
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: jso2897: The_Sponge: jso2897: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: I'm almost 40. Nothing America has done since I've been born has made me proud. First world shiathole.

You can always leave.

Or we can kick all the Trumpanzees  the f**k out and make it a better place.

Or we can kick out all the haters.

Especially the commie farks who ruined Seattle.

Things don't seem to be going that way though, do they?
BTW - Seattle is a much nicer place than whatever shiat hole you live in, so what's your point?.

I live in one of Seattle's suburbs...so maybe I understand our local issues better than you.  Yes, yes?


If your life has been "ruined" by the presence of people you disagree with, why are you there?
I don't know any rational Seattleites who think life has been "ruined" there. What's your problem?
Are you sure you aren't just a failure, who can't cut it there?
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If it was just the dumbf*ck anti-maskers, I'd be fine with this. But they're taking non-dumbf*cks with them.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rreal: biatchqueen: HOTY.  Bravo Subbs.

You're queen? Well I didn't vote for you.


We're an anarcho-syndicalist commune. We take turns to act as a sort of executive officer for the week ...
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jso2897: The_Sponge: jso2897: The_Sponge: jso2897: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: I'm almost 40. Nothing America has done since I've been born has made me proud. First world shiathole.

You can always leave.

Or we can kick all the Trumpanzees  the f**k out and make it a better place.

Or we can kick out all the haters.

Especially the commie farks who ruined Seattle.

Things don't seem to be going that way though, do they?
BTW - Seattle is a much nicer place than whatever shiat hole you live in, so what's your point?.

I live in one of Seattle's suburbs...so maybe I understand our local issues better than you.  Yes, yes?

If your life has been "ruined" by the presence of people you disagree with, why are you there?
I don't know any rational Seattleites who think life has been "ruined" there. What's your problem?
Are you sure you aren't just a failure, who can't cut it there?


Maybe Seattle should kick out all the haters.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: jso2897: The_Sponge: jso2897: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: I'm almost 40. Nothing America has done since I've been born has made me proud. First world shiathole.

You can always leave.

Or we can kick all the Trumpanzees  the f**k out and make it a better place.

Or we can kick out all the haters.

Especially the commie farks who ruined Seattle.

Things don't seem to be going that way though, do they?
BTW - Seattle is a much nicer place than whatever shiat hole you live in, so what's your point?.

I live in one of Seattle's suburbs...so maybe I understand our local issues better than you.  Yes, yes?


Educated votrers favored Biden by wide margins. Getting rid of you trumpanzees would indeed make America great again.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelt​n​ietzel/2020/06/15/biden-vs-trump-the-c​ollege-education-divide-may-be-wider-t​han-ever/


https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/​e​ducation-not-income-predicted-who-woul​d-vote-for-trump/
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jso2897: The_Sponge: jso2897: The_Sponge: jso2897: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: I'm almost 40. Nothing America has done since I've been born has made me proud. First world shiathole.

You can always leave.

Or we can kick all the Trumpanzees  the f**k out and make it a better place.

Or we can kick out all the haters.

Especially the commie farks who ruined Seattle.

Things don't seem to be going that way though, do they?
BTW - Seattle is a much nicer place than whatever shiat hole you live in, so what's your point?.

I live in one of Seattle's suburbs...so maybe I understand our local issues better than you.  Yes, yes?

If your life has been "ruined" by the presence of people you disagree with, why are you there?
I don't know any rational Seattleites who think life has been "ruined" there. What's your problem?
Are you sure you aren't just a failure, who can't cut it there?


Weren't you advocating kicking out people you disagree with earlier in the thread?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jso2897: The_Sponge: jso2897: The_Sponge: jso2897: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: I'm almost 40. Nothing America has done since I've been born has made me proud. First world shiathole.

You can always leave.

Or we can kick all the Trumpanzees  the f**k out and make it a better place.

Or we can kick out all the haters.

Especially the commie farks who ruined Seattle.

Things don't seem to be going that way though, do they?
BTW - Seattle is a much nicer place than whatever shiat hole you live in, so what's your point?.

I live in one of Seattle's suburbs...so maybe I understand our local issues better than you.  Yes, yes?

If your life has been "ruined" by the presence of people you disagree with, why are you there?
I don't know any rational Seattleites who think life has been "ruined" there. What's your problem?
Are you sure you aren't just a failure, who can't cut it there?


I never said my life was ruined...I said that the city was....try to keep up.

In what universe is turning a city into a homeless utopia a good thing?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I'm almost 40. Nothing America has done since I've been born has made me proud. First world shiathole.


I guess I'll amend this to stay Obama becoming president made me proud. But the reasons his election was noteworthy kind of overrule any feelings of pride.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: jso2897: The_Sponge: jso2897: The_Sponge: jso2897: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: I'm almost 40. Nothing America has done since I've been born has made me proud. First world shiathole.

You can always leave.

Or we can kick all the Trumpanzees  the f**k out and make it a better place.

Or we can kick out all the haters.

Especially the commie farks who ruined Seattle.

Things don't seem to be going that way though, do they?
BTW - Seattle is a much nicer place than whatever shiat hole you live in, so what's your point?.

I live in one of Seattle's suburbs...so maybe I understand our local issues better than you.  Yes, yes?

If your life has been "ruined" by the presence of people you disagree with, why are you there?
I don't know any rational Seattleites who think life has been "ruined" there. What's your problem?
Are you sure you aren't just a failure, who can't cut it there?

Weren't you advocating kicking out people you disagree with earlier in the thread?


Why not? Your Orange Hitler does it publicly every single day.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't have any problem with the America I see shaping up in the future.
The Trump faction need to realize that their fake reality is collapsing around them. they may need to flee back to some inbred, predominately white shiathole ........ somewhere, I don't know. Nobody, anywhere on the planet wants the American Right around.
You can't reverse elections you lose, and you can't have back the old privileges that used to come with your white skin. Learn to compete and function as an equal, leave and go elsewhere - or quit whining.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jso2897: I don't have any problem with the America I see shaping up in the future.
The Trump faction need to realize that their fake reality is collapsing around them. they may need to flee back to some inbred, predominately white shiathole ........ somewhere, I don't know. Nobody, anywhere on the planet wants the American Right around.
You can't reverse elections you lose, and you can't have back the old privileges that used to come with your white skin. Learn to compete and function as an equal, leave and go elsewhere - or quit whining.


Do you have any friends in the real world?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: Boojum2k: jso2897: The_Sponge: jso2897: The_Sponge: jso2897: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: I'm almost 40. Nothing America has done since I've been born has made me proud. First world shiathole.

You can always leave.

Or we can kick all the Trumpanzees  the f**k out and make it a better place.

Or we can kick out all the haters.

Especially the commie farks who ruined Seattle.

Things don't seem to be going that way though, do they?
BTW - Seattle is a much nicer place than whatever shiat hole you live in, so what's your point?.

I live in one of Seattle's suburbs...so maybe I understand our local issues better than you.  Yes, yes?

If your life has been "ruined" by the presence of people you disagree with, why are you there?
I don't know any rational Seattleites who think life has been "ruined" there. What's your problem?
Are you sure you aren't just a failure, who can't cut it there?

Weren't you advocating kicking out people you disagree with earlier in the thread?

Why not? Your Orange Hitler does it publicly every single day.


He's not mine and I'm not advocating kicking anyone out.
 
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: Maybe Seattle should kick out all the haters.


If you kicked out everybody who hates anything, you'd have to kick everybody out of everywhere.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: jso2897: The_Sponge: jso2897: The_Sponge: jso2897: The_Sponge: Karma Chameleon: I'm almost 40. Nothing America has done since I've been born has made me proud. First world shiathole.

You can always leave.

Or we can kick all the Trumpanzees  the f**k out and make it a better place.

Or we can kick out all the haters.

Especially the commie farks who ruined Seattle.

Things don't seem to be going that way though, do they?
BTW - Seattle is a much nicer place than whatever shiat hole you live in, so what's your point?.

I live in one of Seattle's suburbs...so maybe I understand our local issues better than you.  Yes, yes?

If your life has been "ruined" by the presence of people you disagree with, why are you there?
I don't know any rational Seattleites who think life has been "ruined" there. What's your problem?
Are you sure you aren't just a failure, who can't cut it there?

I never said my life was ruined...I said that the city was....try to keep up.

In what universe is turning a city into a homeless utopia a good thing?


Look at it this way. Homeless people create jobs, like the good folks at KOMO who develop the histrionic SEATTLE IS DYING poverty porn you no doubt masturbate to.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: 400,000

Remember this the next time some Republican asshole starts yapping about ... anything. Anything at all.


Listen, you smelly pirate hooker.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I'm almost 40. Nothing America has done since I've been born has made me proud. First world shiathole.


Debbie Downer fell in love that day.

the USA hands out a lot of help to a lot of people around the globe. try to find happiness in that.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I'm almost 40. Nothing America has done since I've been born has made me proud. First world shiathole.


Nobody is proud of you either.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Weren't you advocating kicking out people you disagree with earlier in the thread?


If anyone must leave (which was suggested by a right wing poster) , I suggested it be them, instead, since they do not wish to live in the America of the future.
I was just responding to a "love it or leave it" right wing slur.
 
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: jso2897: I don't have any problem with the America I see shaping up in the future.
The Trump faction need to realize that their fake reality is collapsing around them. they may need to flee back to some inbred, predominately white shiathole ........ somewhere, I don't know. Nobody, anywhere on the planet wants the American Right around.
You can't reverse elections you lose, and you can't have back the old privileges that used to come with your white skin. Learn to compete and function as an equal, leave and go elsewhere - or quit whining.

Do you have any friends in the real world?


Yes I do - do you?
 
