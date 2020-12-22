 Skip to content
(Right Wing Watch)   Parents, ever notice how the name Santa contains the same 5 letters as Satan? Study it out
56
    Dumbass, God, Santa Claus, Omniscience, interesting facts, State God's Way, Omnipotence, very time, authority figure  
•       •       •

56 Comments
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He sounds like a real asshole.  His kids are going to get hooked on drugs.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lying about Santa = bad
Lying about god = good?

FOAD preacher man
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Only in English.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The same letters as SATAN, wears red, avatar of a Pagan solstice holiday...

Yep, looks legit to me.

XD
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pastors manage their congregations the same way that other pastors manage their flocks, and for the same reasons. The differences are in method rather than intention; one relies on intellectual fences, one relies on wire. One relies on "worship leaders" and Karens to nip the curious or stragglers back into the herd, while the other relies on dogs or ATVs. One converts "love offerings" and tithes into houses, cars, private jets, vacation homes, etc., while the other converts wool and mutton into...well, a less opulent lifestyle, if we're being honest.

There are a lot of pastors who are tended to by religious pastors, which is kind of meta, really...
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hmmm, interesting. Yes, indeed.

And did you ever notice that the the name Rick Scarborough contains the same letters as Garish Burro Cock?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And both of them answer to "Nick".
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't know his theology or hagiography, like a typical dumbass evangelical.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I switch the blocks at my in laws every year I'm there.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

grokca: I switch the blocks at my in laws every year I'm there.


I used to do that at my aunts house when I was a kid.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did you ever notice that preachers and anti-Christmas foes have a lot in common?
 
Count_0
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"All right," said Susan. "I'm not stupid. You're saying humans need... fantasies to make life bearable."
REALLY? AS IF IT WAS SOME KIND OF PINK PILL? NO. HUMANS NEED FANTASY TO BE HUMAN. TO BE THE PLACE WHERE THE FALLING ANGEL MEETS THE RISING APE.
"Tooth fairies? Hogfathers? Little-"
YES. AS PRACTICE. YOU HAVE TO START OUT LEARNING TO BELIEVE THE LITTLE LIES.
"So we can believe the big ones?"
YES. JUSTICE. MERCY. DUTY. THAT SORT OF THING.
"They're not the same at all!"
YOU THINK SO? THEN TAKE THE UNIVERSE AND GRIND IT DOWN TO THE FINEST POWDER AND SIEVE IT THROUGH THE FINEST SIEVE AND THEN SHOW ME ONE ATOM OF JUSTICE, ONE MOLECULE OF MERCY. AND YET-Death waved a hand. AND YET YOU ACT AS IF THERE IS SOME IDEAL ORDER IN THE WORLD, AS IF THERE IS SOME...SOME RIGHTNESS IN THE UNIVERSE BY WHICH IT MAY BE JUDGED.
"Yes, but people have got to believe that, or what's the point-"
MY POINT EXACTLY."
― Terry Pratchett, Hogfather
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
These unerupted pustules only say these things to get attention. It's part of the grift. While I like hearing the stories and laughing at them, I just think it might give them more traction. But I guess they have their own networks YouTube channels for their idiotic followers. Bring back Dr. Gene Scott!
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Consider how many of our children walked away from their faith. And could it not be that we were planting the seeds of doubt in their young minds when we lied about Santa Claus? ...After all, if you truly look at what we proclaim about Jesus, about the sovereignty of our Lord, and about who God is, it takes a leap of faith to believe it."

He's making a valid point, just not the one he thinks he is.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm much more concerned about adults who believe in god than I am about kids who believe in Santa.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Secondly, Santa is given all the attributes of God. He is omniscient; he knows everything that every child is doing. He's omnipresent, allowing him to be in every [home] simultaneously around the world in a single night. And he's omnipotent; there is no toy that he cannot create and provide out of thin air if he decides the child is worthy of it. The only problem with this is it's all a lie."

Dude is soooo close to getting it!

SO close.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Put Christ back in Christmas. Celebrate in July!

Saturnalia: Paganism is the reason for the Season!
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ever notice how "god" spelled backwards is "dog"? fark everything I know. I'm going to eat through my ass and shiat through my mouth because I've been living my life completely wrong until this point.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: Hmmm, interesting. Yes, indeed.

And did you ever notice that the the name Rick Scarborough contains the same letters as Garish Burro Cock?





That's the name of my Red Hot Chili Peppers Tribute Band....
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Ever notice how "god" spelled backwards is "dog"? fark everything I know. I'm going to eat through my ass and shiat through my mouth because I've been living my life completely wrong until this point.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Put Christ back in Christmas. Celebrate in July!

Saturnalia: Paganism is the reason for the Season!


Wouldn't it have been April? Also, weren't they using the Julian calendar? That would have put Joshua's birth precisely on the 34th of Smarch.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Only in English.


IT WAS GOOD ENOUGH FOR JESUS. READ THE BIBLE. IT'S IN ENGLISH.

/s
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hey, so does "saint".
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Santa only asked that you sit on his lap.  Maybe it was the priests diddling all those alter boys that caused the children to walk away from the faith.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"If the authority figure in your life has been lying for years about a Santa Claus figure who has all the attributes of a god, how can you really trust him to be telling you the truth now about the revelation of the God-man?"

He's actually correct here, but not for the reasons he thinks.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Midfield General - Devil In Sports Casual [Official Video]
Youtube 5gljcYBg6nY
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
OMG, you're right! How did nobody notice this before?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah yeah yeah...

And THE LORD is a Shoving Leopard.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

More wisdom in any one of Pratchett's novels than in any half-dozen religious texts you can find.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

brantgoose: And both of them answer to "Nick".


That's not what I heard.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nidiot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: Hmmm, interesting. Yes, indeed.

And did you ever notice that the the name Rick Scarborough contains the same letters as Garish Burro Cock?



ababsurdem.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Rick Scarborough has never heard of St. Nicholas?

Saint Nicholas - Wikipedia


/sorry for the Wiki link but you get my point
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Daddy, what does greget means?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sy-Fy channel already ran with this, and the result--part Hallmark movie, part Sharknado--sucked.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Little girl writes letter to Satan by accident, murder ensues.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: grokca: I switch the blocks at my in laws every year I'm there.

I used to do that at my aunts house when I was a kid.


Same here. Also would change the NOEL blocks to LEON to honor Leon Redbone.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Some children, upon learning that the fantastic being they've been convinced to believe in by theur parents and society doesn't really exist, might put two and two together?  I can see why he's worried.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Satan was a wonderful dancer.

https://youtu.be/AJFNxVEOvq4
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Put Christ back in Christmas. Celebrate in July!

Saturnalia: Paganism is the reason for the Season!


The ACTUAL reason is the solstice.  You know the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere, the rest is just made up to try and explain that.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The reason it's dangerous for Christians to believe in Santa is because once you realize Santa isn't real slowly you start to question other things.

And by slowly I mean I figured it out pretty much at the same time and I was in 1st grade or so.

/Thanks to my parents for raising me in a religion that while still religious is happy to let it's members do critical thinking if they want.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

By sheer coincidence, I'm reading that right now.  Susan's just got to the Cave of Bones.
 
