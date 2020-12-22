 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitch.tv)   5pm Eastern - it's the Fark News Livestream, Katy Perry sex-fest darkness edition   (twitch.tv) divider line
7
    More: Live  
•       •       •

150 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2020 at 4:30 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 240x180]


Are you pitching or catching? My guess is catching.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 240x180]

Are you pitching or catching? My guess is catching.


Dude, I am the designated hitter on team Katy Perry.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This news chat may be the highlight of my day, if not my week. My health problems have all ganged up on me and have been joined by two old familiar symptoms that are too trivial to be anything but comical to those who mock at wounds, having never felt a scar.

Have you ever felt so bad you have considered hittting your face with a hammer to see if it helps? I have, that time I lost a tooth on the weekend, but this is worse agony as it has been going on for most of the last four months without remission or respite.

I am so miserable, reading Sax Rohmer's One Man Yellow Peril Fu Man Chu novels and watching the many bad movies made based on them is rest and recreation. The only good Fu Manchu movie is the spoof when Peter Sellers plays the deliciously wicked villain and the hapless hero, Nayland Smith. Beautiful. Boris Karloff, Charlie Chan and Christopher Lee are the best worst things in the movies but they are still too bad for Friday Movie Night.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.