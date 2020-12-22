 Skip to content
(CBS 17)   Looking for that perfect gift? Why not buy them an actual Ringling Brothers Circus train directly from the NC Department of Transportation?   (cbs17.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
or you could run a train on them
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're charging 32k more than they paid for each car. That's 42K .

That's a nope. If they charged 15k they'll still make a profit, and people would by them for camp cabins, or tiny home.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

optikeye: They're charging 32k more than they paid for each car. That's 42K .

That's a nope. If they charged 15k they'll still make a profit, and people would by them for camp cabins, or tiny home.


If that included transportation to your location and set up, not bad.
It doesn't include transportation to your location and set up.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I ended up buying my niece a Kindle Fire tablet. It was cheap, and her parents don't want her to have one, and I'm tired of buying gifts for that family. Hopefully next year they'll think first before sending me a Christmas present I've already told them I don't want.
 
Slypork
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cretinbob: or you could run a train on them


Clown porn?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They all smell like tiger piss.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

foo monkey: They all smell like cabbage tiger piss.


FTFY, baby.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The town I live in has a circus train car. They hold an annual competition to find the best contortionist.

So I entered myself, and won!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

foo monkey: They all smell like tiger piss.


I was going to go with elephant shiat, but I YMMV.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I ended up buying my niece a Kindle Fire tablet. It was cheap, and her parents don't want her to have one, and I'm tired of buying gifts for that family. Hopefully next year they'll think first before sending me a Christmas present I've already told them I don't want.


the impetus behind every Christmas carol ever sung.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I ended up buying my niece a Kindle Fire tablet. It was cheap, and her parents don't want her to have one, and I'm tired of buying gifts for that family. Hopefully next year they'll think first before sending me a Christmas present I've already told them I don't want.

the impetus behind every Christmas carol ever sung.


Fa la la la la, la la la la
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: The town I live in has a circus train car. They hold an annual competition to find the best contortionist.

So I entered myself, and won!


You're supposed to wait for the placenta to emerge before you eat it.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you've ever wanted an air-brushed outdoor storage unit this is the time.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cretinbob: optikeye: They're charging 32k more than they paid for each car. That's 42K .

That's a nope. If they charged 15k they'll still make a profit, and people would by them for camp cabins, or tiny home.

If that included transportation to your location and set up, not bad.
It doesn't include transportation to your location and set up.


If it included inspection and movement to your location, they would break even at best.  Which, realistically, is all that should be expected of a government agency, especially one that just git a nine digit grant for all new cars.

From what I heard, these cars are in horrible condition.   It was the final piece that took down the circus once and for all.
 
