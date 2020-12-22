 Skip to content
(Survey USA)   Latest Georgia polls has it as a "hot mess". How helpful is 2 Scoops? Well according to the poll "Of those who identify as "very conservative," 55% say they are not voting in the runoff elections because "the voting process is rigged"   (surveyusa.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bwahahahaaaaaa
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, if that is the case, the Dem's should win by a cakewalk then.

But, if they truly believe that, but they still want to affect change, then they likely have different "plans" in mind unfortunately.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That website is a hot mess.

But At The Moment, Christmas Eve,

It's Christmas Eve already? Did I sleep for days?
 
CJHardin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, wait, are conservatives *not* lying to pollsters in this instance?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the derp squad in Georgia should write Trump's name across their ballots for both seats. That way he gets two votes and it will overturn the presidential election.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: That website is a hot mess.

But At The Moment, Christmas Eve,

It's Christmas Eve already? Did I sleep for days?


Showed this to my Mom. Now opening presents. fark Yes.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hot mess part is, without a doubt, absolutely true.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a terrible strategy to undermine democracy. Convince people their votes don't count, they don't vote, the wrong person wins, and they then can complain the system is rigged and it will make sense to the people who didn't vote.
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a far left liberal, there's nothing that would make me angrier than for Conservative voters to show me how rigged the voting process is by not voting.  That'd be stigginit to me real bad.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
polls?

we're still believe polls?

come on.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
those polls are about as reliable as a trump promise
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cleek: we're still believe polls?


i'll conjugate how a farking want to! all your tenses are belong me!
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dletter: I mean, if that is the case, the Dem's should win by a cakewalk then.

But, if they truly believe that, but they still want to affect change, then they likely have different "plans" in mind unfortunately.


You said "but" twice...

/not that there's anything wrong with that
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, but one problem. These people are proven liars.
 
antidisestablishmentarianism [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did this not end up in the politics tab as well?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of those who are not voting in the US Senate runoffs, a disproportionate number are conservative. Of those who identify as "very conservative," 55% say they are not voting in the runoff elections because "the voting process is rigged."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: That website is a hot mess.

But At The Moment, Christmas Eve,

It's Christmas Eve already? Did I sleep for days?


Rip Van Scrooge
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McConnell must be grinding his beak.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Republican Patriots who do plan to vote - do the right thing and save YOUR nation and YOUR President !!!!  :


Fark user imageView Full Size
:
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lennavan: As a far left liberal, there's nothing that would make me angrier than for Conservative voters to show me how rigged the voting process is by not voting.  That'd be stigginit to me real bad.


Careful or NONE of those Conservatives will vote and really stick it to ya! That'll teach ya!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in GA.

On all the local stations, they are airing 4 political commercials in a row during commercial breaks,

But these commercials are a pain in the ass. Instead of bragging what the candidate can do, instead, its a smear campaign against the opponent.

I can't wait until Jan when I can get normal commercials back on my TV.

Things I've learned...

Rev Warnock hates police
Senator Kelly is rich and doesn't care about poor people
Senator Purdue is Trump's twin
And Ossof is nothing but a rat-fink with a smug face.

Not once have I seen a commercial that says, "I'm so and so and if I'm elected, then I will do XYZ..."

So its no wonder people don't want to vote here.
 
ValisIV
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lennavan: As a far left liberal, there's nothing that would make me angrier than for Conservative voters to show me how rigged the voting process is by not voting.  That'd be stigginit to me real bad.


Oh man, that shiat would trigger me so hard that I'd forget to say Happy Holidays instead of Merry Christmas, and spend the whole season crying over it.  My Holidays would be totally ruined!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Also pre-polling results are showing neck and neck again for all 4 of those candidates. It's going to be a close call again. No matter who wins come Jan, things are going to be interesting afterwards.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: I live in GA.

On all the local stations, they are airing 4 political commercials in a row during commercial breaks,

But these commercials are a pain in the ass. Instead of bragging what the candidate can do, instead, its a smear campaign against the opponent.

I can't wait until Jan when I can get normal commercials back on my TV.

Things I've learned...

Rev Warnock hates police
Senator Kelly is rich and doesn't care about poor people
Senator Purdue is Trump's twin
And Ossof is nothing but a rat-fink with a smug face.

Not once have I seen a commercial that says, "I'm so and so and if I'm elected, then I will do XYZ..."

So its no wonder people don't want to vote here.


Really? Because Fark had Warnock's ad where he was walking a dog and being a normal person.
 
jst3p [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

davidphogan: It's not a terrible strategy to undermine democracy. Convince people their votes don't count, they don't vote, the wrong person wins, and they then can complain the system is rigged and it will make sense to the people who didn't vote.


So conservatives keep not voting. I am OK with that but from a conservatives point of view it is indeed a terrible strategy.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

steklo: I live in GA.

On all the local stations, they are airing 4 political commercials in a row during commercial breaks,

But these commercials are a pain in the ass. Instead of bragging what the candidate can do, instead, its a smear campaign against the opponent.

I can't wait until Jan when I can get normal commercials back on my TV.

Things I've learned...

Rev Warnock hates police
Senator Kelly is rich and doesn't care about poor people
Senator Purdue is Trump's twin
And Ossof is nothing but a rat-fink with a smug face.

Not once have I seen a commercial that says, "I'm so and so and if I'm elected, then I will do XYZ..."

So its no wonder people don't want to vote here.


You actually miss those goddamn incessant emu insurance commercials?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Really? Because Fark had Warnock's ad where he was walking a dog and being a normal person.



But he was making fun of Kelly comparing her ads to dog poo.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If voting worked, they wouldn't let you do it.

Evidence, the stimulus package.  2.5trillion dollars, all printed up out of thin air making any money you saved worth even less, and each US citizen gets $600 of it.  Even though they are locking us down and destroying the economy.  But plenty of special insterests are getting money.  Isreal is getting a 500 million.  Thats $54 per isreali.  Why the fark are isrealies getting $54 each?  Let their country bail them out.  Make the money printer go brrrrrrrr in whatever money they use there.

The system is working as intended, vote, don't vote.  It doesn't matter.  the elites are gaming the system and there is NOTHING you or me or anybody can do about it until the great bloodening.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Finally some good farking news.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

steklo: But these commercials are a pain in the ass. Instead of bragging what the candidate can do, instead, its a smear campaign against the opponent.
[...]
So its no wonder people don't want to vote here.


Yeah, but it might be a good strategy ... does it scare off more moderate voters than it activates partisans who are terrified The Other will destroy the country?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cleek: polls?

we're still believe polls?

come on.


Surveys, robocall banks, polls, voting booth-- then all the polls close. It's not confusing.
It's democracy in action.

Interesting root word, pol.
One origin is the Greek for a literal pole marking the center of a people adhering to its derived metrics of which many are obscure or lost to history. I'll leave it to you to recognize how many words are derived from those three little letters.
 
jst3p [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As a lifelong registered Republican and resident of Georgia I know I will be boycotting the runoff election. It's totally rigged, so why should I waste my time voting?


#BoycottGA
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Subtonic: You actually miss those goddamn incessant emu insurance commercials?


Not familiar with those ads but yes, they sound better then the political trash I've been seeing here.

I do get a kick out of those 3 men who own a BBQ place....I love the local crap commercials.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: Senator Kelly is rich and doesn't care about poor people


I guess they don't need ads to hammer out the obvious?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Yeah, but it might be a good strategy


Honesty is the best policy but we're dealing with politicians who are never honest.

it's nothing but a crap fest here.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: I live in GA.

On all the local stations, they are airing 4 political commercials in a row during commercial breaks,

But these commercials are a pain in the ass. Instead of bragging what the candidate can do, instead, its a smear campaign against the opponent.

I can't wait until Jan when I can get normal commercials back on my TV.

Things I've learned...

Rev Warnock hates police
Senator Kelly is rich and doesn't care about poor people
Senator Purdue is Trump's twin
And Ossof is nothing but a rat-fink with a smug face.

Not once have I seen a commercial that says, "I'm so and so and if I'm elected, then I will do XYZ..."

So its no wonder people don't want to vote here.


there have been studies.  Smear advertising works.  "playing nicely" doesn't.  Forgetting for a moment that voting doesn't actually matter, if smears are proven to work and get people to vote for you, and nice boi advertising is proven to not work, why would a politician waste money doing a nice boi advertising campaign, while his or her or zer opponent will be smearing them (a proven working method)?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: I guess they don't need ads to hammer out the obvious?


uhm  yes, they do. I can't speak for the whole state, but we've got some really non-inteligent people here.

Historically speaking it's always been a GOP state in the farmlands here. It's the city people who tend to vote more democratic and with the current results showing neck and neck...its going to be an interesting few weeks.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: Great, but one problem. These people are proven liars.


Exactly. Don't believe any poll about these cocksuckers. They hide their true beliefs well.

In 2016, I regularly lurked a site that got taken over by Trumpers. They would regularly act like they were pro-gay, though anti-trans. They never really mentioned abortion either. As soon as Trump was elected, it was covered in anti-abortion and anti-gay propaganda.

They'll hide their true intentions long enough to trick people into giving them power and become the deranged assholes they really are as soon as it's too late to do anything about it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Smear advertising works.  "playing nicely" doesn't.


Whether it works or not, I think its dishonest and sad that they have to stoop to that level.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: That website is a hot mess.

But At The Moment, Christmas Eve,

It's Christmas Eve already? Did I sleep for days?


My kids will be so happy. They have been eying the presents under the tree and cannot wait.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Subtonic: steklo: I live in GA.

On all the local stations, they are airing 4 political commercials in a row during commercial breaks,

But these commercials are a pain in the ass. Instead of bragging what the candidate can do, instead, its a smear campaign against the opponent.

I can't wait until Jan when I can get normal commercials back on my TV.

Things I've learned...

Rev Warnock hates police
Senator Kelly is rich and doesn't care about poor people
Senator Purdue is Trump's twin
And Ossof is nothing but a rat-fink with a smug face.

Not once have I seen a commercial that says, "I'm so and so and if I'm elected, then I will do XYZ..."

So its no wonder people don't want to vote here.

You actually miss those goddamn incessant emu insurance commercials?


Yes, yes I do.  They're all so farking loud.  The anti-Democrat ads are just scenes of rioting.  Every time they come on they grab my five year-old's attention.  He's actually started saying that he's going to lower taxes.  I'm not kidding.  It's ruining Jeopardy for me when I'm trying to really enjoy Alex's final run.

But not kidding, it is only political ads in the evening and mostly during football games even.  I haven't even seen any Christmas commercials this year.  Not the rich people giving each other cars commercials.  Not the obligatory Publix tearjerker.  Not the endless cologne ads.  Nothing.  It's just Warnock/Ossof/Perdue/Loeffler.

The one that cracks me up the most is when they try to make Chuck Schumer scary.  The only people that Chuck Schumer scares are liberals because they know he's getting ready to capitulate at any minute.
 
patrick767
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No one's pointed out that subby doesn't understand the poll yet? Sigh... okay.

Question #2: Will you vote?

Single digits percentages of all ideological groups said they will not vote. For people who are very conservative, it's 7%. Damn near everyone they contacted for this survey said they will or probably will vote, or they already voted. A few percent said they won't and a few percent said they're not sure.

Of the very conservative people who said they probably won't vote, 55% said it's rigged. That's 55% of no more than 9% of very conservative people (7% not voting, 2% not sure if voting). So that's about 5% of all very conservative people who will not vote because they think it's rigged.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: AmbassadorBooze: Smear advertising works.  "playing nicely" doesn't.

Whether it works or not, I think its dishonest and sad that they have to stoop to that level.


The voters make it so they have to stoop to that level.  If the voters would choose to make smear advertising not work, then the politicians would have to use whatever did work, like if the voters chose to use nice boy advertising.

It is the voters who are stooping to that level, they want it.  they crave it.  And voting doesn't work.

I guess we could find a way to limit the franchise and only have the highest minded people be allowed to vote, then maybe smear tactics might not be the best proven method per dollar.  But every time I suggest limiting who can vote, people say it is wrong.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: AmbassadorBooze: Smear advertising works.  "playing nicely" doesn't.

Whether it works or not, I think its dishonest and sad that they have to stoop to that level.


"Fark poster steklo is afraid to gets his hands dirty... He lacks the nerve to strike back when things get tough. He doesn't have what it take to fight for you!"
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why does the Republican Party support these fraud elections?
I'm not going to vote for them anymore.
FOX News is a shill for the libs!!
 
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: I live in GA....


Sorry bout that.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

davidphogan: It's not a terrible strategy to undermine democracy. Convince people their votes don't count, they don't vote, the wrong person wins, and they then can complain the system is rigged and it will make sense to the people who didn't vote.


True.  It is truly sad there are 74+ million people in this country who are so irquivically, willingly, ignorant/stupid.
 
