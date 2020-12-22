 Skip to content
 
(The Onion)   Literary Scholars Discover First Draft Of 'A Christmas Carol' Where All 4 Ghosts Show Up At Once And Just Beat The shiat Out Of Scrooge   (theonion.com) divider line
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SNL did it too.

It's a Wonderful Life: The Lost Ending - SNL
Youtube vw89o0afb2A
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this was the most significant Dickens-related discovery since archivists uncovering a draft of Oliver Twist in which the ravenous orphan bites out Mr. Limbkins' trachea after being refused more gruel.

Holy shiat, I would watch the hell out of that musical.

♫ Consider yourself... my biatch!  Consider yourself... utterly dead, ya f*ck... ♫
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Anything to make Dickens trim 4 million unnecessary words
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As I glance over to my bookshelf on this day-after-solstice, nights subtly shorter, days longer, the sun beginning its apparent march northward along the tree-fringed horizon, my eyes land on a volume entitled "Moby Dick" by one Herman Melville. I could reach out with my hand, now showing signs of its life-long toil, and pick up that tome, or choose another nearby - by an author named Charles Dickens. Instead, I ram a corkscrew through my farking face.
 
darkone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Beavis and Butthead ruined it.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6i​o​d35
 
