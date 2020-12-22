 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vox)   Are you stressed out with all the isolation of 2020 because of the 'rona? Worry some more because it's doing weird things to our bodies like irregular periods, hair loss, and more   (vox.com) divider line
30
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

386 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2020 at 2:55 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, I'm loving it.  I'm an introvert.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's actually Covid causing those symptoms
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was looking at Arizona's roll out of the vaccine. At the bottom of the list, after first responders and others who are on 'the list' to get the vaccine, was the general population. And it would be available to them mid to late summer 2021.

So I don't expect this to change. In fact, I fear 2021 will be the year when we hurt the most.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I was looking at Arizona's roll out of the vaccine. At the bottom of the list, after first responders and others who are on 'the list' to get the vaccine, was the general population. And it would be available to them mid to late summer 2021.

So I don't expect this to change. In fact, I fear 2021 will be the year when we hurt the most.


That's what has been expected all along. Hell, I work for a hospital, but I'm still looking at our Tier-3 in April because I don't directly interface with patient areas.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Nadie_AZ: I was looking at Arizona's roll out of the vaccine. At the bottom of the list, after first responders and others who are on 'the list' to get the vaccine, was the general population. And it would be available to them mid to late summer 2021.

So I don't expect this to change. In fact, I fear 2021 will be the year when we hurt the most.

That's what has been expected all along. Hell, I work for a hospital, but I'm still looking at our Tier-3 in April because I don't directly interface with patient areas.


Oh man. My daughter is a dietician at a hospital. I tell her to be safe all the time. Please be safe.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

downstairs: No, I'm loving it.  I'm an introvert.


Exactly. As far as I'm concerned, we're living in a Golden Age.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I was looking at Arizona's roll out of the vaccine. At the bottom of the list, after first responders and others who are on 'the list' to get the vaccine, was the general population. And it would be available to them mid to late summer 2021.

So I don't expect this to change. In fact, I fear 2021 will be the year when we hurt the most.


The difference is we will have an administration that, at the least, stops throwing gasoline on the fire.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

downstairs: No, I'm loving it.  I'm an introvert.


I love being at home. I'm an introvert, too. I didn't expect the anxiety and panic at going out around people who refuse to mask. I'm immunocompromised, so I feel like Yossarian... "They're trying to kill me."
 
NEDM
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

downstairs: No, I'm loving it.  I'm an introvert.


WhippingBoi: downstairs: No, I'm loving it.  I'm an introvert.

Exactly. As far as I'm concerned, we're living in a Golden Age.


Good for farking you.  I'm glad you're enjoying watching people literally lose their hair out of lack of human contact.  Would you care for some popcorn as you partake in your smug superiority?
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I dont know about anyone else but its causing me to beat my dick like it owes me money.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Believe it or not she is still hanging in there with us:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Most of my hair loss has involved me totallythinking I can get the hair around my ears with bare clippers, then giving myself a square inch bald spot.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: I dont know about anyone else but its causing me to beat my dick like it owes me money.


Ah.....youth.....I remember it well.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Reads article.... Isolation can cause hair loss, body odor, poor diet.

Just another day in the life of a farker.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

downstairs: No, I'm loving it.  I'm an introvert.


So much this.

I've a friend who's really paranoid about the 'rona, yet he comes by regularly and doesn't wear his mask.

"Dude, self-quarantine and social distancing is how you live your life even when things are normal.  If you get the corona virus, we're all farked."

/ I hate you all*
/ so this is next to heaven

* mostly
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I can't say I'm excited for the irregular period.

/AMAB
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's messed up my exercise & diet some, but as others have posted above, I'm an introvert and I'm doing OK.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: I can't say I'm excited for the irregular period.

/AMAB


All menstrations are bastards?

/Not that I disagree...
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NEDM: downstairs: No, I'm loving it.  I'm an introvert.

WhippingBoi: downstairs: No, I'm loving it.  I'm an introvert.

Exactly. As far as I'm concerned, we're living in a Golden Age.

Good for farking you.  I'm glad you're enjoying watching people literally lose their hair out of lack of human contact.  Would you care for some popcorn as you partake in your smug superiority?


You're one of those assholes on planes who feel compelled to tell the person next to them every minute detail about your pathetic little life when they clearly just want to be left alone, aren't you?
 
frankb00th
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
back in march when we went under the first lockdown I broke into a full body rash from the stress.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: I can't say I'm excited for the irregular period.

/AMAB


Yeah. Anyperiod would be pretty irregular for those of us assigned male at birth.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Black Sabbath - Changes
Youtube 7yrDwGkdywk
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NEDM: downstairs: No, I'm loving it.  I'm an introvert.

WhippingBoi: downstairs: No, I'm loving it.  I'm an introvert.

Exactly. As far as I'm concerned, we're living in a Golden Age.

Good for farking you.  I'm glad you're enjoying watching people literally lose their hair out of lack of human contact.  Would you care for some popcorn as you partake in your smug superiority?


I don't enjoy it.  I never said anything about anyone but me.  I'm enjoying it.  I realize others are not.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is drinking a 12 pack every other night considered a "problem"?
 
orbister
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I was looking at Arizona's roll out of the vaccine. At the bottom of the list, after first responders and others who are on 'the list' to get the vaccine, was the general population. And it would be available to them mid to late summer 2021.

So I don't expect this to change. In fact, I fear 2021 will be the year when we hurt the most.


I'm due to get in in the early summer, but the expectation here is that the priority vaccinations will cut deaths by 99% within a couple of months. Sure, it can be nasty without killing, but the really awful bit should be over by Easter.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I was looking at Arizona's roll out of the vaccine. At the bottom of the list, after first responders and others who are on 'the list' to get the vaccine, was the general population. And it would be available to them mid to late summer 2021.

So I don't expect this to change. In fact, I fear 2021 will be the year when we hurt the most.


spot-on. Christmas travelers are going to break the hospital bank they're going to lock their doors and hang F Off signs to the 'ronas. millions unemployed. going hungry, months of isolation tension, police will continue to kill unarmed brown people - the nation is going to lit up like a box of fireworks. i understand why firearms are so hard to get right now. tough days to come.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My periods have been so irregular I've never had one
/male
//allegedly
///3 is the number of hairs
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: Is drinking a 12 pack every other night considered a "problem"?


Don't pretend like that started with covid.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NEDM: downstairs: No, I'm loving it.  I'm an introvert.

WhippingBoi: downstairs: No, I'm loving it.  I'm an introvert.

Exactly. As far as I'm concerned, we're living in a Golden Age.

Good for farking you.  I'm glad you're enjoying watching people literally lose their hair out of lack of human contact.  Would you care for some popcorn as you partake in your smug superiority?


I'm a man, bald pre-covid, and an introvert looking for reasons to not leave the house. So periods, hair loss, and skipping Thanksgiving for the first time in 20 years not too concerning.

But I am not smug. I am grateful. I know the past year has been more trouble than I can imagine for some people.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.