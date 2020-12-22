 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   If you drive a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup, you're more than twice as likely to have a DUI on your driving record as the average person   (thedrive.com) divider line
57
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

464 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2020 at 1:35 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIS IS BECAUSE POLICE MUST BE PROFILING THE FINE PEOPLE WHO DRIVE RAM 2500S!!!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you willingly purchase any Chrysler product, you're most likely drunk 90% of the time.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have an old (1997) Ram 2500 with the Cummins diesel. But it's not "what I drive," because it only gets driven for truck stuff like picking up lumber, going camping, hauling dirt for garden projects, etc. I've never gotten a DUI. Does that count?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Pickup truck owners (not using them for actual work or utility) are usually assholes.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I only ever see them up close.
In the rear view mirror.

Yeah, I'm intentionally going much slower than I need to.

too bad.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In addition to the micropenis.
 
Cardrack Jim
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
85% more likely to reverse into a parking stall. 72% more likely to being wearing white Oakley sunglasses.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How odd that so many full-sized trucks show up.  HOW. VERY. ODD.

/but you need it for hauling drywall amirite
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cardrack Jim: 85% more likely to reverse into a parking stall.


I always love that sh*t. Like, are you robbing a bank??
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Pickup truck owners (not using them for actual work or utility) are usually assholes.


I've noticed this for decades. The most aggressive asshole drivers are typically driving a black, red, or bright blue 4x4 full size truck. It makes sense though if you think about it.

/ obviously not all of them, but more than their share
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The primary business of the Chrysler corporation is subprime lending.
 
wage0048
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: If you willingly purchase any Chrysler product, you're most likely drunk 90% of the time.


You show me a GM (or really anything non-Ford) minivan that can stand up to the Grand Caravan for convenience and I'll gladly trade in my 2017.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And they just put the Hellcat engine in the new Ram 1500 TRX. I think I'm starting to see a correlation here.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If I'm going to drive drunk or aggressively I want to be in the biggest, toughest vehicle I can afford.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: THIS IS BECAUSE POLICE MUST BE PROFILING THE FINE PEOPLE WHO DRIVE RAM 2500S!!!


Considering the way I see every single ram driving I don't blame them
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Pickup truck owners (not using them for actual work or utility) are usually assholes.


I was once told that Dodge Ram owners were particularly bad because the line offered more HP/dollar than any other pickup. Don't know if it's true.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Huh, I did get my DUI while driving my Dodge many years ago. It wasn't a truck though. I DROVE A DODGE STRATUS!
 
BravoEcho
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This explains why every time I drive past the RAM dealership I start to feel woozy and Bon Jovi sounds better.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Pickup truck owners (not using them for actual work or utility) are usually assholes.


A car commercial during an NFL game I was watching this weekend caught my ear:  Some pick up truck maker was bragging that their pick-up had won an award as the LUXURY car of the year.   Somewhere that Indian from the 1970's anti-litter campaign, a 22-oz ribeye steak, and Sam Elliot's mustache were all together shedding a single tear
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: In addition to the micropenis.


I drive a 1972 Volkswagen Yellow-Bug.  My penis must be HUGE!
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And rust on your vehicle. That Cummins diesel tho.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: I have an old (1997) Ram 2500 with the Cummins diesel. But it's not "what I drive," because it only gets driven for truck stuff like picking up lumber, going camping, hauling dirt for garden projects, etc. I've never gotten a DUI. Does that count?


No, start drinking and get out there.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: And they just put the Hellcat engine in the new Ram 1500 TRX. I think I'm starting to see a correlation here.


Finally
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: THIS IS BECAUSE POLICE MUST BE PROFILING THE FINE PEOPLE WHO DRIVE RAM 2500S!!!


What in the world are you... Oh

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Pickup truck owners (not using them for actual work or utility) are usually assholes.


Hey! I drive a pickup truck that I mostly don't use for actual work or utility.

And... um... well, you're not wrong.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
1.Ram 2500
2.Chevy S10
3.BMW Series 4
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: I have an old (1997) Ram 2500 with the Cummins diesel. But it's not "what I drive," because it only gets driven for truck stuff like picking up lumber, going camping, hauling dirt for garden projects, etc. I've never gotten a DUI. Does that count?


Only if you want to be one of those people that ruin statistics...

Get on the ball Son!
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Cardrack Jim: 85% more likely to reverse into a parking stall.

I always love that sh*t. Like, are you robbing a bank??


If you drove a pickup truck, you'd understand. There's actually a practical reason for it.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I miss station wagons
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Cardrack Jim: 85% more likely to reverse into a parking stall.

I always love that sh*t. Like, are you robbing a bank??


Reverse into a parking spot? It's not like AAA recommends it for reasons other than its hard to back up while drunk.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: I miss station wagons


ditto!
I browse through Craigslist periodically to see if any of the old Chevy wagons are available...those things were everywhere in the 70's & 80's.  Contractor's used them all up, it's even hard to find parts in the junk yard.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: The Googles Do Nothing: THIS IS BECAUSE POLICE MUST BE PROFILING THE FINE PEOPLE WHO DRIVE RAM 2500S!!!

What in the world are you... Oh

[Fark user image image 425x296]
[Fark user image image 425x239]


I love the hell out of the fact that I voted for Bill Clinton and I never acted like this
this is a special kind of dysfunction
 
dittybopper
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Magorn: Somewhere that Indian from the 1970's anti-litter campaign, a 22-oz ribeye steak, and Sam Elliot's mustache were all together shedding a single tear


Dude was actually an Italian-American.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iron_Ey​e​s_Cody
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah, what's wrong with backing into a parking spot?   You are more aware of your surroundings upon arrival.   You are less likely to back over some old lady or little kid when you leave.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: I miss station wagons


I dream of getting a station wagon and putting it on 40-in wheels
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Cardrack Jim: 85% more likely to reverse into a parking stall.

I always love that sh*t. Like, are you robbing a bank??


If you back into your garage, when you leave for work in the morning, you can pretend that you're launching out of the Batcave.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Dodge Ram trucks all seem to have combustion and muffler problems. The exhaust is always too sooty and the muffler is too loud. I used to think it was just kids modifying their exhaust systems, but I've seen this way too often for it to be anything but design problems with these behemoths.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Magorn: Somewhere that Indian from the 1970's anti-litter campaign, a 22-oz ribeye steak, and Sam Elliot's mustache were all together shedding a single tear

Dude was actually an Italian-American.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iron_Eye​s_Cody


*holds up hand*
"Ciao"
*lowers hand*
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: west.la.lawyer: I miss station wagons

I dream of getting a station wagon and putting it on 40-in wheels


you are a road warrior fan?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: NewportBarGuy: Cardrack Jim: 85% more likely to reverse into a parking stall.

I always love that sh*t. Like, are you robbing a bank??

If you drove a pickup truck, you'd understand. There's actually a practical reason for it.


I like sitting upright instead of on the floor. I can see over stuff.  It's a 2 seater so I'm not driving everyone to lunch. It actually gets ok mileage for a full sized truck and has a 32 gallon tank.  Very convenient to throw stuff in back.  Cars suck.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cardrack Jim: 85% more likely to reverse into a parking stall. 72% more likely to being wearing white Oakley sunglasses.


What's the big deal about backing into a parking stall?  Don't know about the AAA, but the CAA recommends this if you cannot pull through.  People back in when parallel parking all of the time.

It's safer.  You drive past and eyeball the parking position before entry.

Every safe driving course I've ever taken recommends backing in.

All police, fire, paramedic vehicles back-in.

Once in Texas I backed into a parking spot.  A woman came running out of a shop screaming and chasing me: "YOU CAN'T BACK IN!!!"  This was my first encounter with the anti-backing-in thing.  My response was quietly: "I believe I just did."  This resulted in greater rage, as planned, and threats to call the Sheriff.

\also Texas is a state where if you don't drive a pickup, then something is wrong with your sexual orientation
 
dittybopper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Madman drummers bummers: In addition to the micropenis.

I drive a 1972 Volkswagen Yellow-Bug.  My penis must be HUGE!


I've got a 2017 Hyundai Accent.  Orange.   My penis isn't huge, but the antenna on the roof of the car is.

/Because physics.
//And it's still too short.
///But a 7 foot long antenna is easier to drive with than a 33 foot one.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: Yeah, what's wrong with backing into a parking spot?   You are more aware of your surroundings upon arrival.   You are less likely to back over some old lady or little kid when you leave.


There is nothing wrong with me backing into a spot, but you people are holding me up in the parking aisle for a few seconds and that should be a crime punishable by torture unto death.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The Dodge Ram trucks all seem to have combustion and muffler problems. The exhaust is always too sooty and the muffler is too loud. I used to think it was just kids modifying their exhaust systems, but I've seen this way too often for it to be anything but design problems with these behemoths.


Rust, too. They rust if you so much as eat salt and vinegar potato chips in their vicinity.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: Yeah, what's wrong with backing into a parking spot?   You are more aware of your surroundings upon arrival.   You are less likely to back over some old lady or little kid when you leave.


Very shiatty drivers look with deep suspicion on any maneuver that requires moving in reverse, since it's a skill they have no hope of ever mastering. They're the same people who complain that there's never any parking in cities that doesn't require the inconvenience of parallel parking.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cardrack Jim: 85% more likely to reverse into a parking stall. 72% more likely to being wearing white Oakley sunglasses.


I don't get the first part, any large truck like that is easier to park backing in and usually takes less maneuvering than trying to fight the turning radius going nose in.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: waxbeans: west.la.lawyer: I miss station wagons

I dream of getting a station wagon and putting it on 40-in wheels

you are a road warrior fan?


I'm taking bets:   Is waxbeans a smegma crazy, or gay boy berzerker?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: waxbeans: west.la.lawyer: I miss station wagons

I dream of getting a station wagon and putting it on 40-in wheels

you are a road warrior fan?


Not as far as I know

But I do like that one show where they put every single vehicle on a lift kit and giant military axles
The name escapes me right now
I believe it's diesel brothers or diesel boys
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Once in Texas I backed into a parking spot.  A woman came running out of a shop screaming and chasing me: "YOU CAN'T BACK IN!!!"  This was my first encounter with the anti-backing-in thing.  My response was quietly: "I believe I just did."  This resulted in greater rage, as planned, and threats to call the Sheriff.


Some places have made it illegal to back into parking spots for traffic flow reasons.  I don't think its a state law in Texas or anything, but there may be local laws.  And individual places can put up a sign and make it illegal if they want.

So the person may have been aware of a sign or local law that you missed.  Or they just like yelling at people.

I don't spend any time in Texas, but in my state I know of a fair number of parking garages that have signs telling you not to back in.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: NewportBarGuy: Cardrack Jim: 85% more likely to reverse into a parking stall.

I always love that sh*t. Like, are you robbing a bank??

Reverse into a parking spot? It's not like AAA recommends it for reasons other than its hard to back up while drunk.


I had to do a soil sampling job at the headquarters of an insurance company and every single car in the parking lot was parked head-out. I'm talking at least a couple hundred cars. Weird, but I figured being an insurance company had something to do with it.
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.