Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't even remember the movie, but decades later, I still feel it ruined Xmas for me. It was that bad.
 
Captain Scratch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like saying that Nosferatu ruined Vlad the Impaler.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Never seen it.  Stupid title.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Outside of Fark, I've literally never heard of this film. I get (based on Fark links) that it might be popular in the UK, but does anyone else anywhere give a damn?

/Likewise, I wouldn't expect people outside the US to be familiar with "A Christmas Story".
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Never seen it.  Stupid title.


there's porn in it.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought it was cute.

Commercialism ruined Christmas
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: syrynxx: Never seen it.  Stupid title.

there's porn in it.


Hobbit porn, no less!
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: syrynxx: Never seen it.  Stupid title.

there's porn in it.


Hobbit Porn I might add
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: vudukungfu: syrynxx: Never seen it.  Stupid title.

there's porn in it.

Hobbit porn, no less!


shakes tiny fist
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's actually one of the few "Christmas" movies I like. My Wife and I saw it in the UK when we were still dating so there are a lot of fond memories attached to it.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Holiday Inn is the movie that destroyed Christmas. When Nazi Communist Bing Crosby first said those terrible words, "Happy Holidays."
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Start your free trial to continue reading"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If a single movie that you never have to watch is capable of ruining an annual holiday for you, you have bigger problems than a movie or a supposedly "ruined" holiday.
 
DaShredda [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I love that movie.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dead Ringers lord of the rings actually
Youtube EIpAns2iGUA
 
Summoner101
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media.glamour.comView Full Size
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My ex liked it, which probably indicates something,
 
booztravlr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

madgonad: KC Dutchman: vudukungfu: syrynxx: Never seen it.  Stupid title.

there's porn in it.

Hobbit porn, no less!

shakes tiny hobbit sized fist


FTFY
 
bluejeansonfire [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hard disagree. I think it's a great film. I don't think it's a "Christmas movie," because I'm one of those people who isn't convinced Die Hard is a Christmas movie. The Christmas stuff is just nice context.
 
dukef [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was forced to watch it at my family Christmas a few years ago. Movie is all about how women are just sex objects, and that stalking is love.

/also plot holes and continuity errors
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DaShredda: I love that movie.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Despite my low standards for movies, I hate Love, Actually. The only Christmas-y subplot is Bill Nighy's character realizing that his closest friend is his manager.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dukef: I was forced to watch it at my family Christmas a few years ago. Movie is all about how women are just sex objects, and that stalking is love.

/also plot holes and continuity errors


Try Scotch next time. It's watchable if the Scotch doesn't run out.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dukef: I was forced to watch it at my family Christmas a few years ago. Movie is all about how women are just sex objects, and that stalking is love.

/also plot holes and continuity errors



Don't forget the ridiculously overdone Rowan Atkinson bit.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Outside of Fark, I've literally never heard of this film. I get (based on Fark links) that it might be popular in the UK, but does anyone else anywhere give a damn?

/Likewise, I wouldn't expect people outside the US to be familiar with "A Christmas Story".


It's a good movie. But, Music and Lyrics is better.
Fight me.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dukef: I was forced to watch it at my family Christmas a few years ago. Movie is all about how women are just sex objects, and that stalking is love.

/also plot holes and continuity errors


Yeah, women.


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Internet Meme Rogers [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: DaShredda: I love that movie.

[Fark user image 194x300]


I funnied and smarted you, but Roger gave it 3 1/2 stars. :)
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: If a single movie that you never have to watch is capable of ruining an annual holiday for you, you have bigger problems than a movie or a supposedly "ruined" holiday.


You've obviously never seen Eight Crazy Nights.
 
xalres
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bill Nighy's washed out lothario rocker guy was the most well-adjusted person in the film, aside from maybe Taken Dude. Andrew Lincoln was a creep, Hugh Grant had serious boundary issues, Laura Linney let herself be manipulated by her mentally ill brother, and Alan Rickman was a right piece of shiat.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Hard disagree. I think it's a great film. I don't think it's a "Christmas movie," because I'm one of those people who isn't convinced Die Hard is a Christmas movie. The Christmas stuff is just nice context.


Die Hard is a Christmas Movie 🍿🎥🎅
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dukef: I was forced to watch it at my family Christmas a few years ago. Movie is all about how women are just sex objects, and that stalking is love.

/also plot holes and continuity errors


So too real for ya?
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Huh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: dukef: I was forced to watch it at my family Christmas a few years ago. Movie is all about how women are just sex objects, and that stalking is love.

/also plot holes and continuity errors

Try Scotch next time. It's watchable if the Scotch doesn't run out.


😁🥃 reminds me of my one TRUE 💖. LOL.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I thought the Alan Rickman/Emma Thompson subplot was fantastic and sad and an unfortunate form of love, actually.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: BretMavrik: Outside of Fark, I've literally never heard of this film. I get (based on Fark links) that it might be popular in the UK, but does anyone else anywhere give a damn?

/Likewise, I wouldn't expect people outside the US to be familiar with "A Christmas Story".

It's a good movie. But, Music and Lyrics is better.
Fight me.


Considering how old we'd both likely be by the time I get around to watching either one, let alone both, and how much either one of us would care at that point... I'll give you the benefit of the doubt and raise a glass to you while watching "The Ref" for the 7th time and "Auntie Mame" for the 17th.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I tried to watch that one. I honestly tried.

/fell asleep. whatever.
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: bluejeansonfire: Hard disagree. I think it's a great film. I don't think it's a "Christmas movie," because I'm one of those people who isn't convinced Die Hard is a Christmas movie. The Christmas stuff is just nice context.

Die Hard is a Christmas Movie 🍿🎥🎅


And let's not forget that Love, Actually has Hans Gruber in it...!
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dukef: I was forced to watch it at my family Christmas a few years ago. Movie is all about how women are just sex objects, and that stalking is love.

/also plot holes and continuity errors


The movie is all about Love. The good, the bad, and the ugly. The sad stalkerish type is in there because it is pretty damn common in the real world.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

Know what else is a Christmas movie?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

blondambition: dukef: I was forced to watch it at my family Christmas a few years ago. Movie is all about how women are just sex objects, and that stalking is love.

/also plot holes and continuity errors

Yeah, women.


[media-amazon.com image 842x842]


I'm exactly like this guy!!
We both wear our watches on the right hand!!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: waxbeans: BretMavrik: Outside of Fark, I've literally never heard of this film. I get (based on Fark links) that it might be popular in the UK, but does anyone else anywhere give a damn?

/Likewise, I wouldn't expect people outside the US to be familiar with "A Christmas Story".

It's a good movie. But, Music and Lyrics is better.
Fight me.

Considering how old we'd both likely be by the time I get around to watching either one, let alone both, and how much either one of us would care at that point... I'll give you the benefit of the doubt and raise a glass to you while watching "The Ref" for the 7th time and "Auntie Mame" for the 17th.


I tip my hat to you. good sir and/or madam.

"I know loan sharks who are more forgiving than you. Your husband ain't dead, lady. He's hiding. "
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I used to think Hugh Grant was a mostly talentless pretty-boy who got by on his looks. Then I saw him in "The Gentlemen".

The man is an extremely talented actor.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Couldn't read the article due to the stupid "start your free trial to continue reading my bitter, tripey diatribe on what I think you shouldn't enjoy."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: I used to think Hugh Grant was a mostly talentless pretty-boy who got by on his looks. Then I saw him in "The Gentlemen".

The man is an extremely talented actor.


Colin Firth, on the other hand, if he had a Midwestern accent rather than a British one, would be telling you now about all the savings at this year's Toyotathon.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: waxbeans: BretMavrik: Outside of Fark, I've literally never heard of this film. I get (based on Fark links) that it might be popular in the UK, but does anyone else anywhere give a damn?

/Likewise, I wouldn't expect people outside the US to be familiar with "A Christmas Story".

It's a good movie. But, Music and Lyrics is better.
Fight me.

Considering how old we'd both likely be by the time I get around to watching either one, let alone both, and how much either one of us would care at that point... I'll give you the benefit of the doubt and raise a glass to you while watching "The Ref" for the 7th time and "Auntie Mame" for the 17th.


Denis Leary and Spacey. 🥃🥃🥃🥃🎅🍿🎥❤
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It makes me think Colin Firth is the greatest actor of this generation. How is he the same guy from that and "The Kingsmen"?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

orezona: waxbeans: bluejeansonfire: Hard disagree. I think it's a great film. I don't think it's a "Christmas movie," because I'm one of those people who isn't convinced Die Hard is a Christmas movie. The Christmas stuff is just nice context.

Die Hard is a Christmas Movie 🍿🎥🎅

And let's not forget that Love, Actually has Hans Gruber in it...!


Wait.
From now on both movies are in the same universe and what happens in Love actually is why he does what he does and die Hard
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EyeballKid: [s3.amazonaws.com image 600x314]
Know what else is a Christmas movie?


Is that Scarface
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: "Start your free trial to continue reading"
[Fark user image 266x190]


Chrome Reader Mode extension...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
