 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBIR Knoxville)   Guess the story based on these clues: Grandmother / Christmas Gift / Nintendo Switch   (wbir.com) divider line
44
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

1184 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 22 Dec 2020 at 2:08 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nanna, in this case, is 43 years old.....Why do suddenly hear banjos?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would not have guessed.

Merry Methmas.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Nanna, in this case, is 43 years old.....Why do suddenly hear banjos?


Maybe you're having a stroke?

43 is young, but not outlandishly so. If she had a kid at 20, and her kid had a kid at 20, it wouldn't be wildly out of the question.

If her grandchild is 9 or 10 years old, well...that's a bit different.

Either way, granny's a piece of work...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need to know how hot grandma is.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grandma got run over by a reindeer?
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no curse in Elvish, Entish, or the tongues of Men bad enough for such treachery.

J.R.R. Tolkien
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: iheartscotch: Nanna, in this case, is 43 years old.....Why do suddenly hear banjos?

Maybe you're having a stroke?

43 is young, but not outlandishly so. If she had a kid at 20, and her kid had a kid at 20, it wouldn't be wildly out of the question.


Yeah, that's really young.
People shouldn't be having kids at 20.
Articles always have to insert the word "grandmother" for sensationalism, to make people think of little old ladies.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 500x498]


Oh thank God neither of my Grandmother's couches were ever covered in plastic.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a trick question. Those are not the answers.

media.vanityfair.comView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now guess this old southern story from these clues: Mamaw, a day you were naughty, the switch she made you go and pick that she done whupped you with.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the old Switcheroo.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"During the investigation, detectives found that one of the stolen items, a Nintendo Switch, had been pawned at the Winfield Pawn Shop by 43-year-old Amy D. BestWorst."

Seriously, worst grandma.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: beezeltown: iheartscotch: Nanna, in this case, is 43 years old.....Why do suddenly hear banjos?

Maybe you're having a stroke?

43 is young, but not outlandishly so. If she had a kid at 20, and her kid had a kid at 20, it wouldn't be wildly out of the question.

Yeah, that's really young.
People shouldn't be having kids at 20.
Articles always have to insert the word "grandmother" for sensationalism, to make people think of little old ladies.


Story byline --> SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn.

Yeah, that tracks.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Oh thank God neither of my Grandmother's couches were ever covered in plastic.


I was a young child in the 70's. We had the plastic on our living room furniture, with lime green carpeting and a big old Zenith console stereo system. Us kids were never allowed in the living room. Only during holidays.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: WhippingBoi: Oh thank God neither of my Grandmother's couches were ever covered in plastic.

I was a young child in the 70's. We had the plastic on our living room furniture, with lime green carpeting and a big old Zenith console stereo system. Us kids were never allowed in the living room. Only during holidays.


Was it shag carpeting? We had green shag carpeting.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: iheartscotch: Nanna, in this case, is 43 years old.....Why do suddenly hear banjos?

Maybe you're having a stroke?

43 is young, but not outlandishly so. If she had a kid at 20, and her kid had a kid at 20, it wouldn't be wildly out of the question.

If her grandchild is 9 or 10 years old, well...that's a bit different.

Either way, granny's a piece of work...


Who buys a game console for a three-year-old?  By the time you get to a more reasonable 5- or 7-year-old kid, you're assuming some pretty young parents for consecutive generations.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, drug habit.

/only reason I could think to do it AND why the family would press charges instead of lending money
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: iheartscotch: Nanna, in this case, is 43 years old.....Why do suddenly hear banjos?

Maybe you're having a stroke?

43 is young, but not outlandishly so. If she had a kid at 20, and her kid had a kid at 20, it wouldn't be wildly out of the question.

If her grandchild is 9 or 10 years old, well...that's a bit different.

Either way, granny's a piece of work...


Three year olds are getting nintendo switch?  I guess if that's what  keeps them quiet...
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Nanna, in this case, is 43 years old.....Why do suddenly hear banjos?


50% of parents have their first child before age 25
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: WhippingBoi: Oh thank God neither of my Grandmother's couches were ever covered in plastic.

I was a young child in the 70's. We had the plastic on our living room furniture, with lime green carpeting and a big old Zenith console stereo system. Us kids were never allowed in the living room. Only during holidays.


Did your couch look like this?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Trick question, they all did.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: That's a trick question. Those are not the answers.

[media.vanityfair.com image 850x850]


Grandmother, Christmas Gift, Nintendo Switch, Camera, TV?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeast infection?
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: steklo: [Fark user image 500x498]

Oh thank God neither of my Grandmother's couches were ever covered in plastic.


Pfft. My grandmother kept a 70s-era version of this in the living room:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm sure her "back" felt great.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: Need to know how hot grandma is.



I've seen worse at 43.

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.facebook.com/ScottCountyS​h​eriff/posts/4765170173554534
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: beezeltown: iheartscotch: Nanna, in this case, is 43 years old.....Why do suddenly hear banjos?

Maybe you're having a stroke?

43 is young, but not outlandishly so. If she had a kid at 20, and her kid had a kid at 20, it wouldn't be wildly out of the question.

Yeah, that's really young.
People shouldn't be having kids at 20.
Articles always have to insert the word "grandmother" for sensationalism, to make people think of little old ladies.


Not really.  It is on the younger side, but not that young.

Fark user imageView Full Size


According to the CDC in mid to late 90's the average age of a first time mother was 24.9 years old.  So if she had her child at 21 or 22 ('98 or '99) she'd be only a couple years short of that.  Then if her kid had a kid at 19-20 that would put her right there.

But her daughter would definitely be out of the average or mean as in the mid 2010's the average age of a first time mother had jumped to 29.6 years old.  Which means her daughter had her child way earlier than the norm.

But none of that really matters.  The fact that grandma is stealing gifts from under the Christmas tree it is pretty obvious that this entire family is kind of screwed up and it isn't all that surprising that people that damaged are popping kids out super early, it is kind of their thing.  People who make good decisions in life aren't known for having kids at early ages.  So this family is screwed up.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: People shouldn't be having kids at 20.


Maybe, but they do, and younger.
Especially in the under developed and heavily religious areas of the world.

Everywhere else tends to have an aging population, and to birth rate below what they need to be sustainable.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: Begoggle: beezeltown: iheartscotch: Nanna, in this case, is 43 years old.....Why do suddenly hear banjos?

Maybe you're having a stroke?

43 is young, but not outlandishly so. If she had a kid at 20, and her kid had a kid at 20, it wouldn't be wildly out of the question.

Yeah, that's really young.
People shouldn't be having kids at 20.
Articles always have to insert the word "grandmother" for sensationalism, to make people think of little old ladies.

Not really.  It is on the younger side, but not that young.

[Fark user image 425x269]

According to the CDC in mid to late 90's the average age of a first time mother was 24.9 years old.  So if she had her child at 21 or 22 ('98 or '99) she'd be only a couple years short of that.  Then if her kid had a kid at 19-20 that would put her right there.

But her daughter would definitely be out of the average or mean as in the mid 2010's the average age of a first time mother had jumped to 29.6 years old.  Which means her daughter had her child way earlier than the norm.

But none of that really matters.  The fact that grandma is stealing gifts from under the Christmas tree it is pretty obvious that this entire family is kind of screwed up and it isn't all that surprising that people that damaged are popping kids out super early, it is kind of their thing.  People who make good decisions in life aren't known for having kids at early ages.  So this family is screwed up.


Don't forget, it's unlikely that anyone bought a Nintendo Switch for a newborn. She probably became a grandmother at ~33.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
''pawned at the Winfield Pawn Shop by 43-year-old Amy D. Best.''

And this is why some young grandmas still get run over by reindeer
blogmedia.dealerfire.comView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

steklo: WhippingBoi: Oh thank God neither of my Grandmother's couches were ever covered in plastic.

I was a young child in the 70's. We had the plastic on our living room furniture, with lime green carpeting and a big old Zenith console stereo system. Us kids were never allowed in the living room. Only during holidays.


That's because kids destroy everything.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: WhippingBoi: steklo: [Fark user image 500x498]

Oh thank God neither of my Grandmother's couches were ever covered in plastic.

Pfft. My grandmother kept a 70s-era version of this in the living room:

[Fark user image image 356x321]

I'm sure her "back" felt great.


I thought that was a mixer
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You can become a grandparent at 36 if you have a child at 18 and so do they.
 
soupafi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Stolen?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: I thought that was a mixer


OH it mixes it up, lemme tell ya...
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
gamersdecide.comView Full Size


I just... my mind went in another direction.  It always does that.
 
I should be in the kitchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: beezeltown: iheartscotch: Nanna, in this case, is 43 years old.....Why do suddenly hear banjos?

Maybe you're having a stroke?

43 is young, but not outlandishly so. If she had a kid at 20, and her kid had a kid at 20, it wouldn't be wildly out of the question.

If her grandchild is 9 or 10 years old, well...that's a bit different.

Either way, granny's a piece of work...

Who buys a game console for a three-year-old?  By the time you get to a more reasonable 5- or 7-year-old kid, you're assuming some pretty young parents for consecutive generations.


Teen parents of teen parents. It happens.

/*sigh* my cousin's going to be a great grandfather by the time he's 50, I just know it
 
cwolf20
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Anyone remember the days when grandmother meant 60.  I'm a male 3 years older than "grandma" in the article
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hey, if West Point first-year students can get a smile & nod after dozens of them cheat on a calculus exam, why, who gives a shiat if Grandma swipes & hawks her grandkid's Switch, right?

Trump's been president for four years, we're beating & shooting anti-fascist protestors in the street while the cops quietly cheer on the Proud Boys, as we huddle at home trying to figure out how to enjoy the holidays without farking touching or meeting each other, for fark's sake. Our president's calling for open overthrow of the government, and the folks responsible for checking & balancing his ass are too busy robbing us for Christmas to worry about condemning him for it - hell, half of them are cheering him on, while the folks we voted into office to prevent this shiat from happening just sold us up the river for beads & baubles.

This isn't a shock; it doesn't even rate as farking background noise any more. Happy farking holidays.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm gonna go get drunk. It's not even farking noon, and I don't give a shiat today.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steklo: WhippingBoi: Oh thank God neither of my Grandmother's couches were ever covered in plastic.

I was a young child in the 70's. We had the plastic on our living room furniture, with lime green carpeting and a big old Zenith console stereo system. Us kids were never allowed in the living room. Only during holidays.


because of all the squirting taking place in there....
 
cwolf20
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I should be in the kitchen: Dork Gently: beezeltown: iheartscotch: Nanna, in this case, is 43 years old.....Why do suddenly hear banjos?

Maybe you're having a stroke?

43 is young, but not outlandishly so. If she had a kid at 20, and her kid had a kid at 20, it wouldn't be wildly out of the question.

If her grandchild is 9 or 10 years old, well...that's a bit different.

Either way, granny's a piece of work...

Who buys a game console for a three-year-old?  By the time you get to a more reasonable 5- or 7-year-old kid, you're assuming some pretty young parents for consecutive generations.

Teen parents of teen parents. It happens.

/*sigh* my cousin's going to be a great grandfather by the time he's 50, I just know it


One of my cousins wasn't allowed by his ex girlfriend's parents to visit the child he spawned. until he took responsibility and paid child support.  it took him 8 years to take responsibility (stupid asshole loophole. if nobody reports paying cash under the table, then the person owing child support is not on the books as working)  His father, one of my most excellent uncles, was allowed to visit his grandchild whenever he wanted however.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: iheartscotch: Nanna, in this case, is 43 years old.....Why do suddenly hear banjos?

50% of parents have their first child before age 25


Yep, my mom was 15 when she married my father aged 18 at the time. I showed up when she was still 16. My kid brother 18 months later. When I was in high school mom used to get on my case every time one of my girlfriends called or came over the house, "DO NOT make me a grandmother before I am at least 40!"

Mom was barely 30 when I started high school, all my friends wanted to fark my mom.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Damn they were able to find a Switch?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"detectives found that one of the stolen items, a Nintendo Switch, had been pawned at the Winfield Pawn Shop by 43-year-old Amy D. Best."

Call me crazy, but I do not think Amy is D Best.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.