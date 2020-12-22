 Skip to content
(Slate)   Twenty of the most influential people age 80 or above. Still not letting any of them drive to the store alone   (slate.com) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
#2 ranking: "Everyone can agree that she's a horrible communicator."

I'll let you guess who that is.

/and wonder why the farkin' hell that isn't an automatic disqualifier for the position
 
proton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah.  No Farking way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More influential than George Soros?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anthony Fauci always looks so powerful, inspirational and exhilarating . Now, that's a face I would follow anywhere.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I kept scrolling to see the most influential person of the last 50 years,   but no.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anyone on that list other than Willie Nelson or Dr. Fauci is influencing you, you might want to reexamine your entire existence.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
inches
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not clicking slate but i'm sure all the pics look like this
denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting Warren Buffett in there
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Some notables missing off the list:

Bernie Marcus-91
Jane Fonda's ex-husband Ted Turner-83
 
stuartp9
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: So I kept scrolling to see the most influential person of the last 50 years,   but no.

[Fark user image 581x405]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Some notables missing off the list:

Bernie Marcus-91
Jane Fonda's ex-husband Ted Turner-83


Ted has Lewy body dementia; he didn't have a lot of starch in his sheets in the last interview that I saw.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mel farking Brooks. He changed your life whether you know it or not
Fark user imageView Full Size
Currently 94 and kickin'
Fark user imageView Full Size
And we still haven't found shiat!
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Some notables missing off the list:

Bernie Marcus-91
Jane Fonda's ex-husband Ted Turner-83


And Betty White.  What kind of useless list is this?
 
whitroth
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why isn't Murdoch *dead*?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Their picture captures Maxine Waters' character perfectly.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Their picture captures Maxine Waters' character perfectly.


I am about to click and I am familiar with Ms. Waters so I am expecting a lot.....
 
bluewave69
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: So I kept scrolling to see the most influential person of the last 50 years,   but no.

[Fark user image 581x405]


ya henry kissinger not on that list is pretty dumb. alto it's been decade that foreign policy as been guided by ideologues that have no clue what they are doing so maybe is influence is less now.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah. I was thinking more...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
List fails miserably without Jimmy Carter. Not sure if dude is still swinging a hammer at 96, but him waking up every morning influences me.

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
