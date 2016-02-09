 Skip to content
 
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1941, Churchill and Roosevelt discussed war and peace, although critics claimed neither of them had actually read it and both were going off of Cliff's Notes   (history.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mostly the war part

Two weeks after the Pearl Harbor attack America wasn't really in the mood for peace.

/my grandfather worked at Pearl Harbor as a civilian in the merchant marine. Got to do some serious cleaning up, then joined the US Army despite being a sailor. Guess he wanted to fight back and fighting on boats did not seem appealing after that experience.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hopjes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Used to be that I could read Ulysees aloud in the original accent and even native Dubliners couldn't tell I wasn't. Not anymore, been away for to long.
Love the description, I loled.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image image 700x561]


Damn, could have used that for the "which books were you forced to read in HS/college that you hated?" thread a few days ago.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Both Churchill and FDR were very well-read individuals although in fairness to the title the critics were by-and-large complete fools.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Harry Enfield - Mr Cholmondley-Warner on Life in 1990
Youtube gou1cspUfdY
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fun fact:

Theodore Roosevelt was a Man of Action, not words. The public loved the way he took on business men who ran the big monopolies, or "trusts." Roosevelt would invite these men to the White House and speak very softly, forcing them to lean forward, straining to hear, whereupon Roosevelt would hammer them over the head with a big stick that he always carried. This was just one of his famous mannerisms, another one being that he often referred to the presidency as the "bully pulpit." Nobody knew what that meant, but nobody asked him either, because of the stick
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
SPOILER: No one has ever read it.
 
