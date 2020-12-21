 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Kremlin critic Navalny says he tricked a Russian agent into admitting his underwear had been poisoned, although Russian sources claim it was just another case of Toxic Jock Syndrome   (aljazeera.com) divider line
6
    More: Followup, Russia, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Vladimir Putin, President Vladimir Putin, transcript of the conversation, video clip, phone call, Putin last week  
•       •       •

132 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2020 at 8:58 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
SovietChuckle.jpg
 
proton
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There are several longer and better articles out there but this one gets the green light? Weak.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Christ, they greened an article on the Kremlin response ten hours ago.
 
proton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Putin...Your awesome.  The glue that must get in your hands while stroking the hair of Donny going down on you must help with gripping that hose you ride on shirtless.  You magnificent bastard!
 
proton
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
dammit.  so close.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.