 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   "Ach, I landed on the Scheiße porn square, and now I have to buy Depends"   (aljazeera.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

264 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2020 at 3:20 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"But each of the players can decide to cooperate with the others ... or make thing harder for them by blocking their path with viruses."

THE DEEP STATE HAS INFILTRATED THE GERMAN BOARD GAME INDUSTRY
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Scheiße porn square can easily be avoided if you draw the David Hasselhoff card in advance, or place a ShamWow on your head and repeat "You know the Germans make nice stuff!" three times to advance one square.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hold on, I'm taking notes: "Game needs scheisse"
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Schwaderlapp? I don't even know her!
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Germany's COVID-19 board game:

"Corona - the rush to the shops" can be played by up to four players, who compete to buy all the groceries on a shopping list for an elderly neighbour who is shielding against the virus.

America's COVID-19 board game:

"Corona - gotta buy it all" can be played by up to sixteen players, who compete to buy all of the toilet paper and Diet Mountain Dew in a grocery store for mask-less family members too bored to boink each other in the back room of a double-wide that hasn't moved since Carter's presidency, before one of them finds the 'Second Amendment Party Favor' and fatally shoots the toddler in a meth-fueled haze of misplaced rage and confused failure.

Strangely, the price point's about the same, because America's version uses cheaper pieces made by enslaved immigrant labor tucked away in a warehouse in Ohio.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "But each of the players can decide to cooperate with the others ... or make thing harder for them by blocking their path with viruses."

THE DEEP STATE HAS INFILTRATED THE GERMAN BOARD GAME INDUSTRY


Does the game have pieces, like monopoly? Is there an option for a lifted F150 with truck nuts and MAGA flags?
 
ohdontbeshy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I assume the ATM square isn't where you collect $200?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ohdontbeshy: I assume the ATM square isn't where you collect $200?


It's where you collect a fecal coliform bacterial infection.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i arrived in a vintage Karmann Ghia and could feel the anticipation in the air. the four girls knew they had me; i never played the game before and for f's sake they invented it. Irena gave me a glass of beer the size of my head and read the direction. curses! of all times to not know a word of German. i selected the Lederhosen as my game piece and set in for a night of strategy and desperation.
 
kb7rky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

toraque: The Scheiße porn square can easily be avoided if you draw the David Hasselhoff card in advance, or place a ShamWow on your head and repeat "You know the Germans make nice stuff!" three times to advance one square.


But, you have to say it in German, or you get penalized...
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.