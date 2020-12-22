 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Kremlin claims prominent opposition leader Alexey Navalny suffers 'delusions of persecution, megalomania' because in their book, you don't have to be anyone great or special to get poisoned by the FSB   (aljazeera.com) divider line
9
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

79 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2020 at 12:05 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The FSB on Monday described evidence provided in Navalny's claims as "fake" and accused the Kremlin critic of having received support from foreign intelligence services.

Huh.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fake newski
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FSB "protects you and me from terrorism"

Dat's nize hospeetill. Be shem for someting bed to heppen.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Front side bus?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'll diagnose Navalny with giant brass cojones for this: https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/21/​europe/​russia-navalny-poisoning-underpants-wa​rd/

Calling the people who poisoned you and tricking them into admitting juicy details is a baller move.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's reaching back to the old-school NKVD playbook.

It is logically proven that Marxist-Leninist principles are the best way to establish a society.
Comrade Ivanov denies that Marxist-Leninist principles are the best way to establish a society.
Therefore Comrade Ivanov is insane and should be confined for psychological treatment.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
See this is why I freeball whenever possible.
 
malle-herbert
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Front side bus?


F*cking Sick Bastards !
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

malle-herbert: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Front side bus?

F*cking Sick Bastards !


Free Sushi Bar
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.