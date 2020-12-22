 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Giant iceberg cruising through South Atlantic experiences major break-up. Will no doubt ask to stay at your house for a few days, eat all your food and refuse to do dishes   (bbc.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

138 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2020 at 1:50 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing you left out, Subby, was the state of the bathtub.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They don't write 'em like that anymore.  They just don't write 'em like that anymore.
 
leftshue [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If it stays the hell away from my booze and at least pretends to shower, I'd be ok for a week or two.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
<sigh> +1, Subby ;-)
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I suppose it will be listening to Adell and Christina Perry all day.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Always a classic

The thing that wouldn't leave - Bing video
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.