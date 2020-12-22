 Skip to content
(Independent)   New study finds that walking 10,000 steps won't help you lose weight   (independent.co.uk) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A study of college freshman. What a stupid choice.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I make 10k steps at least 5 days a week and I haven't lost anything.  I have to stop eating like a fat arse first.

It probably is the only reason I'm not gaining more weight, though.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell that to the 30+ lbs I've lost since summer by walking nearly every day.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like ten thousand steps when all you need is a bike
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Combo walking and smarter eating did it for me.

Whatever.  I enjoy it, it's decent exercise, gets me outside, and really helps tighten the mess they left when they "fixed" my 5 hernias.  Also improves my mood.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's like how many trips to the fridge and back to the couch?
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: Tell that to the 30+ lbs I've lost since summer by walking nearly every day.


But, have you improved your diet as well during that time?

https://www.verywellfit.com/pedometer​-​steps-to-calories-converter-3882595

Even a heavier person walking 15k steps a day is going to only hit around 1,000 calories burned a day.  If you are still eating a 3-4k calorie a day junk food diet, you are not going to lose weight, unless you were already eating fairly healthy, and that 1,000 calories is going to get you to net under each day.

That is the issue... people who think they can do exercise without any diet changes (and their diet is poor to begin with) to lose weight.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like 10,000 steps on your Weightgaining Day.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All that walking makes me hungry
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not?

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eat all your calories by 4pm and don't eat again until next day.
Get more exercise.
Don't eat anything you don't make yourself, which makes the other 2 look easy
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walking: Running For Pussies
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it 10,000 steps back and forth to the fridge?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"New study finds that walking 10,000 steps" insert: on its own "won't help you lose weight."

There.  I know this.  You know this.  The article and the study both say this.  Can we just all acknowledge that everybody is in agreement and put this conversation out to pasture?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I was in that 15,000 steps a day group, I'd reward myself with half a cheesecake after hitting my goal.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Proclaimers - I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) (Official Music Video)
Youtube tbNlMtqrYS0
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dletter: SurfaceTension: Tell that to the 30+ lbs I've lost since summer by walking nearly every day.

But, have you improved your diet as well during that time?

https://www.verywellfit.com/pedometer-​steps-to-calories-converter-3882595

Even a heavier person walking 15k steps a day is going to only hit around 1,000 calories burned a day.  If you are still eating a 3-4k calorie a day junk food diet, you are not going to lose weight, unless you were already eating fairly healthy, and that 1,000 calories is going to get you to net under each day.

That is the issue... people who think they can do exercise without any diet changes (and their diet is poor to begin with) to lose weight.


If you are burning 1,000 Calories more than you were before and eating the same, you will lose weight or gain less weight.

I sped through the article, but while the average person walking those 6+ miles a day still managed to gain weight, it didn't clarify if they increased Calories - I assume they did.
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't exercise your way skinny.

On the other hand, walking a good amount has many other health benefits. So, it is probably still a good idea.

I started a new job where I am sitting at my desk (at home) for 8-10 hours a day. At least in the old days I would get up and walk to a meeting or go talk to someone. Without even that, I can barely move by the end of the day. I should really take up walking.

//About to purchase a better desk.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe true, but I guarantee it's a lot better for you than not walking 10,000 steps per day.

When covid hit and the Mrs and I both started working from home, a side benefit was no longer having commutes that got us home late. So, we took walks every night. We both lost weight with no other changes to diet or routine.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about 500 hundred Miles?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way to lose weight is to expend more than you consume.

I can eat 2 McDonald's cheeseburgers (~300 calories each) in under a minute.
It takes me about an hour to walk 10,000 steps (~500 calories).

If you want to lose weight, it's staggeringly more efficient to reduce your calorie intake than it is to increase your calorie expenditure.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tbNlMtqr​YS0]


damn you....beat me to it. 

*commits seppuku
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is the thing.  Of course increasing exercise and thus increasing calories burned will make you lose weight if everything else stays the same.  However, exercise makes you hungry and gives you a psychological reason to "treat" yourself for a job well done and therefore it is easy to eliminate all of that benefit with a greater caloric intake.   I don't know why there needs to be studies to prove something so obvious, but here we are.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
When I joined nursing (at 50) I thought I would drop weight. I did, at first. But then I adjusted. Eating breakfast after a night shift and then sleeping. The constant stream of pizza and doughnuts at work. The vegetative lifestyle on recovery days after working 28 hours in 2 days. I've gained at least 10 pounds in the past few years. My cardio is excellent, but I gave a gut now. I'm working on it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

yomrfark: What about 500 hundred Miles?[Fark user image 225x224]


Probably need to go 500 more.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
One-size-fits-all is almost never a good idea, whether it's healthcare, fitness, or sweatpants.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

yomrfark: damn you....beat me to it.


I'm also that quick in bed too.

my curse.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So you mean burning 1k calories a day isn't going to make up for the 4k worth of garbage calories a person shoves down their food hole? Well toss me in the deep fryer, cover me in melted cheese, pour half a bottle of ranch on top and consider me shocked.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What happens is that people get a step counter and then exclaim "Hey look at how much I'm walking, I'll lose weight for sure!!!" We are very efficient at walking. You expend like 0.00000000000001 calories per step and you expect to lose weight even though you're eating 30 calories per mouthful of the crap you call your diet.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A hidden trap of getting more exercise is that it makes you hungrier. If you're not careful, you can easily take in more calories than you burned just because you feel hungrier and/or you feel like you "earned" it. I also think people tend to overestimate how many calories their exercise burned, which exacerbates this problem.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is news for anyone that can't do math ...

Calories in >  Calories out --> Gain weight
Calories in <  Calories out --> Lose weight
Calories in == Calories out --> Stasis
 
MrCynical
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You can't outwalk a bad diet.  You can, however, walk away from it.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dothemath: Walking: Running For Pussies


Hey now, I used to run a lot but my knees have become totally busted. I find you enjoy the outside moment a lot more by walking or mountain hiking and not just concentrating on your breathing and heart rate.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

yomrfark: What about 500 hundred Miles?[Fark user image image 225x224]


500 won't do it. You need 500 more.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Didn't the guy who came up with the 10,000 steps metric just use that number just because he thought it sounded good?
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

berylman: dothemath: Walking: Running For Pussies

Hey now, I used to run a lot but my knees have become totally busted. I find you enjoy the outside moment a lot more by walking or mountain hiking and not just concentrating on your breathing and heart rate.


Yeah im kidding, I dont run anymore either. I ride my bike.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: It's like ten thousand steps when all you need is a bike


When I was biking I found I wasn't losing weight until I got over a hundred and fifty miles a week.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah, if there's no attempt to lose weight by improving diet, you're just going to eat enough to make up for the calories burned.

It's OK though, walking can still improve your mood, reduce insomnia, improve muscle condition and cardiac function, mitigate the effects of various diseases, and so on.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: A hidden trap of getting more exercise is that it makes you hungrier. If you're not careful, you can easily take in more calories than you burned just because you feel hungrier and/or you feel like you "earned" it. I also think people tend to overestimate how many calories their exercise burned, which exacerbates this problem.


I think a big issue is people spread the myth that hunger is bad and a metabolism can get destroyed and all that shiat.

It's mostly rubbish. The majority of ones bmr is just running the organs and stuff. If that was falling by more than 15% when dieting you'd see major organ failures commonly among anyone crash dieting, exercising a bunch, or  healthy athletes cutting for a season. You can't just trim back organ function and live.

I like this write up

But people are so worried about losing too much or see hunger as a sign they are damaging themselves that they limit their weight loss. And then a holiday hits with all the usual binging, and their one pound loss per week healthy approach goes to shiat.

When I speak with people failing to lose weight, they inevitably appear to be trying to lose weight on plans that would make more sense as a long term maintenance plan.

/Also I hate the argument that exercise is minor compared to diet. It only makes sense at the very high end. At the low end, it's much harder (for me anyway) to go from 1,500 Calories a day to 1,000 than it is to burn 500.
 
Glenford [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Didn't the guy who came up with the 10,000 steps metric just use that number just because he thought it sounded good?


It was a marketing campaign from a pedometer company.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The only way to lose weight and keep it off is to do crossfit and become vegan, then talk about it constantly.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: It's OK though, walking can still improve your mood, reduce insomnia, improve muscle condition and cardiac function, mitigate the effects of various diseases, and so on.


And while TFA did point this out it is worth repeating.

Exercise guarantees you come away with a health benefit even if you fail at weight loss (unless you injure yourself).
 
teylix
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Honestly I think it makes all the difference by getting your heart rate up (jogging) than walking. Gets the metabolism elevated for a long period after the jogging event is over even.

Walking is good for you in other ways but calories don't really get spent much when it just takes a single cookie to destroy those 10,000 steps. You'd have to walk 3X the amount (time) compared to jogging and nobody got time for dat.

It's peanuts in comparison to the effect of dieting though.
 
cloudofdust [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you want to change your weight, modify your eating habits.

If you want to change your physical fitness, modify your exercise habits.

Permanent change requires permanent change.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GameSprocket: You can't exercise your way skinny.


Sure you can. It's just a lot harder than people think.
 
Boudyro
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The best exercise you can do to lose weight is exercise control over how much food you shove into your face.

It's the bane of my existence, because I farking love to eat.
 
mrmaster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GameSprocket: You can't exercise your way skinny.

On the other hand, walking a good amount has many other health benefits. So, it is probably still a good idea.

I started a new job where I am sitting at my desk (at home) for 8-10 hours a day. At least in the old days I would get up and walk to a meeting or go talk to someone. Without even that, I can barely move by the end of the day. I should really take up walking.

//About to purchase a better desk.


I use a health band that reminds me when it's time to get up.  I really like it because otherwise I'd also be sitting in front of a computer all day long.

Ofcourse, on the weekends that is also my reminder to make another drink.
 
Boudyro
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: The only way to lose weight and keep it off is to do crossfit and become vegan, then talk about it constantly.


It's the talking about it constantly that works the magic. Well really, it's the running away from people who want to murder you that does it but that's a natural outgrowth from talking about it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
