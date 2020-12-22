 Skip to content
 
(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Altered Images, The Icicle Works, and Love & Rockets. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #176. Starts 1PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
30
    More: Live  
156 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 22 Dec 2020 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)



socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.

disclaimer: it's fund drive time at the station. so be prepared to hear me do my spiel. you have been warned.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...

/Tell them to check the snail-mail for donations - ain't much, but something...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: Standing by...

/Tell them to check the snail-mail for donations - ain't much, but something...


wow. super appreciated. every little bit counts.
 
Pista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi de hi campers
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hi de hi campers


what? hippocampus?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Hi de hi campers

what? hippocampus?


Is that a college for animals?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Mornin'
 
Pista
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Standing by...

/Tell them to check the snail-mail for donations - ain't much, but something...


You manage to get your twitter play list capture magic fixed?
 
Pista
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This cover makes me smile so much.
It's not unlike a Shonen Knife song to be honest
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh lordy dude... as many times as my father crammed Niel Diamond down my throat as a kid, somehow this, by a group I actually like, is infinitely worse.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pista: This cover makes me smile so much.
It's not unlike a Shonen Knife song to be honest


Oddly, for a nanosecond that's who I thought it was until the voice registered.

/I could be hap-py, I could be hap-py...
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pista: Hi de hi campers


Feasgar mhath!
 
Pista
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh Yes!

Sisters
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sisters!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've never actually heard this cover before, but Andrew Eldritchs' voice is just so easy to identify.
 
Pista
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I've never actually heard this cover before, but Andrew Eldritchs' voice is just so easy to identify.


Saw them in Birmingham in 92 & they opened with this.
I couldn't quite believe what I was hearing.
Wasn't half as much of a shock as them covering Confide In Me a few years later.
Eldritch even apologised before they played it.
lol
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: I've never actually heard this cover before, but Andrew Eldritchs' voice is just so easy to identify.

Saw them in Birmingham in 92 & they opened with this.
I couldn't quite believe what I was hearing.
Wasn't half as much of a shock as them covering Confide In Me a few years later.
Eldritch even apologised before they played it.
lol


They're known for covering songs you wouldn't expect. See: Jolene
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nice segue into Some Kind of Stranger
 
Pista
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: djslowdive: I've never actually heard this cover before, but Andrew Eldritchs' voice is just so easy to identify.

Saw them in Birmingham in 92 & they opened with this.
I couldn't quite believe what I was hearing.
Wasn't half as much of a shock as them covering Confide In Me a few years later.
Eldritch even apologised before they played it.
lol

They're known for covering songs you wouldn't expect. See: Jolene


& Gimme Gimme Gimme
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Pista: djslowdive: I've never actually heard this cover before, but Andrew Eldritchs' voice is just so easy to identify.

Saw them in Birmingham in 92 & they opened with this.
I couldn't quite believe what I was hearing.
Wasn't half as much of a shock as them covering Confide In Me a few years later.
Eldritch even apologised before they played it.
lol

They're known for covering songs you wouldn't expect. See: Jolene

& Gimme Gimme Gimme


They covered Abba as well? I need to hear that lol
 
Pista
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: djslowdive: Pista: djslowdive: I've never actually heard this cover before, but Andrew Eldritchs' voice is just so easy to identify.

Saw them in Birmingham in 92 & they opened with this.
I couldn't quite believe what I was hearing.
Wasn't half as much of a shock as them covering Confide In Me a few years later.
Eldritch even apologised before they played it.
lol

They're known for covering songs you wouldn't expect. See: Jolene

& Gimme Gimme Gimme

They covered Abba as well? I need to hear that lol


Sound's a bit ropey on this one, but it was a quick search
The Sisters of Mercy - Gimme Gimme
Youtube 8dlgFauThMU


Their cover of Hot Chocolate's Emma is also superb
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: djslowdive: Pista: djslowdive: I've never actually heard this cover before, but Andrew Eldritchs' voice is just so easy to identify.

Saw them in Birmingham in 92 & they opened with this.
I couldn't quite believe what I was hearing.
Wasn't half as much of a shock as them covering Confide In Me a few years later.
Eldritch even apologised before they played it.
lol

They're known for covering songs you wouldn't expect. See: Jolene

& Gimme Gimme Gimme

They covered Abba as well? I need to hear that lol


it's pretty good actually. i would play it but the audio quality is less than desirable, especially since we step down the quality even more to stream
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
YAY. L&R
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Pista: djslowdive: Pista: djslowdive: I've never actually heard this cover before, but Andrew Eldritchs' voice is just so easy to identify.

Saw them in Birmingham in 92 & they opened with this.
I couldn't quite believe what I was hearing.
Wasn't half as much of a shock as them covering Confide In Me a few years later.
Eldritch even apologised before they played it.
lol

They're known for covering songs you wouldn't expect. See: Jolene

& Gimme Gimme Gimme

They covered Abba as well? I need to hear that lol

Sound's a bit ropey on this one, but it was a quick search
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8dlgFauT​hMU]

Their cover of Hot Chocolate's Emma is also superb


Emma I have on vinyl, and it is indeed superb
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I am eating up the guitar work today, thanks for that!
 
Pista
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This L&R show sounds like it was a blast to be at.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pista: jasonvatch: Standing by...

/Tell them to check the snail-mail for donations - ain't much, but something...

You manage to get your twitter play list capture magic fixed?


No, I'm just collecting the data manually this time -  thanks for last Thursday.
 
Pista
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Pista: jasonvatch: Standing by...

/Tell them to check the snail-mail for donations - ain't much, but something...

You manage to get your twitter play list capture magic fixed?

No, I'm just collecting the data manually this time -  thanks for last Thursday.


No problem. You're welcome
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pista: This L&R show sounds like it was a blast to be at.


It was!
 
