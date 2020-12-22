 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Five NJ teens form a human chain to save two kids that fell into a freezing pond. What are you looking at? Heroes, apparently   (yahoo.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
nice.
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they at least kept their masks on.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow some nice news in NJ for once..
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you thought they wouldn't amount to anything.

HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumb teens, don't they know they should have recorded it on video and mocked the drowning kid?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: And you thought they wouldn't amount to anything.

Those dudes were from Georgia.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: GardenWeasel: And you thought they wouldn't amount to anything.

Those dudes were from Georgia.


Really? Damn, I always thought they were Jersey kids. Sorry NJ, I had you wrong.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: JerseyTim: GardenWeasel: And you thought they wouldn't amount to anything.

Those dudes were from Georgia.

Really? Damn, I always thought they were Jersey kids. Sorry NJ, I had you wrong.


Those guys happen to not be from jersey...but you didn't have jersey wrong at all.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: And you thought they wouldn't amount to anything.

sed -i 's/IcyHotStuntaz.jpg/JerseyShore.jpg/g​'
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: Those dudes were from Georgia.


Looking for a soul to steal?
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were all the others, all our sisters and brothers
You assumed were accidents, best forgotten
Recall the children who broke through the ice on Lake Tahoo?
Everyone assumed the "Warning" signs
Had followed them to the bottom
Well, they're underneath the house where I do quite a bit of stowing
La la-la-la, la la-la-lie
Even twenty little children, they had to die!
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs-prod.si-cdn.comView Full Size
 
burber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Although the pond wasn't dangerously deep, the children would have been in threat of catching hypothermia if they would've gotten trapped under the ice. "

Freezing
Can't move at all
Screaming
Can't hear my call
I am dying to live
Cry out
I'm trapped under ice
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fenslerfilm PSA 05 - Skier
Youtube terB-PBT3c4
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damien is at it again.
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were warned,
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: And you thought they wouldn't amount to anything.

the epa has been dispatched to clean up the oil and "product" slick that formed when they fell in and is, actively mutating the local wildlife.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five charged after dare and bullying caused two teens to fall into frozen pond.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  

burber: "Although the pond wasn't dangerously deep, the children would have been in threat of catching hypothermia if they would've gotten trapped under the ice. "

Freezing
Can't move at all
Screaming
Can't hear my call
I am dying to live
Cry out
DAMMIT *shakes tiny fist*
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were boy scouts so they were probably all trump supporters. Just in case it puts it into perspective for you.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

burber: "Although the pond wasn't dangerously deep, the children would have been in threat of catching hypothermia if they would've gotten trapped under the ice. "

Freezing
Can't move at all
Screaming
Can't hear my call
I am dying to live
Cry out
Aaaaaaaaa when Metallica was good.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: And you thought they wouldn't amount to anything.

I wonder where these choada boys are now?
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: burber: "Although the pond wasn't dangerously deep, the children would have been in threat of catching hypothermia if they would've gotten trapped under the ice. "

Freezing
Can't move at all
Screaming
Can't hear my call
I am dying to live
Cry out
This thread should just fade to black now.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meh. Now if they formed a human centipede, then I'd be impressed.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm impressed.  A refreshing break from the stories about people who die trying to save their loved ones from drowning which are always incredibly depressing.
 
Canabian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Krieghund [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knowing to use a human chain is what really make it heroic IMO.  Too many stories are about well meaning rescuers who die trying to save someone in a frozen pond.
 
Cheron
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

great_tigers: They were boy scouts so they were probably all trump supporters. Just in case it puts it into perspective for you.


People see us shooting guns, saluting the flag and saying grace and assume we are conservative. We know what Walter Matthau said about assume. I'm in the Northeast and most adult scout leaders I know are left of center.

I think one of the reasons I've always been on the liberal side is when you try and help others you can't help but empathize with their needs

/When scouts got bent out of shape over LGBTQ I walked away until my local council issued a statement that everyone was welcome.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Nice job. They used what we refer to in NJ as a "gabagool chain" to rescue those kids.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Helpful PSA
Ice Safety - How To Perform A Self Rescue
Youtube QKpAzvXSldA
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: 7th Son of a 7th Son: burber: "Although the pond wasn't dangerously deep, the children would have been in threat of catching hypothermia if they would've gotten trapped under the ice. "

Freezing
Can't move at all
Screaming
Can't hear my call
I am dying to live
Cry out
This thread should just fade to black now.


Because it's now hard wired to self self destruct
 
Deucednuisance [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was pulled out of a frozen pond the same way, with a human chain of teenagers, when I was around 12 years old.

I was not a popular kid in the neighborhood (although I had friends), and it was the older Mean Kids who actually rescued me.

After they had stood on the dock throwing snowballs and yelling at me as I tried to pull myself out and kept breaking through over and over.  I must have busted through about fifteen feet of thin Ice trying to get to where I could haul myself out.  They finally got scared and teamed up to pull me out when they realized I had stopped moving.

I lived.

What a Good News story, huh?

(On the plus side, they were a lot less awful to me after that.  Nothing like almost participating in a communal killing to make ya re-evaluate your choices, I guess?)
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I have to admit that was actually my first thought
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

great_tigers: They were boy scouts so they were probably all trump supporters. Just in case it puts it into perspective for you.


Only my perspective of you.
 
Deucednuisance [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: Helpful PSA
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/QKpAzvXS​ldA]


Yeah, I was a boy scout, and had had the self-rescue training.  I was doing it by the book (which is why the older kids probably figured that I would get out on my own at first). The ice was just too thin in the direction I was going: back to the dock/shore.  I got hypothermic and exhausted, and that was that.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: And you thought they wouldn't amount to anything.

sed -i 's/IcyHotStuntaz.jpg/JerseyShore.jpg/g​'


I was told that there would be no *nix.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nice to see instances where the Hero tag isn't being abused.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Deucednuisance: I was pulled out of a frozen pond the same way, with a human chain of teenagers, when I was around 12 years old.

I was not a popular kid in the neighborhood (although I had friends), and it was the older Mean Kids who actually rescued me.


Oof, that would cause some conflicted feelings.

I was saved from drowning by the biggest fark-up burnout kid in the school. I was lucky it was one of the days he decided to show up for class. So I try not to judge people too harshly based on a quick impression. Some people who might seem like garbage are really good human beings.
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

great_tigers: They were boy scouts so they were probably all trump supporters. Just in case it puts it into perspective for you.


My Eagle Scout and his first class younger brother make fun of Trumpikins on an almost daily basis.

/Preparing future leaders is a non-denominational, non-political activity IMHO
//What boy of any persuasion didn't want to play with fire, axes, guns, etc.
///The fact that they learn to cook, sew, survive, organize, and lead are just byproducts for the boys, but the point for the adults
 
Truck Fump [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good on thoss kids. Now they have a story to tell their parents if they get yelled at for being wet and dirty when they get home.
 
robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: Good on thoss kids. Now they have a story to tell their parents if they get yelled at for being wet and dirty when they get home.


Having survived being pushed into a hole in a frozen pond I can assure you that yelling at the kid is the furthest thing from the parents mind. Getting them a hot shower and making sure their teeth stop chattering and the blue goes away are the things they focus on.

/Well, at least that was my experience with parents that didn't suck
 
