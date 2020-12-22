 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Whistleblowing Florida data scientist suing Florida Department of Law Enforcement for harassment/retaliation. Also named in the suit is department commissioner Rick Swearingen. C***ksucker   (nbcnews.com) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The officers who conducted the raid should be fired, fined and jailed.

/ it's not like anyone is gonna do anything to DeSantis
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: good


THIS.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Scientist".  Anyone taking sixty minutes to review her claims knows they're utter bullshiat.  You're hitching your wagon to crazy.
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: "Scientist".  Anyone taking sixty minutes to review her claims knows they're utter bullshiat.  You're hitching your wagon to crazy.


Citation Needed
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needed to be done. These mfers have to get consequences, or it'll never end.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: "Scientist".  Anyone taking sixty minutes to review her claims knows they're utter bullshiat.  You're hitching your wagon to crazy.


Name checks out.
 
shroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: "Scientist".  Anyone taking sixty minutes to review her claims knows they're utter bullshiat.  You're hitching your wagon to crazy.


Username checks out.
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: "Scientist".  Anyone taking sixty minutes to review her claims knows they're utter bullshiat.  You're hitching your wagon to crazy.


Lemme guess, this is what you think a scientist looks like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: "Scientist".  Anyone taking sixty minutes to review her claims knows they're utter bullshiat.  You're hitching your wagon to crazy.


Let me guess, you hitched your wagon to Trump
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: "Scientist".  Anyone taking sixty minutes to review her claims knows they're utter bullshiat.  You're hitching your wagon to crazy.


We're not talking about Desantis here.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So will they go after the judge who issued this phony-baloney warrant? Seems like that asshole is the root of all evil here.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: "Scientist".  Anyone taking sixty minutes to review her claims knows they're utter bullshiat.  You're hitching your wagon to crazy.


HEY!! The news told them how to feel (again) so they're gonna! Who are we to come in here with facts or rational thought? "That desantis is the debbil!"

(boot licker comments incoming | XD
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a fine case for the ACLU to get involved in.
 
jso2897
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Insecure troll shrieks for attention on Fark.
Gets it.
Drew gets clicks.
Everybody happy.
And I think to myself: "What a wonderful world."
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Resin33: FLMountainMan: "Scientist".  Anyone taking sixty minutes to review her claims knows they're utter bullshiat.  You're hitching your wagon to crazy.

Lemme guess, this is what you think a scientist looks like...

[Fark user image image 850x604]


Fark user imageView Full Size
These are Florida scientists.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Florida is the worst state. All who doubt me, suck cock by choice. "
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hang Dai
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord_Moldypants
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
::reads headline::
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Here's hoping she is successful, in the extreme.
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The judge who signed the warrant was appointed by DeSantis, and this was his first official act.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: The officers who conducted the raid should be fired, fined and jailed.

/ it's not like anyone is gonna do anything to DeSantis


For what exactly? Nobody was killed or rough handled. They carried out a lawful warrant against an uncooperative target.

If there was some corruption in the court who issued the warrant, go after the court. The cops just did their job in this case.
 
jso2897
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "Florida is the worst state. All who doubt me, suck cock by choice. "
[Fark user image 850x680]


Well, since Floriduh taxpayers will be paying for this, I guess it's okay for them to talk some shiat.
Makes them feel better about being such f**king losers, I suppose.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
America's syphilitic penis.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: iheartscotch: The officers who conducted the raid should be fired, fined and jailed.

/ it's not like anyone is gonna do anything to DeSantis

For what exactly? Nobody was killed or rough handled. They carried out a lawful warrant against an uncooperative target.

If there was some corruption in the court who issued the warrant, go after the court. The cops just did their job in this case.


Well, obviously a civil action isn't going to result in anyone going to jail. She will, however, walk away with a nice fistful of Florida taxpayer's money.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Aetre: Needed to be done. These mfers have to get consequences, or it'll never end.


Unfortunately losing lawsuits are not enough consequences for it to end.
It's just money and the cost of doing business.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: "Scientist".  Anyone taking sixty minutes to review her claims knows they're utter bullshiat.  You're hitching your wagon to crazy.


Lemme guess: Your IQ is equal to your waist size, right?

/then again you could be engaging in sarcasm
//to which I say, "Well played"
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jso2897: Insecure troll shrieks for attention on Fark.
Gets it.
Drew gets clicks.
Everybody happy.
And I think to myself: "What a wonderful world."


A for effort, but your metre is appallingly awful
 
houstondragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: "Scientist".  Anyone taking sixty minutes to review her claims knows they're utter bullshiat.  You're hitching your wagon to crazy.


Oh, this must be HalfScoop's Fark account
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: FLMountainMan: "Scientist".  Anyone taking sixty minutes to review her claims knows they're utter bullshiat.  You're hitching your wagon to crazy.

Lemme guess: Your IQ is equal to your waist size, right?

/then again you could be engaging in sarcasm
//to which I say, "Well played"


I'm thinking it has some resemblance to the highest "peak" in Florida at 345 feet.   That is, there is no mountain in Florida.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jso2897: GrinzGrimly: iheartscotch: The officers who conducted the raid should be fired, fined and jailed.

/ it's not like anyone is gonna do anything to DeSantis

For what exactly? Nobody was killed or rough handled. They carried out a lawful warrant against an uncooperative target.

If there was some corruption in the court who issued the warrant, go after the court. The cops just did their job in this case.

Well, obviously a civil action isn't going to result in anyone going to jail. She will, however, walk away with a nice fistful of Florida taxpayer's money.

She's

going to jail (again).

Pope Larry II: FLMountainMan: "Scientist".  Anyone taking sixty minutes to review her claims knows they're utter bullshiat.  You're hitching your wagon to crazy.

Citation Needed


Her allegations amount to cases moving or being dropped.  They are moving.  They are being dropped.  This is a result of the mismatch between state, local, and federal reporting requirements, mainly involving residency vs. testing site vs. site of death (where applicable).  It's also a result of thousands of people being able to enter data into a single portal with a whopping five people available for data remediation (thanks GOP legislature!).  The data should be constantly changing.  It's pretty routine for any data sets like this.

But sure, the State of Florida, in some Machiavellian scheme, has conspired to make Florida's case counts and death counts artificially low the third highest in the nation.  This has been a great benefit and has resulted in very favorable national media coverage of Florida.
 
shroom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

houstondragon: FLMountainMan: "Scientist".  Anyone taking sixty minutes to review her claims knows they're utter bullshiat.  You're hitching your wagon to crazy.

Oh, this must be HalfScoop's Fark account


Bio:
I'm often accused of having alts.  I don't have any alts.  I say enough stupid, contradictory, poorly-researched, illogical, inflammatory crap with this handle.  Don't need another one.

Well, it's not wrong.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jso2897: GrinzGrimly: iheartscotch: The officers who conducted the raid should be fired, fined and jailed.

/ it's not like anyone is gonna do anything to DeSantis

For what exactly? Nobody was killed or rough handled. They carried out a lawful warrant against an uncooperative target.

If there was some corruption in the court who issued the warrant, go after the court. The cops just did their job in this case.

Well, obviously a civil action isn't going to result in anyone going to jail. She will, however, walk away with a nice fistful of Florida taxpayer's money.


That's fine. Sue the state for ordering an unjustified raid, but that has nothing to do with the cops who carried it out. There is zero justification for calling for action against the officers. That's just some stupid Defund knee jerk reaction.
 
Sun Khan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Aetre: Needed to be done. These mfers have to get consequences, or it'll never end.

Unfortunately losing lawsuits are not enough consequences for it to end.
It's just money and the cost of doing business.


And, in fact, the public's money being paid to her if she wins a civil suit.

Everyone who was involved in this home invasion, from the governor to the judge to the mailroom guy, needs to be held personally and criminally liable for the abuse of their authority.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sun Khan: Begoggle: Aetre: Needed to be done. These mfers have to get consequences, or it'll never end.

Unfortunately losing lawsuits are not enough consequences for it to end.
It's just money and the cost of doing business.

And, in fact, the public's money being paid to her if she wins a civil suit.

Everyone who was involved in this home invasion, from the governor to the judge to the mailroom guy, needs to be held personally and criminally liable for the abuse of their authority.


And since it's Florida, the need to sentence them to 5 hours on It's a Small World.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

king of vegas: FLMountainMan: "Scientist".  Anyone taking sixty minutes to review her claims knows they're utter bullshiat.  You're hitching your wagon to crazy.

Let me guess, you hitched your wagon to Trump


Nope.  Never have voted for him.  I struggle to find anything positive to say about the guy other than he (inadvertently) kept us out of more wars.
 
Elegy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So here's my counter take, and it's not a popular one:

I think she accessed the emergency alert system as advertised. She has a documented public history of poor decision making when she is under extreme distress.

It doesn't matter that the password was posted publicly. Accessing a government IT system without authorization in Florida is a crime, full stop; it is technically illegal no matter the circumstance or how dumb the state governments security policies are in practice.

What she did wasn't that bad - and we can argue the rationale behind the legal technicalities if you would like - but I think she did it and they have her dead to rights.

And they know it. More to the point, they are now going to leverage the shiat out of those technicalities it to punish her as much as they can.

Y'all, if they have a valid warrant - and I think they do - they are now fishing through her electronic devices and combing her digital footprint, looking for evidence of other crimes she might have committed. Or any crimes committed by DOH employees. It's all admissible even if it is unrelated, since it was discovered in a properly warranted search for criminal evidence.

So I'm glad she's going on the offensive because her two priorities should be changing all of her passwords, and then hiring a lawyer with her gofundme money and going on the offensive. In that order. I say this because I have been watching the case very, very closely. I think they are about to properly fark her and it's going to be all nice and tight and legal.

I posted something similar in the last thread about her and went to bed. I woke up to find out I inadvertently bombed the thread and post after post accused me of trolling.

I have a huge personal interest in this case for a lot of reasons. This is my assessment of the situation, having read an enormous amount of the background material:

She's not wrong about Desantis and the DOH leadership putting political pressure on DOH employees to find ways to reduce the number. That happened.

Based on her very publicly documented history of very, very poor decision making when under pressure, FDLE is also not wrong. She accessed the emergency alert system and sent the message and it was technically a crime.

I'll be here all day. Come at me bro, and I'll give you some citations.
 
wee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, her cyberstalking and such weren't cool, but no reason to go armed into her home.

That said, she didn't open the door for 20 minutes and kept hanging up on the police. Not really sure what she expected, since the police are trained to do what they did. They don't know if there's someone upstairs loading magazines or what.
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Elegy: I posted something similar in the last thread about her and went to bed. I woke up to find out I inadvertently bombed the thread and post after post accused me of trolling.

I have a huge personal interest in this case for a lot of reasons. This is my assessment of the situation, having read an enormous amount of the background material:

She's not wrong about Desantis and the DOH leadership putting political pressure on DOH employees to find ways to r ...


Political pressure is not the same as actually changing the numbers.  If you have citations for actual numbers being changed, I'd like to see it.  Sincerely.  I can do an EIP if that's best.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: "Scientist".  Anyone taking sixty minutes to review her claims knows they're utter bullshiat.  You're hitching your wagon to crazy.


Graduated cum laude for her bachelors. Dual degrees for her masters. Currently working on her doctorate. I guess your idea of a scientific mind is a First Lady that claims she speaks five languages, but actually speaks  one and a half -but I digress. As to your second claim, my wagon is not hitched to her. She has been openly speaking for months about the farkery being pulled by the governor. Now she gets a guns-out raid of her house to retrieve a computer. I know when I left my last employer they sent the swat team to get my cellphone and laptop back. No, wait, I guess they didn't.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: iheartscotch: The officers who conducted the raid should be fired, fined and jailed.

/ it's not like anyone is gonna do anything to DeSantis

For what exactly? Nobody was killed or rough handled. They carried out a lawful warrant against an uncooperative target.

If there was some corruption in the court who issued the warrant, go after the court. The cops just did their job in this case.


Floridiots: We can have cops running around arresting people for not wearing masks. It's the will of the people. Too many. Too much work. Unenforceable.

Floridiots: Warrants where we can bust down the door and point gunz? YEEEEEEHAAAAAAW.
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pope Larry II: FLMountainMan: "Scientist".  Anyone taking sixty minutes to review her claims knows they're utter bullshiat.  You're hitching your wagon to crazy.

Citation Needed

Her allegations amount to cases moving or being dropped.  They are moving.  They are being dropped.  This is a result of the mismatch between state, local, and federal reporting requirements, mainly involving residency vs. testing site vs. site of death (where applicable).  It's also a result of thousands of people being able to enter data into a single portal with a whopping five people available for data remediation (thanks GOP legislature!).  The data should be constantly changing.  It's pretty routine for any data sets like this.

But sure, the State of Florida, in some Machiavellian scheme, has conspired to make Florida's case counts and death counts artificially low the third highest in the nation.  This has been a great benefit and has resulted in very favorable national media coverage of Florida.

This is not a citation, this is some rando on the internets. Show me the data or an analysis of the data.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Elegy: So here's my counter take, and it's not a popular one:

I think she accessed the emergency alert system as advertised. She has a documented public history of poor decision making when she is under extreme distress.

It doesn't matter that the password was posted publicly. Accessing a government IT system without authorization in Florida is a crime, full stop; it is technically illegal no matter the circumstance or how dumb the state governments security policies are in practice.

What she did wasn't that bad - and we can argue the rationale behind the legal technicalities if you would like - but I think she did it and they have her dead to rights.

And they know it. More to the point, they are now going to leverage the shiat out of those technicalities it to punish her as much as they can.

Y'all, if they have a valid warrant - and I think they do - they are now fishing through her electronic devices and combing her digital footprint, looking for evidence of other crimes she might have committed. Or any crimes committed by DOH employees. It's all admissible even if it is unrelated, since it was discovered in a properly warranted search for criminal evidence.

So I'm glad she's going on the offensive because her two priorities should be changing all of her passwords, and then hiring a lawyer with her gofundme money and going on the offensive. In that order. I say this because I have been watching the case very, very closely. I think they are about to properly fark her and it's going to be all nice and tight and legal.

I posted something similar in the last thread about her and went to bed. I woke up to find out I inadvertently bombed the thread and post after post accused me of trolling.

I have a huge personal interest in this case for a lot of reasons. This is my assessment of the situation, having read an enormous amount of the background material:

She's not wrong about Desantis and the DOH leadership putting political pressure on DOH employees to find ways to r ...


Where is the citation for bad decision making for when she is under stress?
 
