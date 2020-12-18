 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Quotes from 2020 that seem legit any year. "If there are a bunch of Americans on that cruise ship, it would probably not be a safe cruise ship,"   (nytimes.com) divider line
13
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Especially if its a Carnival Cruise because the passengers are there mostly to get drunk.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Singapore cruise to nowhere?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Alebak
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't be stupid.

NO cruise is safe.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Would you rather be boarded by pirates or drunk Americans?
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I miss cruising
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yes. Of course its always the American's fault. Ignore the literal boatloads of Chinese that were directly responsible for spreading this shiat across the globe in the first place.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Knows a few things about dangerous cruising.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Especially if its a Carnival Cruise because the passengers are there mostly to get drunk.


I don't understand why you have to go on a cruise to get blotto and eat a lot.

There's got to be a hotel somewhere that offers 7 luxury meals a day and all you can drink.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Rapmaster2000: Especially if its a Carnival Cruise because the passengers are there mostly to get drunk.

I don't understand why you have to go on a cruise to get blotto and eat a lot.

There's got to be a hotel somewhere that offers 7 luxury meals a day and all you can drink.


i now has a reason to start a bucket list
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Alebak: Don't be stupid.

NO cruise is safe.


You know how I know you didn't read the article?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"A "cruise to nowhere" offered one correspondent a chance to understand an interesting trend, and to interview people in person."

Wait, what?  Some reporters are now leaving their parent's basement and not report their Twitter feed as news?  I don't believe it.
 
stuartp9
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Monty Python The Meaning of Life The Grim Reaper tells off an American
Youtube tg0Xb-vf14E
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Rapmaster2000: Especially if its a Carnival Cruise because the passengers are there mostly to get drunk.

I don't understand why you have to go on a cruise to get blotto and eat a lot.

There's got to be a hotel somewhere that offers 7 luxury meals a day and all you can drink.


Yeah, my house the few weeks my ex actually takes the kids.
 
