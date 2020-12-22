 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KPBS San Diego)   San Diego County releases 9 month trend of COVID outbreak locations. The usual suspects are well represented   (kpbs.org) divider line
16
    More: Interesting, Big-box store, Wal-Mart, San Diego, Community outbreaks of COVID-19, Epidemiology, Costco, corner of San Diego County, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

863 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2020 at 5:10 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Correction: The county didn't release, and won't confirm the authenticity of the data. An intrepid reporter from our local public radio station worked sources and got someone to leak the outbreak data.

/Proud KPBS supporter
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
- At least 136 outbreaks occurred in five lower income ZIP codes in East and South County, where many essential workers live.

The same story in a lot of other places in this country, and one of the saddest parts of this whole thing IMO.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious question: how many places have you been *besides* restaurants that take your number for contact tracing?

I don't doubt they're hot spots for transmission, but they're the only place I've been that actually takes phone numbers, so I'm wondering if there's a selection bias in what we're able to report related to contact tracing/transmission sites.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is really damning.

And it really says something about the people who are getting and spreading this disease. You cannot, of course, help it if you are elderly or disabled and must live in a nursing home. But you absolutely CAN help it if you go out to a restaurant or bar. A quarter of those cases would have been prevented by people not exercising their freedumbs.

I hate stupid people.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An outbreak means three or more people with COVID-19, who aren't close contacts, were in that place over the same 14-day period. So, those people may have never crossed paths-they could have even been there on different days. And it's possible none of them caught the virus at the outbreak location.

That's a really important piece of information.  Three people who test positive who also went to the same Walmart in the last two weeks makes it a hot spot.  It mean what are the odds that 3 people who test positive also shopped at the biggest retailer in town?
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: That is really damning.

And it really says something about the people who are getting and spreading this disease. You cannot, of course, help it if you are elderly or disabled and must live in a nursing home. But you absolutely CAN help it if you go out to a restaurant or bar. A quarter of those cases would have been prevented by people not exercising their freedumbs.

I hate stupid people.


I read nextdoor.com forums for an upscale neighborhood there that I recently escaped... a bit richer than Agrestic as depicted in Weeds, but populated by people that are almost caricatures of the characters in that show.  Doctors, engineers and such, high earners in 1.5 million dollar and up tickytacky houses, nannies, maids, landscapers, lots of Teslas.   There is a vocal contingent of residents that want to organize protests to reopen the schools and restaurants, and are grumbling suspiciously about the vaccine.   I am fairly certain that at least 80% of them have bachelors degrees.  They have been in the room when basic biology was taught, and have had at least a brush with statistics.  They almost certainly know better.

All I can think is that McMommie is sick of cooking and watching the kids, and McDaddie is sick of all of them because he's working from home.  I learned by living around them fore a few years that most of them don't give a fark about anybody but maybe a couple of their favorite family members.

So don't think it's all bumpkins making this happen.  The upper middle class is chock fulla farkwits too.
 
TheOtherGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: I am fairly certain that at least 80% of them have bachelors degrees.  They have been in the room when basic biology was taught, and have had at least a brush with statistics.  They almost certainly know better.


Remember, if you're not a science or pre-med major, you usually have the choice - in both high school & at the undergraduate level - to avoid biology and biochemistry altogether by picking physics or astronomy or even botany, depending on your particular school's offerings.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sophus_tree: Serious question: how many places have you been *besides* restaurants that take your number for contact tracing?

I don't doubt they're hot spots for transmission, but they're the only place I've been that actually takes phone numbers, so I'm wondering if there's a selection bias in what we're able to report related to contact tracing/transmission sites.


This is just, multiple people who tested positive made a list of all the places they went, and were at the same places. FTFA:

"An outbreak means three or more people with COVID-19, who aren't close contacts, were in that place over the same 14-day period. So, those people may have never crossed paths-they could have even been there on different days. And it's possible none of them caught the virus at the outbreak location. Being the site of an outbreak doesn't necessarily mean the businesses had unsafe practices."

So it's a pretty darn loose definition.

The 'leave a number' thing is so that they can call people who were at these places to suggest they isolate and get tested.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: Gyrfalcon: That is really damning.

And it really says something about the people who are getting and spreading this disease. You cannot, of course, help it if you are elderly or disabled and must live in a nursing home. But you absolutely CAN help it if you go out to a restaurant or bar. A quarter of those cases would have been prevented by people not exercising their freedumbs.

I hate stupid people.

I read nextdoor.com forums for an upscale neighborhood there that I recently escaped... a bit richer than Agrestic as depicted in Weeds, but populated by people that are almost caricatures of the characters in that show.  Doctors, engineers and such, high earners in 1.5 million dollar and up tickytacky houses, nannies, maids, landscapers, lots of Teslas.   There is a vocal contingent of residents that want to organize protests to reopen the schools and restaurants, and are grumbling suspiciously about the vaccine.   I am fairly certain that at least 80% of them have bachelors degrees.  They have been in the room when basic biology was taught, and have had at least a brush with statistics.  They almost certainly know better.

All I can think is that McMommie is sick of cooking and watching the kids, and McDaddie is sick of all of them because he's working from home.  I learned by living around them fore a few years that most of them don't give a fark about anybody but maybe a couple of their favorite family members.

So don't think it's all bumpkins making this happen.  The upper middle class is chock fulla farkwits too.


I said stupid, not uneducated.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The jail is named The George Bailey Detention Center.

It's a wonderful life.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: Gyrfalcon: That is really damning.

And it really says something about the people who are getting and spreading this disease. You cannot, of course, help it if you are elderly or disabled and must live in a nursing home. But you absolutely CAN help it if you go out to a restaurant or bar. A quarter of those cases would have been prevented by people not exercising their freedumbs.

I hate stupid people.

I read nextdoor.com forums for an upscale neighborhood there that I recently escaped... a bit richer than Agrestic as depicted in Weeds, but populated by people that are almost caricatures of the characters in that show.  Doctors, engineers and such, high earners in 1.5 million dollar and up tickytacky houses, nannies, maids, landscapers, lots of Teslas.   There is a vocal contingent of residents that want to organize protests to reopen the schools and restaurants, and are grumbling suspiciously about the vaccine.   I am fairly certain that at least 80% of them have bachelors degrees.  They have been in the room when basic biology was taught, and have had at least a brush with statistics.  They almost certainly know better.

All I can think is that McMommie is sick of cooking and watching the kids, and McDaddie is sick of all of them because he's working from home.  I learned by living around them fore a few years that most of them don't give a fark about anybody but maybe a couple of their favorite family members.

So don't think it's all bumpkins making this happen.  The upper middle class is chock fulla farkwits too.


Carlsbad?  Or Carmel Valley?
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, restaurants are 10x more dangerous than schools?  Obviously Newsom is listening to the teachers unions rather than the science.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: The jail is named The George Bailey Detention Center.

It's a wonderful life.


It's a wonderful life [sentence], surely.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
*Paging Edward Snowden*

Mr. Snowden

*Please use the courtesy Kremlin courtesy line*

It is the one that is Red, White, and Blue


How contact tracing is done and how a city versus its state versus the federal government disputes if contact tracing can be done both transparently and effectively is the crux of subby's eye for what is not a convenient rage thread.

And since something like 99.99999% of people use a smartphone that persistently triangulates your position and the various apps that have permission to "trickle up" information about their respective status...

Contact tracing can, and likely is, an opaque activity across poorly regulated domains of private enterprise and authority given access to it-- an intelligence community itself too greatly a network of contractors. Such as Palantir and their little dashboard lovingly described as innovation by tech-ignorant fat men running the world.

Unless dic-pics become involved. That sends too small a fraction of them to jail, that is until it's a method. Want to fight COVID-19? Crotch shots at every coincidence of traveler and terminus location.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cool, my area has no outbreaks.

/ That you KNOW of
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.