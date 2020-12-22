 Skip to content
(WESH Orlando)   Florida Man delivers The New York Times. Hot off the presses. Steaming   (wesh.com) divider line
    Florida  
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the news that's shiat to print.
 
guestguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fake poos. He edited the video to hide whatever happened before it started.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm imagining a picture of this on the front page of the papers he's delivering, like the "that was then, this is now" schtick from Spaceballs
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When you gots to go...
 
steklo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When you gotta go, you gotta go.

I think the delivery guy should've taken the crap and then bagged it up and put it in the trunk until he could dispose of it correctly. Just as if he was walking a dog.

But no, instead he left it in the bushes.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Delivery drivers are known for fertilizing wives, not lawns.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Post is the one that's a steaming pile...
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was it this guy?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Should have paid up!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: The Post is the one that's a steaming pile...


I agree. The New York post is a steaming pile.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"We canceled the subscription. The New York Times can keep their papers and their delivery people."

Totally rational response, that'll show em! I'm sure in between making editorial decisions that can potentially influence national politics, Times leadership is directly responsible for the actions of a delivery contractor 1200 miles away.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Information dump.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Admittedly, I usually have to poop after reading Ross Douthat.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He couldn't just poop on a newspaper in the privacy of his van and then chuck it into the nearest waste receptacle? Some peoples' sense has been replaced by brainless contempt for their fellow humans.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The driver grew up in Cleveland, did what comes naturally
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

