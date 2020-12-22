 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Italian woman suffers the same fate as Gerald Ford   (yahoo.com) divider line
47
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wolves have a freakish internal switch that flips them into crazed killers in a second. I wouldn't want anything to do with a wolf hybrid.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I will never get pet hamsters.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was delicious.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Brokaw Pre-Tapes - Saturday Night Live
Youtube 1tX6jdoruH8


Gerald Ford dead today.... after being mauled by wolf dogs.
 
oldfool
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How did she pardon Nixon?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: She was delicious.


Now that's just superfluous.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i've been starving them teasing them
Youtube EGWT5JMl3ns
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"We had never had any complaints about the dogs' behaviour," he said.

How 'bout now?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"The breed was created in Czechoslovakia in the 1950s, when an Alsatian was crossed with a Carpathian wolf in an attempt to produce an aggressive breed that could be used as guard dogs along the Iron Curtain."

Hey grandma, get 5!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fell down the stairs while deboarding Air Force One?
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Officials are desperately looking for a shroud to cover her up
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
AWW, THEMBS A GUD BOIS
 
g.fro
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But is Generalissimo Franco still dead?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
President Benson library groundbreaking
Youtube wS5pTyUgfxo
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"pet Czechoslovakian wolfdogs"

I think I see the problem here.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Risk you take when you keep wolfdogs, I guess. I used to have a husky-wolf cross and she was a total sweetheart, but I knew there was a chance that would change unexpectedly.
 
patrick767
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She was attacked by a bunny?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: "The breed was created in Czechoslovakia in the 1950s, when an Alsatian was crossed with a Carpathian wolf in an attempt to produce an aggressive breed that could be used as guard dogs along the Iron Curtain."

Hey grandma, get 5!


IT'S NOT THE BREED IT'S THE OWNER!!!!11!!!
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Subtonic: IT'S NOT THE BREED IT'S THE OWNER!!!!11!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size


sometimes the breed factors into it
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She was mocked by Chevy Chase playing her? How awful!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
There is a 72% probability that Vigo the Carpathian was somehow involved in this gruesomeness
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"wolfish characteristics..."


Like playing high school basketball?
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Wolf dogs are highly intelligent, hard to train and need a lot of exercise."

So keep 5 of them in an apartment? Smrt.
 
BigMax
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

patrick767: She was attacked by a bunny?


That was Carter. But Presidents and wildlife don't get along.

Trump had better watch out for gators.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTA: Police are trying to ascertain what may have prompted the dogs, named Ares, Aylen, Artù, Aragorn and Apache, to attack their owner.

Have they tried good cop bad cop?
The woman is dead. Why anyone asks, or cares, what she had named them is...odd.
And I agree, it's the owner, not the breed. I agree a simple regulation about a number of dogs in a small flat is the simplest response to one woman's experiment to have a surrogate family to ease the loneliness of aging.

But animals are part of our diet. They are beasts of burden. And they are domesticated or feral. This woman crossed the streams. If the local community wants to spare them, I don't agree, but I don't live there.

They should be put down, humanely. Namelessly.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: Risk you take when you keep wolfdogs, I guess. I used to have a husky-wolf cross and she was a total sweetheart, but I knew there was a chance that would change unexpectedly.


They are amazingly beautiful and I would love to have one but I am by no means stupid enough to think I am up to the task.

I'm pretty decent with dogs in general but yeah- something that big, intelligent and energetic? Has the potential to go wahoonie shaped way too quickly.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You guys thought that bacon-scented everything was a good idea. This is Fark's fault.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fell down a flight of stairs?
Drilled someone with a golf ball?
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"The breed was created in Czechoslovakia in the 1950s, when an Alsatian was crossed with a Carpathian wolf in an attempt to produce an aggressive breed that could be used as guard dogs along the Iron Curtain."

im-media.voltron.voanews.comView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Loris: "Wolf dogs are highly intelligent, hard to train and need a lot of exercise."

So keep 5 of them in an apartment? Smrt.


Not to mention with a 74 year old woman.

Sadly, since they've killed a human, the dogs will probably have to be put down.
 
BigMax
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Tempting fate:  moving 5 Czechoslovakian wolfdogs into an apartment.

Taunting fate:  naming one of them Ares.

She might have made it if she fed them well enough, but any failure to supply sufficient meat would be a mistake.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I knew an Italian guy who had his left arm bitten damn near clear through by a Rottweiler, requiring the arm to be amputated, which left him with a severe speech impediment.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: Risk you take when you keep wolfdogs, I guess. I used to have a husky-wolf cross and she was a total sweetheart, but I knew there was a chance that would change unexpectedly.


An uncle of mine had one that was albino. Sweet dog, but would accidently hurt smaller children because of his size.
 
BigMax
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I knew an Italian guy who had his left arm bitten damn near clear through by a Rottweiler, requiring the arm to be amputated, which left him with a severe speech impediment.


Kudos for a shaggy dog story about a non-shaggy breed.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He's alive, but unconscious. Just like Gerald Ford.
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sterilize every Czechoslovakian wolf dog in existence and let the breed die out?

That\s a lot of cancelled Czechs.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

berylman: [Fark user image 300x168] There is a 72% probability that Vigo the Carpathian was somehow involved in this gruesomeness


I think that biatch was Draculas cousin.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
unshavedmouse.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BigMax: patrick767: She was attacked by a bunny?

That was Carter. But Presidents and wildlife don't get along.

Trump had better watch out for gators.


If the eagles don't get him first.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbcinques
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Trapped on an escalator?
 
SweetMama
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
True story but people don't believe me. We have coywolves here in Washington state. I have seen them. They are not dogs, wolves or coyotes. They are a hybrid creature that hunts in packs, and they are terrifying. They are huge, and they are not shy of people. I heard them chase a deer into an ambush one night. They were barking, yipping and howling for about a minute as they chased the prey up the hill and then silence. It was so creepy because you know something died at that moment.

Wolves don't bark, they only howl, but these animals are not wolves, they are something worse. The hillbillies around here breed wolf'/dog puppies and they are not careful about getting them spayed. Somehow the wolf dogs have bred with local coyotes and now we have a new species.

As with any pack animal, you can expect the biggest, meanest animals to succeed and breed. This species isn't getting nicer over time.

I live near Mt. St. Helens. I think this pack has a very wide range because I only see them a few times a year. They are fast, strong, deadly animals that should not exist. They would be hard to find if you were looking for them, which is why they are mostly undocumented. Trust me, they exist, and they are scary.
 
KB202
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If no one saw it, how do they know she didn't just die of old age and then the dogs ate her?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think I should adopt a fossa
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KB202: If no one saw it, how do they know she didn't just die of old age and then the dogs ate her?


Just a shot in the dark here, I'm no forensic scientician, but I would guess blood patterns. Digging into a dead body will leave blood pools, a living person will struggle and blood will spray.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Italian Woman to Czech Wolf Dogs:  Drop Dead!
 
pwkpete
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whatshisname: "pet Czechoslovakian wolfdogs"

I think I see the problem here.


Yeah, she should have gotten the French wolfdogs, they have a much better temperament.
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SweetMama: True story but people don't believe me. We have coywolves here in Washington state. I have seen them. They are not dogs, wolves or coyotes. They are a hybrid creature that hunts in packs, and they are terrifying. They are huge, and they are not shy of people. I heard them chase a deer into an ambush one night. They were barking, yipping and howling for about a minute as they chased the prey up the hill and then silence. It was so creepy because you know something died at that moment.

Wolves don't bark, they only howl, but these animals are not wolves, they are something worse. The hillbillies around here breed wolf'/dog puppies and they are not careful about getting them spayed. Somehow the wolf dogs have bred with local coyotes and now we have a new species.

As with any pack animal, you can expect the biggest, meanest animals to succeed and breed. This species isn't getting nicer over time.

I live near Mt. St. Helens. I think this pack has a very wide range because I only see them a few times a year. They are fast, strong, deadly animals that should not exist. They would be hard to find if you were looking for them, which is why they are mostly undocumented. Trust me, they exist, and they are scary.


Are you ok?
Do you live in a medieval village doing sacrifices and shiat?
Theyre dogs. Go in the house. Youll be fine.
 
