Just in time for Christmas, it's Falling Iguana Season in Fark's favorite state
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


♪♫♪ But, iguanas like the climate of the very, very tropical equator
So you should never put iguanas in the refrigerator.  No no no! ♪♫♪
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Grandma got bonked on the head by an iguana.
Walking home from Publix Christmas Eve.
You may say there's no such thing as flying iguanas.
But as for me and Grandma we believe.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My favorite story about frozen iguanas in Florida is the one about the man who put them in his back seat thinking they were dead. And he did this because he was going to eat them. Ew? Then they came back to life, scare him, and made him crash his car. Article has actual video of a frozen iguana falling out of a tree.

https://htmsports.com/florida-man-fro​z​en-iguanas-crashed-cars/
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Falling Iguanas is the name of my ska-punk Bon Jovi cover band.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Drop iguanas: Serious business.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Falling Iguana Season is the name of my total landscaping business.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: My favorite story about frozen iguanas in Florida is the one about the man who put them in his back seat thinking they were dead. And he did this because he was going to eat them. Ew?


Regular menu item in tropical Mexico.  Make sure you only order trocitos as the whole enchilada is not appealing.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wish I was in Tijuana, dodging falling cold iguanas.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Iguanas, also known as "pollo de los árboles," or chicken of the trees

There seems to be a difference of opinion

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
