(We Are Central PA)   When confronted by police, man tries the "I'm not selling drugs I'm giving them away" defense. It's a bold strategy Cotton   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
said there were a lot of people who came to his storage unit because he had the drug, but he would give it to them for free if they asked.

Ho Ho Ho, it's Santa Crank!

He doesn't care if you have been naughty or nice because he has been up for 11 days straight without blinking.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I guess those memes were right, but Halloween is over, bro.
 
steklo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wait, Drugs for free?

Clearly I've been going to the wrong places for drugs.

damn.
 
cravak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This article has a lot of WTF in it and the craziest thing is it happened in pa not fl. I guess pa is the fl of the northeast?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: Wait, Drugs for free?

Clearly I've been going to the wrong places for drugs.

damn.


send any excess cannabis to me!
 
ar393
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cravak: This article has a lot of WTF in it and the craziest thing is it happened in pa not fl. I guess pa is the fl of the northeast?


Pennsyltucky
 
