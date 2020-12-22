 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 3 Las Vegas)   Even the park benches can pay out in Vegas   (news3lv.com) divider line
8
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

890 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2020 at 1:05 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My dad always got upset when I checked underneath random seating areas for used gum.

Hah. I've been redeemed.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And I thought I was lucky to catch a few extra Z's this morning...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That article is an advertisement for that book.
I want my click back.
😁
/S
🌮👑
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wait it wasn't under a giant W?
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This feels like a publicity stunt, maybe even a straight up press release, for this guy's treasure hunt book.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't understand how that clue generates the answer.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah, but then you have to actually touch the benches in Las Vegas.

Hard pass.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

testosteronephobe: I don't understand how that clue generates the answer.


Clearly you need to buy the book 📚
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.