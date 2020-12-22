 Skip to content
 
(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Wendy's employee shot due to dipping sauce debacle. Veterans of McDonald's Szechuan shiatstorm nod sadly   (fox2now.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bunch of savages in that town.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guns are so cool.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tough but fair.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicely played.

MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An armed society is a polite society so long as I get my farking hot sauce.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another stark reminder about how these service workers put their lives on the line every day.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In this country, it is easier to get a gun than some dipping sauce.
 
August11 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1:00am. Wants extra dipping sauce. Shoots into the joint when denied.

That's an ad for Wendy's, Southern Comfort, and Glock right there.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Another stark reminder about how these service workers put their lives on the line every day.


And the worst part is, that more than likely, the person who was hit had their hours kept just below the threshold to keep them from being considered a fulltime employee, so they will barely see anything from workman's comp or insurance. Hell, they probably will be fired for missing to much time while they are trying to recover
 
yomrfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Another stark reminder about how these service workers put their lives on the line every day.


I mean these days just about anyone who works with the public during their shift is putting themselves in danger.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Guns are so cool.


Not after you fire them a few times they aren't.   They get rather warm.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ST. LOUIS

It's not news, it's a day ending in y.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did he get his sauce though?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ongbok: And the worst part is, that more than likely, the person who was hit had their hours kept just below the threshold to keep them from being considered a fulltime employee, so they will barely see anything from workman's comp or insurance.


Personally I blame Obama and the Affordable Care Act.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Afforda​b​le_Care_Act#Employer_mandate
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Another stark reminder about how these service workers put their lives on the line every day.


Seriously. 9 bucks an hour during a pandemic and some asshole shoots you because he didn't get a second ranch.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Bslim: [y.yarn.co image 850x462]

Nicely played.

[Fark user image image 81x27]


true okie doke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Another stark reminder about how these service workers put their lives on the line every day.

Seriously. 9 bucks an hour during a pandemic and some asshole shoots you because he didn't get a second ranch.


I dnrtfa, but now that I know it was ranch I can understand.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a story about a Waffle House being robbed by an armed gunman a few years ago. Well the waitress wasn't having any part of it, reached down, took out her gun and fired a round into the ceiling. The robber retreated and was never caught. She was fired by management for firing into the ceiling.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: ongbok: And the worst part is, that more than likely, the person who was hit had their hours kept just below the threshold to keep them from being considered a fulltime employee, so they will barely see anything from workman's comp or insurance.

Personally I blame Obama and the Affordable Care Act.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Affordab​le_Care_Act#Employer_mandate


This has been going on way before Obama was in office. It has nothing to do with the healthcare act, so stop trying to blame Obama for everything
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Another stark reminder about how these service workers put their lives on the line every day.

Seriously. 9 bucks an hour during a pandemic and some asshole shoots you because he didn't get a second ranch.


It could have been worse.  They could have started a sentence with a number without spelling it out.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ongbok: stop trying to blame Obama for everything


Well it's a welcome phrase as it didn't mention blaming Trump. Which I see around here way too often.

whew...
 
Shiboleth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: ongbok: And the worst part is, that more than likely, the person who was hit had their hours kept just below the threshold to keep them from being considered a fulltime employee, so they will barely see anything from workman's comp or insurance.

Personally I blame Obama and the Affordable Care Act.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Affordab​le_Care_Act#Employer_mandate


I hate to interrupt ya lads just as you're starting, but getting hit by a bullet on the clock is workers comp.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dittybopper: ongbok: And the worst part is, that more than likely, the person who was hit had their hours kept just below the threshold to keep them from being considered a fulltime employee, so they will barely see anything from workman's comp or insurance.

Personally I blame Obama and the Affordable Care Act.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Affordab​le_Care_Act#Employer_mandate


Yup. Healthcare access should be split completely from employment benefits, but our politicians are forced to dial high income people for dollars half the day so we wind up with half-ass measures like the Republican-designed ACA first drafted by Heritage while Bill Clinton was President and Hillary was pushing for single payer universal coverage. Because health care should only go to college-educated office workers, not lazy people like my daughter in law who hauls around 93 lb bags of cement all day long instead of sitting in a classroom.
 
ongbok
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Shiboleth: dittybopper: ongbok: And the worst part is, that more than likely, the person who was hit had their hours kept just below the threshold to keep them from being considered a fulltime employee, so they will barely see anything from workman's comp or insurance.

Personally I blame Obama and the Affordable Care Act.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Affordab​le_Care_Act#Employer_mandate

I hate to interrupt ya lads just as you're starting, but getting hit by a bullet on the clock is workers comp.


Compensation from workman's comp differs greatly between full and part time employee's.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I mean I was disappointed when told that McDs no longer had hot mustard. Yeah it bummed me out. I just asked for BBQ instead.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Out of the six Wendy's dipping sauces, there's only two I'd cap someone for: Creamy Sriracha and, of course, Side of S'Awesome®.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ongbok: dittybopper: ongbok: And the worst part is, that more than likely, the person who was hit had their hours kept just below the threshold to keep them from being considered a fulltime employee, so they will barely see anything from workman's comp or insurance.

Personally I blame Obama and the Affordable Care Act.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Affordab​le_Care_Act#Employer_mandate

This has been going on way before Obama was in office. It has nothing to do with the healthcare act, so stop trying to blame Obama for everything


I don't blame Obama for everything.

But this was specifically written into the Affordable Care Act.   Employers didn't have to provide health insurance for full time employees prior to ACA*, though most did.  What ACA did was set a specific number of hours worked a week (30 hours) for at least 120 days in a year in order to require coverage.   It was literally written into the law.   I mean, maybe *YOU* weren't aware of it at the time because we had to pass it to discover what was in it, but it was there.

*At least at the federal level.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: I mean I was disappointed when told that McDs no longer had hot mustard. Yeah it bummed me out. I just asked for BBQ instead.


I remember when they had honey as a dipping sauce. Not just honey mustard, but just plain and delicious honey.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: I mean I was disappointed when told that McDs no longer had hot mustard. Yeah it bummed me out. I just asked for BBQ instead.


Hot mustard is how I describe my diarrhea
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Szechuan shiatstorm sounds like one of those less popular sex moves you hear about.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I mean, maybe *YOU* weren't aware of it at the time because we had to pass it to discover what was in it, but it was there.


Everything about this screams, "I listen to AM radio and I'm dumb enough to find it witty."
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: Healthcare access should be split completely from employment benefits, but our politicians are forced to dial high income people for dollars half the day so we wind up with half-ass measures like the Republican-designed ACA first drafted by Heritage while Bill Clinton was President and Hillary was pushing for single payer universal coverage


Who actually wrote this sentence? Roseanne Rosanna Danna or Mr. Smoketoomuch?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What complete lunatic dumbasses thought that guns should be widely and freely available? Oh yeah, your country's moronic founders.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dittybopper: ongbok: dittybopper: ongbok: And the worst part is, that more than likely, the person who was hit had their hours kept just below the threshold to keep them from being considered a fulltime employee, so they will barely see anything from workman's comp or insurance.

Personally I blame Obama and the Affordable Care Act.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Affordab​le_Care_Act#Employer_mandate

This has been going on way before Obama was in office. It has nothing to do with the healthcare act, so stop trying to blame Obama for everything

I don't blame Obama for everything.

But this was specifically written into the Affordable Care Act.   Employers didn't have to provide health insurance for full time employees prior to ACA*, though most did.  What ACA did was set a specific number of hours worked a week (30 hours) for at least 120 days in a year in order to require coverage.   It was literally written into the law.   I mean, maybe *YOU* weren't aware of it at the time because we had to pass it to discover what was in it, but it was there.

*At least at the federal level.


That is one downside, but at least the ACA formally banned price controls on pharmaceuticals.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: dittybopper: ongbok: And the worst part is, that more than likely, the person who was hit had their hours kept just below the threshold to keep them from being considered a fulltime employee, so they will barely see anything from workman's comp or insurance.

Personally I blame Obama and the Affordable Care Act.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Affordab​le_Care_Act#Employer_mandate

Yup. Healthcare access should be split completely from employment benefits, but our politicians are forced to dial high income people for dollars half the day so we wind up with half-ass measures like the Republican-designed ACA first drafted by Heritage while Bill Clinton was President and Hillary was pushing for single payer universal coverage. Because health care should only go to college-educated office workers, not lazy people like my daughter in law who hauls around 93 lb bags of cement all day long instead of sitting in a classroom.


Quite frankly, and I said this at the time, I don't think the individual mandate should have been constitutional.

Congress could have said "We're nationalizing health care", and that would have been OK constitutionally.   But requiring you to purchase a product from a third party for no other reason than you are a living person, or pay a penalty (whether it's a tax or not) seems like a violation of the Fifth Amendment takings clause.

The problem as I see it is that if you can require someone to purchase something "for the public good", and for no other reason, then there is essentially no limit to what they can require you to purchase.

American car making industry going under?  Congress could decide that it needs to support them from a strategic standpoint, and require everyone to buy an American-made car, or pay a tax equivalent to whatever profit the car company would have made on selling you a car.  Precedent is already there with the individual mandate, and the Supreme Court said it was kosher.

And no, that's not something I just thought of.
https://www.fark.com/comments/9199413​/​103477221#c103477221
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Where's a good Wendy's with a gun when you need it?
 
BolivarShagnasty
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
An armed society is a polite society?  Is shooting someone in the back the new "please"?
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Holy Crap. Internet, sometimes I worry about you.
dittybopper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: dittybopper: I mean, maybe *YOU* weren't aware of it at the time because we had to pass it to discover what was in it, but it was there.

Everything about this screams, "I listen to AM radio and I'm dumb enough to find it witty."


Everything about that comeback screams "I'm deflecting based on this snarky comment because you're actually right about your main point".
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So we have a challenger for Rick & Morty's "Worst Fans on the Planet"?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: dittybopper: ongbok: And the worst part is, that more than likely, the person who was hit had their hours kept just below the threshold to keep them from being considered a fulltime employee, so they will barely see anything from workman's comp or insurance.

Personally I blame Obama and the Affordable Care Act.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Affordab​le_Care_Act#Employer_mandate

Yup. Healthcare access should be split completely from employment benefits, but our politicians are forced to dial high income people for dollars half the day so we wind up with half-ass measures like the Republican-designed ACA first drafted by Heritage while Bill Clinton was President and Hillary was pushing for single payer universal coverage. Because health care should only go to college-educated office workers, not lazy people like my daughter in law who hauls around 93 lb bags of cement all day long instead of sitting in a classroom.


We had three options.

1.  Don't do anything.
2.  Go single payer.
3.  What we actually did, which was provide a wind-fall for insurance companies, while increasing costs for consumers.

Arguably, what we did was the worst of the three options.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MBooda: BolloxReader: Healthcare access should be split completely from employment benefits, but our politicians are forced to dial high income people for dollars half the day so we wind up with half-ass measures like the Republican-designed ACA first drafted by Heritage while Bill Clinton was President and Hillary was pushing for single payer universal coverage

Who actually wrote this sentence? Roseanne Rosanna Danna or Mr. Smoketoomuch?


It's factually correct. It was first proposed in 1989 and then later touted as an alternative to "HillaryCare"  or "ClintonCare" - the single-payer solution that Ms. Clinton was advocating for in the 1990s.

The author of that proposal denied it's anything like Obamacare in 2012 for the following key reasons: 

1) [The HF version] was not primarily intended to push people to obtain protection for their own good, but to protect others. Like auto damage liability insurance required in most states, our requirement focused on "catastrophic" costs - so hospitals and taxpayers would not have to foot the bill for the expensive illness or accident of someone who did not buy insurance.

2) [It] sought to induce people to buy coverage primarily through the carrot of a generous health credit or voucher, financed in part by a fundamental reform of the tax treatment of health coverage, rather than by a stick.

3) The "mandate" was actually the loss of certain tax breaks for those not choosing to buy coverage, not a legal requirement.

Note that most people don't receive tax breaks, so you can see how number 3 would be problematic from a practical perspective.

So there it is in their own words, I will now insert my own wanking motion to it.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kbronsito: In this country, it is easier to get a gun than some dipping sauce.


Says someone who hasn't purchased a gun recently.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: Holy Crap. Internet, sometimes I worry about you.
I ... have no words. Congratulations- this is an extremely rare occurrance for me.
 
steklo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Says someone who hasn't purchased a gun recently.


Actually, depends what state one is in. I looked it up here in GA.

Just go into any store selling guns, they do a simple and quick background check and you walk out the door with it.

The hard part is getting the CWL for it.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dittybopper: kbronsito: In this country, it is easier to get a gun than some dipping sauce.

Says someone who hasn't purchased a gun recently.


Just so you know, no one in here is wondering, "What would dittybopper reply?" to every other post.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dittybopper: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: dittybopper: I mean, maybe *YOU* weren't aware of it at the time because we had to pass it to discover what was in it, but it was there.

Everything about this screams, "I listen to AM radio and I'm dumb enough to find it witty."

Everything about that comeback screams "I'm deflecting based on this snarky comment because you're actually right about your main point".


I have no problem admitting when you're right. You're aces on crypto and radio stuff and I think you're brilliant. You're not so great with politics, sorry, and you're a bit of a monster in your partisanship.

I see direct parallels between
Ms. Pelosi's "But we have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it, away from the fog of the controversy."
to Mr. G.W. Bush's  "See, in my line of work you got to keep repeating things ... and over and over again for the truth to sink in, to kind of catapult the propaganda."

Yeah, it's definitely a gaffe, and it's good for a giggle. But twisting that into "proof" of malfeasance is a real sh*tty thing to do. Yes, the liberals did it in Bush's case. Yes, they were wrong for it. No, it's not license for you to be a jerk.

Furthermore your main point is immaterial - I know from experience that fast food workers will be f*cked over by their employers with or without ACA, so whatever.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: TheSteelCricket: I mean I was disappointed when told that McDs no longer had hot mustard. Yeah it bummed me out. I just asked for BBQ instead.

I remember when they had honey as a dipping sauce. Not just honey mustard, but just plain and delicious honey.


They still offer it in Canada.
 
