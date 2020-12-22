 Skip to content
(New Musical Express)   The UK has a tradition of running weird/funny songs up the pop music charts every year before Christmas, may finally get their number one song right this year with this new entry   (nme.com) divider line
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like I have a purpose now, like ai survived covid for a reason, and making this song number one has to be that purpose
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Catchy tune but I'm not exactly sure what they are trying to say.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mojo Nixon - Donald Trump Can Suck My Dick (2017)
Youtube jMkdvY2Z2Xk
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Come on lads, I'm sure we can do better on this side of the pond!
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

It's beginning to look like shiatmas?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So edgy.
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

you guys already won this one, if there was a prize for having the biggest biggest coont in office you have everyone beat.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Brooker noted on Sunday (December 20) that 'Boris Johnson Is A farking coont' had risen to number two on iTunes' UK songs chart, a likely response from the music-buying public to the UK government's last-minute decision to scrap the proposed relaxation of coronavirus rules over the Christmas period and implement a new 'Tier 4' across London and the South East.


So sounds like they are pissed at Boris because he is too strict with his lockdown policy.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

So sounds like they are pissed at Boris because he is too strict with his lockdown policy.


Hey now, this seems like it might be the one thing that everyone can agree on: that Boris Johnson is a farking coont, regardless of specific reason.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This song has nothing. I can't feel it in my fingers nor my toes.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It looks like the group also has a song called "Jesus Died of A Stranglewank".
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Stewart Lee on Trump (Content Provider)
Youtube YKS6KNwAhPw
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Some people want to fill the world with funny/weird songs.

TIL the word "stranglewank". Excellent.
 
