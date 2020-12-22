 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   What starts with an "F" and ends with a "uck" and costs what they were paying CDC director Redfield but actually saves lives?   (wjactv.com) divider line
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good headline Subby. I couldn't come up anything creative for this story.

csb - I used to live there and I'm acquainted with some of these guys. One of my cousins doesn't fight fires but helps them out with other things.

/strange that they don't qualify for state and/or federal grants
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They don't have enough money to qualify. Remember, they only give out money to people who can afford things.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pavia_Resistance: they don't qualify for state and/or federal grants


already spent all the important money in Shanksville on a crater.
USA USA USA
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: They don't have enough money to qualify. Remember, they only give out money to people who can afford things.


vudukungfu: already spent all the important money in Shanksville on a crater.
USA USA USA


And I thought I was cynical.
 
cheap_thoughts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet there's a fundraiser going for this somewhere. I just don't have Facebook to look it up.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Firetruck?

DNRTFA
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did they get the last truck 26 years ago? Did they just stop making payments on it a year ago? Was it bought outright with tax money? Gifted to them? Bought with grant money? What?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No, they're honest and realistic. It sometimes sounds like cynicism.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fire trucks are a waste of money when you can just pray the fires out.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Fire trucks are a waste of money when you can just pray the fires out.


No, they're a waste if you can just, wait for it, not allow your buildings to catch fire.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
$900/mo for a $375K loan over 25 years is a pretty good deal.
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If only there were some way for the local government to raise the funds to provide this service. Or, the free market should decide.

I really find it hard to garner sympathy for these types of situations. There are plenty of ways for localities to acquire the funds for these types purchases, and yet the complaints abound when they are mentioned. Everyone wants the services governments provide until the tax man cometh.

/that doesn't mean that efficiencies in revenue distribution can't be found
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: How did they get the last truck 26 years ago? Did they just stop making payments on it a year ago? Was it bought outright with tax money? Gifted to them? Bought with grant money? What?


My guess would be with their own funds, though there could have been a grant involved. Volunteer fire companies are perpetually fundraising.

A government grant would be the only way tax money would be involved.
 
1funguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

They do.
Sounds like they don't have any volunteer professional grant writers.
 
fishmeal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is a thing in many many small town departments.  For example, my town has 5 pieces of front line equipment (3 engines, one tower/ladder and one rescue).  You can expect to replace one of these , on average, about every 5 years.  If the town fathers are smart, they budget for these replacements and start putting aside money years in advance.  BUT if the budget gets tight, and the next truck isn't due for replacement until after the next election...  well... you can raid the piggy bank and no one will notice (at least not right away).  Oh and another thing, fire equipment is EXPENSIVE.  A new tower/ladder might run close to $1m and take a year of more between order and delivery.  It's real hard to find the money unless you plan years in advance.  No one like paying for fire departments until the fire starts
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A new friend!
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If they think maintaining their equipment is expensive, just wait until they see the cost of not maintaining it.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They can't fix it? Don't they have a guy, everyone has a guy.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Too bad there wasn't a way for local government to raise money for critical infrastructure.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

This is why I don't have car insurance.  I'm too good of a driver to crash.
 
1funguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fishmeal: This is a thing in many many small town departments.  For example, my town has 5 pieces of front line equipment (3 engines, one tower/ladder and one rescue).  You can expect to replace one of these , on average, about every 5 years.  If the town fathers are smart, they budget for these replacements and start putting aside money years in advance.  BUT if the budget gets tight, and the next truck isn't due for replacement until after the next election...  well... you can raid the piggy bank and no one will notice (at least not right away).  Oh and another thing, fire equipment is EXPENSIVE.  A new tower/ladder might run close to $1m and take a year of more between order and delivery.  It's real hard to find the money unless you plan years in advance.  No one like paying for fire departments until the fire starts


That is why 70% of firefighters in America are volunteers. Many are mechanics, that's how they help out. Some are computer people, that's how they help out.
The forestry department can donate used vehicles, and they can get a grant to retrofit them into fire service. Other government departments also make vehicles available in rural or underserved areas.

The problem is networking, and most of the people who have networking / Managment ability just don't think they are cut out for fire service. It just isn't true.
If anyone wants to join a volunteer department, they can use you. You may also gain another skill that could provide adventure, but at the very least you know that you helped neighbors and friends.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

grokca: They can't fix it? Don't they have a guy, everyone has a guy.


Parts are made from Unobtanium at this point.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
$200k would buy them enough AT&T stock for the dividend to make the payments.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: I bet there's a fundraiser going for this somewhere. I just don't have Facebook to look it up.


It's in TFA:
"Donations to help them get a new truck can be sent to P.O. Box 292, Claysburg, PA, 16625. "
 
