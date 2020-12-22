 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Things are so bad in the UK since Tier 4 came because of the new mutant Covid spread, people are shamelessly stockpiling goods and flogging it for profit. Survival of the fittest, indeed (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
39
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

744 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2020 at 9:23 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, in Britain:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flogging?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the sun, I now doubt the existence of orifices.

/other than them.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ewww. I don't want flogged goods.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ficinc.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rickie Lee Jones - Easy Money
Youtube v0rolwpvj_E
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LGBT people aren't getting Covid19.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: LGBT people aren't getting Covid19.


Golly, and here I was thinking that ONLY the queer get it, as punishment from gawd for their life of sinning. I really gotta try to keep up.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lou Lucas is making money by queuing for people in supermarkets - she charges £20 per hour for her time, plus a 40% markup on the goods

You're a horrible person and your hair sucks.
thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dire Straits - Money For Nothing
Youtube wTP2RUD_cL0
 
Fox10456
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Lou Lucas is making money by queuing for people in supermarkets - she charges £20 per hour for her time, plus a 40% markup on the goods

You're a horrible person and your hair sucks.
[thesun.co.uk image 670x896]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Entrepreneurial Spirit!
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just come back from Aldi and Sainsbury's. Shelves are fully stocked, nobody is going nuts and 99% of the people in the shops are masked up. Plenty of lettuces!!
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm waiting patiently for anyone coming in here and placing blame on Trump.

<----gets new cup of coffee.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, smart people saw the extreme paper hoarding earlier this year among other products and took some precautions. Like, I dunno, buying a cheap bidet to seriously reduce TP usage. And just doubling your standard non-perishable purchase each trip. buy 4 cans of a specific vegetable instead of 2 each time and slowly build a fully stocked pantry without crippling supply lines. We've been in this situation since MARCH people. MARCH. If you are at the panic buying stage again now, then what exactly have you been doing?

Some people need to go read old parables and fables again and get a reminder of what humanity was teaching itself though the ages. This lesson should NOT be a new/modern thing we have to learn over and over...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Ant​_​and_the_Grasshopper
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Lou Lucas is making money by queuing for people in supermarkets - she charges £20 per hour for her time, plus a 40% markup on the goods

You're a horrible person and your hair sucks.
[thesun.co.uk image 670x896]


Why is she a horrible person? Because people willingly pay her to shop for them, and she expects to receive remuneration for her time and effort?

You know who also makes a profit from selling things: supermarkets.

You know who also makes a profit from the act of handling the issue of getting goods from a place you aren't going to:  delivery drivers.

Cry harder. Maybe she'll sell you some tissues.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fool and their money are easily parted.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: A fool and their money are easily parted.


But what about reasons? And it's unfair because reasons. And not everyone can because reasons. And what a horrible display of privilege because reasons.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Walker: Lou Lucas is making money by queuing for people in supermarkets - she charges £20 per hour for her time, plus a 40% markup on the goods

You're a horrible person and your hair sucks.
[thesun.co.uk image 670x896]

Why is she a horrible person? Because people willingly pay her to shop for them, and she expects to receive remuneration for her time and effort?

You know who also makes a profit from selling things: supermarkets.

You know who also makes a profit from the act of handling the issue of getting goods from a place you aren't going to:  delivery drivers.

Cry harder. Maybe she'll sell you some tissues.


40% markup on goods is uncalled for.
Charging for her time is fine but not the 40% markup.
I have my groceries delivered thru a company called Shipt.
$99 yearly fee for unlimited grocery delivery. $49 if you get one of their deals.
Then no fee for the delivery unless you want to tip.
This is not an ad. Just showing that she overcharges.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have grocery stores in the UK not started delivering yet?
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: steklo: A fool and their money are easily parted.

But what about reasons? And it's unfair because reasons. And not everyone can because reasons. And what a horrible display of privilege because reasons.


"we had joy
we had fun
we had reasons in the sun...."
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: gar1013: Walker: Lou Lucas is making money by queuing for people in supermarkets - she charges £20 per hour for her time, plus a 40% markup on the goods

You're a horrible person and your hair sucks.
[thesun.co.uk image 670x896]

Why is she a horrible person? Because people willingly pay her to shop for them, and she expects to receive remuneration for her time and effort?

You know who also makes a profit from selling things: supermarkets.

You know who also makes a profit from the act of handling the issue of getting goods from a place you aren't going to:  delivery drivers.

Cry harder. Maybe she'll sell you some tissues.

40% markup on goods is uncalled for.
Charging for her time is fine but not the 40% markup.
I have my groceries delivered thru a company called Shipt.
$99 yearly fee for unlimited grocery delivery. $49 if you get one of their deals.
Then no fee for the delivery unless you want to tip.
This is not an ad. Just showing that she overcharges.


Different country for starters.

Plus, why do you hate the people that do the work? They're not getting paid very well.

Meanwhile she's earning an acceptable amount for her time and use of funds.

Finally, if you think 40% markup is too high, I hope you only buy goods wholesale. Or direct from the manufacturer on a B2B basis.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

electricjebus: Have grocery stores in the UK not started delivering yet?


they're over subscribed, you can get an online delivery, but expect to be waiting till after Christmas for it.


This whole thing is daft, there never even *was* a toilet paper shortage in the uk, the problem was they couldn't put what they had in the shelves fast enough cause everyone was buying more than they needed.
 
Threp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm no expert but...: Just come back from Aldi and Sainsbury's. Shelves are fully stocked, nobody is going nuts and 99% of the people in the shops are masked up. Plenty of lettuces!!


Same at Lidl this morning. Quiet, fully stocked up - except for garlic, the one we use always runs short on that for some reason. Everyone wearing masks.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cyrene Valantion: electricjebus: Have grocery stores in the UK not started delivering yet?

they're over subscribed, you can get an online delivery, but expect to be waiting till after Christmas for it.


This whole thing is daft, there never even *was* a toilet paper shortage in the uk, the problem was they couldn't put what they had in the shelves fast enough cause everyone was buying more than they needed.


Besides, it's the 21st century. Toilet paper is only for people who don't know what the three seashells are for.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: gar1013: steklo: A fool and their money are easily parted.

But what about reasons? And it's unfair because reasons. And not everyone can because reasons. And what a horrible display of privilege because reasons.

"we had joy
we had fun
we had reasons in the sun...."


We care a lot!

We care a lot!

About disasters, fires
Floods and killer bees

(We care a lot)
About the NASA
Shuttle fallin' in the sea

We care a lot
About starvation and the
Food that Live Aid bought

We care a lot!
About disease, baby, rock, Hudson, rock!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

steklo: A fool and their money are easily parted lucky to get together in the first place.


FTFY
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cyrene Valantion: electricjebus: Have grocery stores in the UK not started delivering yet?

they're over subscribed, you can get an online delivery, but expect to be waiting till after Christmas for it.


This whole thing is daft, there never even *was* a toilet paper shortage in the uk, the problem was they couldn't put what they had in the shelves fast enough cause everyone was buying more than they needed.


No, people were behaving rationally.

If you think everyone is going to buy up all the toilet paper, you should buy more than you need due to impending shortages.

This is what "shutdowns" do.

Ever hear of a run on the bank?

The way you deal with it is like they do in "It's a Wonderful Life".
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gar1013: Cyrene Valantion: electricjebus: Have grocery stores in the UK not started delivering yet?

they're over subscribed, you can get an online delivery, but expect to be waiting till after Christmas for it.


This whole thing is daft, there never even *was* a toilet paper shortage in the uk, the problem was they couldn't put what they had in the shelves fast enough cause everyone was buying more than they needed.

No, people were behaving rationally.

If you think everyone is going to buy up all the toilet paper, you should buy more than you need due to impending shortages.

This is what "shutdowns" do.

Ever hear of a run on the bank?

The way you deal with it is like they do in "It's a Wonderful Life".


You hand out all the TP you'd saved up to use on your honeymoon?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So just like last time
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gar1013: Walker: Lou Lucas is making money by queuing for people in supermarkets - she charges £20 per hour for her time, plus a 40% markup on the goods

You're a horrible person and your hair sucks.
[thesun.co.uk image 670x896]

Why is she a horrible person? Because people willingly pay her to shop for them, and she expects to receive remuneration for her time and effort?

You know who also makes a profit from selling things: supermarkets.

You know who also makes a profit from the act of handling the issue of getting goods from a place you aren't going to:  delivery drivers.

Cry harder. Maybe she'll sell you some tissues.


I was going to ask how much people are willing to pay Uber Eats so they didn't have to move their fat a$$es of mom's couch to get food.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hospitaller: gar1013: Walker: Lou Lucas is making money by queuing for people in supermarkets - she charges £20 per hour for her time, plus a 40% markup on the goods

You're a horrible person and your hair sucks.
[thesun.co.uk image 670x896]

Why is she a horrible person? Because people willingly pay her to shop for them, and she expects to receive remuneration for her time and effort?

You know who also makes a profit from selling things: supermarkets.

You know who also makes a profit from the act of handling the issue of getting goods from a place you aren't going to:  delivery drivers.

Cry harder. Maybe she'll sell you some tissues.

I was going to ask how much people are willing to pay Uber Eats so they didn't have to move their fat a$$es of mom's couch to get food.


How much extra to have them shovel the food directly into my mouth?
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gar1013: steklo: gar1013: steklo: A fool and their money are easily parted.

But what about reasons? And it's unfair because reasons. And not everyone can because reasons. And what a horrible display of privilege because reasons.

"we had joy
we had fun
we had reasons in the sun...."

We care a lot!

We care a lot!

About disasters, fires
Floods and killer bees

(We care a lot)
About the NASA
Shuttle fallin' in the sea

We care a lot
About starvation and the
Food that Live Aid bought

We care a lot!
About disease, baby, rock, Hudson, rock!


Faith No More....great tune
 
Raoul Eaton
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: You know, smart people saw the extreme paper hoarding earlier this year among other products and took some precautions. Like, I dunno, buying a cheap bidet to seriously reduce TP usage. And just doubling your standard non-perishable purchase each trip. buy 4 cans of a specific vegetable instead of 2 each time and slowly build a fully stocked pantry without crippling supply lines. We've been in this situation since MARCH people. MARCH. If you are at the panic buying stage again now, then what exactly have you been doing?

Some people need to go read old parables and fables again and get a reminder of what humanity was teaching itself though the ages. This lesson should NOT be a new/modern thing we have to learn over and over...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Ant_​and_the_Grasshopper


"Buying a cheap bidet"?

Words fail me.
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, you inbred cousin-f**kers wanted a "pure" Britain.
Looks like you're going to get one.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Zombies ate my neighbors: You know, smart people saw the extreme paper hoarding earlier this year among other products and took some precautions. Like, I dunno, buying a cheap bidet to seriously reduce TP usage. And just doubling your standard non-perishable purchase each trip. buy 4 cans of a specific vegetable instead of 2 each time and slowly build a fully stocked pantry without crippling supply lines. We've been in this situation since MARCH people. MARCH. If you are at the panic buying stage again now, then what exactly have you been doing?

Some people need to go read old parables and fables again and get a reminder of what humanity was teaching itself though the ages. This lesson should NOT be a new/modern thing we have to learn over and over...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Ant_​and_the_Grasshopper

"Buying a cheap bidet"?

Words fail me.


They have bidets that are a toilet set you just hook it right up to the water supply for your toilet, or if you want warm water you hook it to your sink lines.

My friend bought one at the beginning of this and loves it.


Hellotushy.com
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
To be honest, I'd flog it for profit if I could.  Hell, I'm going to be flogging it every day anyways, might as well make a side gig out of it.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Zombies ate my neighbors: You know, smart people saw the extreme paper hoarding earlier this year among other products and took some precautions. ...
...
...https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_A​nt_and_the_Grasshopper

"Buying a cheap bidet"?

Words fail me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: gar1013: Walker: Lou Lucas is making money by queuing for people in supermarkets - she charges £20 per hour for her time, plus a 40% markup on the goods

You're a horrible person and your hair sucks.
[thesun.co.uk image 670x896]

Why is she a horrible person? Because people willingly pay her to shop for them, and she expects to receive remuneration for her time and effort?

You know who also makes a profit from selling things: supermarkets.

You know who also makes a profit from the act of handling the issue of getting goods from a place you aren't going to:  delivery drivers.

Cry harder. Maybe she'll sell you some tissues.

40% markup on goods is uncalled for.
Charging for her time is fine but not the 40% markup.
I have my groceries delivered thru a company called Shipt.
$99 yearly fee for unlimited grocery delivery. $49 if you get one of their deals.
Then no fee for the delivery unless you want to tip.
This is not an ad. Just showing that she overcharges.


She charges what the market will bear.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.