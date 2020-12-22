 Skip to content
(8 News Now)   Man wins more than $300k after hitting a 7-card straight flush on Pai Gow at Bally's in Vegas. Your last trip to Vegas ended with you waking up in a dumpster behind the Luxor with no pants   (8newsnow.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And that was the best trip I ever had.

//Or so I am told.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't Luxor, it was Circus Circus.

No memory of how I got all the white grease paint around my mouth.

Buncha farking clowns running that joint...
 
Pucca
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Vegas is open?
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, but how far ahead is the house from the 30 other trips he lost his ass on?
 
viscountalpha
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pucca: Vegas is open?


Yeah. it is, but is it worth the risk?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hey, now, I had pants. I wasn't wearing them, but they were there.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pucca: Vegas is open?


You don't go to Vegas with the international of making good life choices.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How... how did you know that?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I puked my guts up over the gaming floor of the Flamingo. No one said anything because that place is a shiat hole.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
While my pants were gone, I was wearing a skirt of dubious origin.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wow... grew up in Shoreline (graduated from Shoreline H.S., which isn't a H.S. anymore), seems like there's been a higher than expected amount of activity local to me on FARK lately.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
stunned the gambler wasn't forced into a back room and browbeaten out of his win. i rarely read friendly news about casinos.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I never could figure out Pai Gow poker or that one card game with the dice in a bird cage.

/ Baccarat? Maybe?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If I had a nickel for every time that happened to me...well, I'd have a shiat-load of nickels.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've never been to Vegas because I'm not a dipshiat gambling addict, nor an alcoholic, nor a mobster, nor a fan of cheeseball stage shows, nor a fan of garbage buffets.

I can't think of any reason I'd go to Vegas except the legal prostitution, and I've never paid for it in my life.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
CSB time: I was playing Pai Gow at a $10 bet table ('cause that's how I roll) & they changed it to $50 minimum bet, but let me stay (I was profitable I guess). An older Asian gentleman sat down next to me - he spoke no English & my Cantonese consists of counting to 10 (but I always skip 7 for some reason).... Anyway, it was old school Pai Gow & they let a player cut the cards before each hand - every time I cut, the older gentleman won, to the point of every time I cut the cards he doubled his  bets - anywhere from $1000 - $2000 per hand. We had a great time and when I finally got up to leave he gave me a $100 chip....
too bad he didn't have a homely but rich daughter who turned really hot just by taking her glasses off
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
<CSB> Looong time ago buddy and I are driving through Biloxi and stop at a casino to play poker - my first time to play poker at a casino. We played 7-card Stud and someone hit a royal flush (and even had the 9 suited as well). My buddy and I gave each other curious looks like, "huh, this must happen a lot." I've played quite a bit since and haven't seen another. BTW, the guy that hit that only got a hat from the casino. </CSB>
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Porky pigging it
 
Abox
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Indiana Jones And The Temple of Doom - Anything Goes
Youtube BjaLWWc-aPc


Bally's last seen negotiating with him for the antidote ...
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I puked my guts up over the gaming floor of the Flamingo. No one said anything because that place is a shiat hole.


Years ago we went for their champagne breakfast. It was a shiatty buffet with powdered scrambled eggs and a single glass of flat champagne served in a plastic cup. We shelled out $25 each for that. Haven't stepped foot in the joint since.
 
idsfa
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Actually, it was my room at Caesar's, but I'll give that I had no idea how I got back.

/Never did find the pants
 
jayhawkeye2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Vegas local here. It is frustrating that our local papers continually print "news" of people hitting jackpots. Is there any question why the news business is failing? People are concerned about their futures and the news tries to placate them by offering news releases from the casinos, to exploit the public's desperate delusions and to take the last of their money.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Subtonic: I puked my guts up over the gaming floor of the Flamingo. No one said anything because that place is a shiat hole.

Years ago we went for their champagne breakfast. It was a shiatty buffet with powdered scrambled eggs and a single glass of flat champagne served in a plastic cup. We shelled out $25 each for that. Haven't stepped foot in the joint since.


As soon as you walk in you are confronted with a sense that everything looked old, worn, and dirty. Tear it down already.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Last time I went to Vegas I spent a bunch of money doing stupid shiat and left 50 dollars richer.

/good times
 
Lettuce Pray
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Stop following me! Nobody cares what I do behind the Luxor dumpster at 3 in the morning.
 
Grognard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hopefully it doesn't turn out that it's not really the Luxor, it's more like the Ultra-Luxe... things may not end so well for him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Look, I still had pants, ok? I just wasn't wearing them.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I've never been to Vegas because I'm not a dipshiat gambling addict, nor an alcoholic, nor a mobster, nor a fan of cheeseball stage shows, nor a fan of garbage buffets.

I can't think of any reason I'd go to Vegas except the legal prostitution, and I've never paid for it in my life.


You sound like a blast to hang out with...

/kidding...not really into Vegas offerings, either...
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's about 1 in 800000. I hope he was betting quarters to make that bet worthwhile.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Hey Nurse!: Subtonic: I puked my guts up over the gaming floor of the Flamingo. No one said anything because that place is a shiat hole.

Years ago we went for their champagne breakfast. It was a shiatty buffet with powdered scrambled eggs and a single glass of flat champagne served in a plastic cup. We shelled out $25 each for that. Haven't stepped foot in the joint since.

As soon as you walk in you are confronted with a sense that everything looked old, worn, and dirty. Tear it down already.


I was just doing the math in my head. That was about 11 years ago that we went and it was old and nasty and dirty then
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sorry, there was a problem with the deck. No money for you.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Luxor is freaking tiny and all the way out on the end of the strip with Mandalay Bay. The only upside is fewer methed out junkie bums aggressively panhandling. You know, the guys who stole Subby's pants again...
 
Slypork
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
First time, last time, every time.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gambler: "I won $300,000!"
Casino: "I'm sorry, there was a glitch in the machine, you didn't actually win anything."
Gambler: "What machine? I'm playing Pai Gow!"
Casino: "There's nothing we can do. Here's a coupon for a free breakfast buffet."
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: I can't think of any reason I'd go to Vegas


I'd like to see Hoover Dam, but I doubt I could make a week out of that.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Joke's on you, subby. I had Glenn Frey stank all over me. And it was heaven.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I missed out on my usual trip to Reno to play blackjack.  I'm not going to take chances with a bunch of mouth breathing drunken yahoos.  Once I get fully vaccinated, I plan to pop over for a couple of days.
 
Alunan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He got it with the joker, I wonder what their natural Pai Gow Progressive is. That has to be a wide-area multi property table if they are paying 300k on a joker.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Yeah, but how far ahead is the house from the 30 other trips he lost his ass on?


All the old bats in my family that go to casinos say they alway break even or come out a little ahead. Every single time they go.

/I think some of them actually believe it.
 
Katwang
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

beezeltown: It wasn't Luxor, it was Circus Circus.

No memory of how I got all the white grease paint around my mouth.

Buncha farking clowns running that joint...


I must've had a similar long weekend. There is no way one person could leave so many blue hand prints on me in just one night.
 
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
whynotboth.jpg ?
 
Alunan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Gambler: "I won $300,000!"
Casino: "I'm sorry, there was a glitch in the machine, you didn't actually win anything."
Gambler: "What machine? I'm playing Pai Gow!"
Casino: "There's nothing we can do. Here's a coupon for a free breakfast buffet."


That table isn't owned by the casino I guarantee you. It's rented from a gaming company that manages the progressive. I can't speak to which incident you are mocking here, but each time I have seen a casino renege on a jackpot from a news article it's been someone playing pennies on a machine with a set coin payout and something has gone wrong with denominations or the software. Casinos can't rig these machines, they can only set the payback % which is regulated by a floor. These machines are tested over hundreds of millions of playthroughs by the gaming authority, if something goes wrong it's a software glitch or error. Which is why when you look at the payout tables it says max jackpot 10,000 coins, may bonus payout, 20,000 coins, all glitches void pay. Asking a casino to pay a $7 million payout on a machine that has a max payout of 10,000 coins on a max bet of $1 per coin is like asking your 7 year old brother to pay up on the gajillion dollar bet you made on a POG game.
 
