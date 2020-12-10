 Skip to content
 
(The New York Times) 2020's season finale has arrived
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I HATE WHEN PEOPLE WEAR COMFY SHOES!
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know that was the name, I thought they were just called "fukits"
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yoga pants and pumpkin spice never left.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone knows what Ugg is short for.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Everyone knows what Ugg is short for.


They ain't got no alibi
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uggs were made for surfing. Then people used them for winter boots. They suck as winter boots. Not enough grip on the bottom, and after awhile you can feel your feet start to get wet. They are not ugly, but they suck for winter.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uggs is the name of me Adele cover band, don't ya know.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They forgot the tiny little car, and... where are the big red noses? The dead-eyed, this-is-my-life-now expressions are about right, though.

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
roofmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn you subby!  I wasted a NYT article view on that crap!?!?
 
IndianaLiberal [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uggs have always been uggly.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh shiat in 2020 we all learned to wear things that made us comfortable instead of things that made uptight assholes comfortable. The horror.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugly, perhaps, but they are very comfortable slippers.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowjack: They forgot the tiny little car, and... where are the big red noses? The dead-eyed, this-is-my-life-now expressions are about right, though.

[static01.nyt.com image 850x1274]


Those look highly impractical. I hope this is a reprise of the Croc years when kids would run around like idiots, trip over their own shoes, and I would laugh my ass off at their bleeding faces.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been wearing uggs indoors 24/7 I mister rogers between them and my pair of rainbow flip-flops when I go outside
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flappy_penguin: I've been wearing uggs indoors 24/7 I mister rogers between them and my pair of rainbow flip-flops when I go outside


These would be uggs loafer slippers not the slutty boots you see sharp-kneed skanks wearing irl
 
blodyholy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: Uggs were made for surfing. Then people used them for winter boots. They suck as winter boots. Not enough grip on the bottom, and after awhile you can feel your feet start to get wet. They are not ugly, but they suck for winter.


Wait....surfing? Like, in water? *quizzical dog face*
Wouldn't they get more wet while surfing than wearing them as winter boots?
 
joeflood [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Worst of all, I exceeded my NYT allotment of free articles on that.
 
BeautifulOnes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
After many years, I broke down and bought a pair 'cause they were on sale and there was some extra money burning a hole in my pocket.  It's been nearly a year, and I haven't worn them yet.  It's cold enough, but now I don't want to go out.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: Uggs were made for surfing. Then people used them for winter boots. They suck as winter boots. Not enough grip on the bottom, and after awhile you can feel your feet start to get wet. They are not ugly, but they suck for winter.


Ain't nothing funnier in Boston than seeing some dumb college chick learn that Uggs are useless in salty slush.
 
alice_600
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: Uggs were made for surfing. Then people used them for winter boots. They suck as winter boots. Not enough grip on the bottom, and after awhile you can feel your feet start to get wet. They are not ugly, but they suck for winter.


How the Fark do you surf in Uggs?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Crocs, Uggs and Vibrams are in this never-ending death-battle to see just who can, once and for all, be crowned the most hideous popular footwear ever created.
 
alice_600
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: snowjack: They forgot the tiny little car, and... where are the big red noses? The dead-eyed, this-is-my-life-now expressions are about right, though.

[static01.nyt.com image 850x1274]

Those look highly impractical. I hope this is a reprise of the Croc years when kids would run around like idiots, trip over their own shoes, and I would laugh my ass off at their bleeding faces.


I wear crocs when I have to go outside and garden in the spring and at the pool or beach in the summer.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: demonfaerie: Uggs were made for surfing. Then people used them for winter boots. They suck as winter boots. Not enough grip on the bottom, and after awhile you can feel your feet start to get wet. They are not ugly, but they suck for winter.

Ain't nothing funnier in Boston than seeing some dumb college chick learn that Uggs are useless in salty slush.


You be nice. She bought those on her Daddy's credit card, after all!
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Myk Ox: Damn you subby!  I wasted a NYT article view on that crap!?!?


Right click and "Open in new private window"

/ in Firefox at least
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

alice_600: Ragin' Asian: snowjack: They forgot the tiny little car, and... where are the big red noses? The dead-eyed, this-is-my-life-now expressions are about right, though.

[static01.nyt.com image 850x1274]

Those look highly impractical. I hope this is a reprise of the Croc years when kids would run around like idiots, trip over their own shoes, and I would laugh my ass off at their bleeding faces.

I wear crocs when I have to go outside and garden in the spring and at the pool or beach in the summer.


That's a sensible use for them. Putting them on seven year olds frolicking in a playground with asphalt or carpeted with wood chips, not so much.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was in Dillards (pre-COVID) with my wife.  She saw a pair of Uggs she liked. She picked them up and showed them to me. Without thinking, I asked, "aren't you a little old to wear Uggs?"
She didn't speak to me for the rest of the day. But I also didn't spend $100+ on shoes
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Myk Ox: Damn you subby!  I wasted a NYT article view on that crap!?!?

Right click and "Open in new private window"

/ in Firefox at least


Thanks, that worked.....and it was so totally not worth it.  Seriously, though, thanks.  I need to remember to use that function from now on.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You know when uggs first came around, and only young hot girls sported them outside their purpose, they were well...pretty cool...

Then everyone got on board.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I was in Dillards (pre-COVID) with my wife.  She saw a pair of Uggs she liked. She picked them up and showed them to me. Without thinking, I asked, "aren't you a little old to wear Uggs?"
She didn't speak to me for the rest of the day. But I also didn't spend $100+ on shoes


Well. We can only hope she is slowly poisoning you or at least spitting in your food regularly.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

alice_600: How the Fark do you surf in Uggs?


You don't surf in them. When you come out of the water and are a bit cold, (But it isn't that cold outside) the fabric performs well when wet, and dries relatively easily without worrying too much about things you do when you soak other shoes from the inside. When dry they are breathable and very comfortable.

So basically you get out of the water, your extremities are cold, you pop them on to warm your footsies up, and then as stuff dries in nice weather, you still have a comfy shoe on.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Crocs, Uggs and Vibrams are in this never-ending death-battle to see just who can, once and for all, be crowned the most hideous popular footwear ever created.


Just wait until they get bored and crossbreed, leaving us with a new generation of Vibruggs, Crocrams, and other abominations.
 
