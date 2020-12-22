 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jewish Press)   Medical staffer accidentally receives entire vial (5+ doses) of Pfizer vaccine in one shot. Next they'll test him with Gamma radiation   (jewishpress.com) divider line
33
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

1203 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2020 at 7:48 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"staff member received an injection of an entire, unadulterated vial that should have been enough for 5 to 6 patients. He was hospitalized overnight for observation and was released Tuesday morning."

Enter ...The Vaccinator
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Quick, somebody make sure Joan Collins gets run over by a bus.

PROTECT THE TIMELINE!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that is the origin story of the first Jewish superhero.
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's RNA people. JFC.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand, I've never heard of another immunization that is in a multidose vial that we need to reconstitute.  Immunizations are typically a multidose vial (typhoid, polio, some flu), single dose vial (MMR), single dose pre-filled syringe (flu, TDap, Hep A/B), or a single dose vial that is reconstituted (Zostavax, Varivax).  Pfizer's reconstituted multidose vial is something I've never seen, at least in retail pharmacy.

On the other hand, the person giving the shot should have known how much diluent used to reconstitute, what amount to draw up, and the fact that it says multidose vialon the vial.
 
sacoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.theonion.com/lab-assistan​t​-who-accidentally-poked-self-while-pre​pari-1845878522
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: And that is the origin story of the first Jewish superhero.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pierce hawthorne living god
Youtube 0MgNcE8mRM0
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SaintAnky: It's RNA people. JFC.


It's 2020, they're ribonucleic acid people, jeez.

/Reported
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: [Fark user image 500x378] [View Full Size image _x_]


Great. Is it too late to toss Alexis Carrington in front of the truck?
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His superhero name is SO going to be The Crown
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: [Fark user image 425x238]


Fark user imageView Full Size


This is what you post to Twitter.
You have to know your target audience.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
imgix.bustle.comView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hoarder
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm less bothered that someone received 5+ doses of the vaccine and more bothered that some healthcare worker drew an entire vial's worth of vaccine for injection. How the fark does that happen?
 
steklo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: How the fark does that happen?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Well first, they load the syringe, then they roll up their sleeve, apply an alcohol wipe, look for a vein and inject the vaccine. Next time on How To Do It, we'll go over how to play the flute, construct box garter bridges...
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Now he wanders the earth while a piano plays a sad, reflective tune.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So he can walked naked through the covid wards now spreading his herd immunity or something.


/yes I know
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Peoples, we're looking at the wrong Avenger.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/that staffer is going to have the best ass in the country
//plus the staffer will punch Hitler/Trump again and again
///slashies for 2020 bringing comic books to life
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I'm less bothered that someone received 5+ doses of the vaccine and more bothered that some healthcare worker drew an entire vial's worth of vaccine for injection. How the fark does that happen?


The vaccine is shipped as a frozen suspension, and must be thawed and then diluted with 1.8 mL of 0.9% saline injected into the vial before being drawn up and administered.

They probably had an assembly line process whereby someone was supposed to dilute the vials and pass them on to someone else to draw them up, who then passes the filled syringes to someone else to administer the vaccine.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

groppet: So he can walked naked through the covid wards now spreading his herd immunity or something.


/yes I know


No, because now he'll require 5x the 5G radiation exposure to activate the malevolent Soros-Gates nanites.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SaintAnky: It's RNA people. JFC.


I hope that's sarcasm, because if you think that stating that as an effective call for rationality is even remotely within the capacity of the American people to grasp, you are in for some profound disappointment.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Ambivalence: I'm less bothered that someone received 5+ doses of the vaccine and more bothered that some healthcare worker drew an entire vial's worth of vaccine for injection. How the fark does that happen?

The vaccine is shipped as a frozen suspension, and must be thawed and then diluted with 1.8 mL of 0.9% saline injected into the vial before being drawn up and administered.

They probably had an assembly line process whereby someone was supposed to dilute the vials and pass them on to someone else to draw them up, who then passes the filled syringes to someone else to administer the vaccine.


so that vial maybe wasn't diluted and it was a much smaller volume than if it were?  Okay, that makes more sense.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I'm less bothered that someone received 5+ doses of the vaccine and more bothered that some healthcare worker drew an entire vial's worth of vaccine for injection. How the fark does that happen?


It's also a weird amount to reconstitute, and a weird amount to inject.  If I recall correctly (I'm a pharmacy tech and don't give shots... yet) you reconstitute with 1.8ml.  For pretty much every immunization you administer 0.5 or 1.0 mL.  They didn't question the odd amount, or the fact that it used a syringe larger than 1 mL?  I've only barely read over the training stuff so far (changing almost daily) but I would have immediately questioned it if I saw it.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Ambivalence: I'm less bothered that someone received 5+ doses of the vaccine and more bothered that some healthcare worker drew an entire vial's worth of vaccine for injection. How the fark does that happen?

The vaccine is shipped as a frozen suspension, and must be thawed and then diluted with 1.8 mL of 0.9% saline injected into the vial before being drawn up and administered.

They probably had an assembly line process whereby someone was supposed to dilute the vials and pass them on to someone else to draw them up, who then passes the filled syringes to someone else to administer the vaccine.


OK fine, I read the f*cking article, and it sounds like that's what happened.


---

Following the incident, the Health Ministry updated its guidelines for the vaccinations, telling medical teams in the field about "an error resulting from the splitting of the dilution process and the injection."

According to the ministry's amended recommendations, the same nurse should dilute and inject the vaccine.

The updated directive added: "Do not prepare vaccine doses in advance; each vaccine dose should be prepared only after verifying that the vaccine vial has been diluted."
---
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Ambivalence: I'm less bothered that someone received 5+ doses of the vaccine and more bothered that some healthcare worker drew an entire vial's worth of vaccine for injection. How the fark does that happen?

It's also a weird amount to reconstitute, and a weird amount to inject.  If I recall correctly (I'm a pharmacy tech and don't give shots... yet) you reconstitute with 1.8ml.  For pretty much every immunization you administer 0.5 or 1.0 mL.  They didn't question the odd amount, or the fact that it used a syringe larger than 1 mL?  I've only barely read over the training stuff so far (changing almost daily) but I would have immediately questioned it if I saw it.


IIRC (I read the instructions yesterday), the vaccine is thawed, diluted with 1.8 mL of 0.9% NaCl, and each dose is 0.3 mL.
 
Abox
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I'm less bothered that someone received 5+ doses of the vaccine and more bothered that some healthcare worker drew an entire vial's worth of vaccine for injection. How the fark does that happen?


Only one healthcare worker would draw an entire vial's worth of vaccine for injection...it's Clouseau...kill him!
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SaintAnky: It's RNA people. JFC.


He's an RNA person.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: kittyhas1000legs: Ambivalence: I'm less bothered that someone received 5+ doses of the vaccine and more bothered that some healthcare worker drew an entire vial's worth of vaccine for injection. How the fark does that happen?

It's also a weird amount to reconstitute, and a weird amount to inject.  If I recall correctly (I'm a pharmacy tech and don't give shots... yet) you reconstitute with 1.8ml.  For pretty much every immunization you administer 0.5 or 1.0 mL.  They didn't question the odd amount, or the fact that it used a syringe larger than 1 mL?  I've only barely read over the training stuff so far (changing almost daily) but I would have immediately questioned it if I saw it.

IIRC (I read the instructions yesterday), the vaccine is thawed, diluted with 1.8 mL of 0.9% NaCl, and each dose is 0.3 mL.


Oy vey.  With the hiring spree at my employer (both pharmacists and interns) and the state probably changing the regulations so techs can administer shots, I'm not looking forward to next year.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.