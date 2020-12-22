 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Stuff.co.nz)   Deadliest year in US history since 1918 as mortalities top three million, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic, Trump blowing the virus response   (stuff.co.nz) divider line
51
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

695 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2020 at 8:04 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Alphax
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We know.. we know..
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Poor Subby, that TDS acting up again?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby, that TDS acting up again?


Really.

Wow. Well guess it takes all sorts
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No amount of dead kids will change gun laws. No amount of dead Americans will change Republican behavior.

We need to ignore Republicans and move forward without them.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh.  Having my Trumper In-laws visiting tomorrow (not a fan but Mrs. SLEZE wants it) so they can see their grandkids.

Challenge 1 will be to have them keep their masks on the whole time.
Challenge 2 will be to keep them from talking politics or how this is just the flu.

At least this will be something I can throw back in their faces if I have to.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby, that TDS acting up again?


So what you're saying is essentially "A hurrra durrrrr FART"

We got it.

And no one is going to forget that the right wing plague rats did this to America. The farking maskless plague spreading filth they are.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby, that TDS acting up again?


You lost.
Get over it.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby, that TDS acting up again?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Responsible for the deaths of almost 3,000 on U.S. Soil.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Responsible for the deaths of over 326,000 (so far) on U.S. Soil.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This doesn't compare to the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic. Not yet, anyway. But the response by both government and the public are strikingly similar.

5 million people in 1918 is still 5 million people in 2020, but when you factor in the population density and total population, the Spanish Flu would have butt farked America into a hellscape far worse than it currently is.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mention Trump in a bad light on the main page and watch all the alts come in to shiatpost.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inflated numbers. They record you as a mortality if you're even a little bit dead.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HA! Second one in... Damn they do work fast.
 
tuxq
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: Mention Trump in a bad light on the main page and watch all the alts come in to shiatpost.


labeling them isn't going to help. Identity politics really needs to stop. Maybe if that crap hadn't taken hold back in 2012, we'd be a little more united, maybe the pandemic wouldn't have been politicized... and maybe I wouldn't be working in a hospital right now usually full of at least half-smiling faces, now full of nurses who look like they have shell shock and couldn't fake a smile if they wanted.

Everyone can just fark right off with their politics. There's real problems to worry about that isn't just red or blue flavored finger pointing.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby, that TDS acting up again?


You pay Fark to post stupid things before everyone else. Congratulations.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby, that TDS acting up again?


Other people depend on me, so yeah, knowing this is the deadliest year in my life is something I need to be aware of and stay vigilant about.  And 2021 ain't shaping up to be much better.  All because the voters in 2016 got played and manipulated by traitors and foreign agents.  If the empty suits in Washington DC, had done their jobs, we could be looking around, all smug like New Zealand.  Instead, we are looking damned stupid.
 
OldJames
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
300,000 is 10% of 3,000,000. I haven't looked anything up, but was 10% the biggest percent of deaths? Isn't heart disease usually higher than 10%? I don't know if I would say coronaviruis was the main reason we went over 3M. The main reason would be the biggest piece of the pie. (Which may be coronavirus, just seems unlikely)
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Alphax: We know.. we know..


Curiously, I keep hearing anti-maskers and trump idiots saying that overall mortality is down, therefore the COVID hoax is a hoax.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sleze: Sigh.  Having my Trumper In-laws visiting tomorrow (not a fan but Mrs. SLEZE wants it) so they can see their grandkids.

Challenge 1 will be to have them keep their masks on the whole time.
Challenge 2 will be to keep them from talking politics or how this is just the flu.

At least this will be something I can throw back in their faces if I have to.


My kids are seeing grandparents on Thursday. They are driving 2.5 hours to us and will sit in the garage with airflow and heaters, hard 2 hr time limit, no food/drink but our bathroom is available.

The alternative was not seeing them so they agreed.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Has anybody mentioned that the GOP is a death cult? The Evangelical part doubly so. They think that somebody dying that they don't know is just fine since they will get their rewards or punishment in the afterlife.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

tuxq: Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: Mention Trump in a bad light on the main page and watch all the alts come in to shiatpost.

labeling them isn't going to help. Identity politics really needs to stop. Maybe if that crap hadn't taken hold back in 2012, we'd be a little more united, maybe the pandemic wouldn't have been politicized... and maybe I wouldn't be working in a hospital right now usually full of at least half-smiling faces, now full of nurses who look like they have shell shock and couldn't fake a smile if they wanted.

Everyone can just fark right off with their politics. There's real problems to worry about that isn't just red or blue flavored finger pointing.


Great. Blame the people whose fault that is, and fark off with this bsab shiat. It wasn't the left that turned the pandemic political, or failed America, and you, and all those nurses. It was, explicitly and specifically right wing trump morons and Q-vidiots with their maskless plague ratting around and calling it all a hoax.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby, that TDS acting up again?


This is kind just sad, really.  You have become that 30 year old who still hangs out at the high school parties because you can't accept that the world moved on, and you didn't.  Bless your heart, maybe on Parler they still think you are relevant.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Inflated numbers. They record you as a mortality if you're even a little bit dead.


If you code several times but recover, do they count each death separately?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby, that TDS acting up again?

Really.

Wow. Well guess it takes all sorts


I like people that say stupid shiat like 'TDS'. It makes it easier to mark them as Trumpers.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

neongoats: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby, that TDS acting up again?

So what you're saying is essentially "A hurrra durrrrr FART"

We got it.

And no one is going to forget that the right wing plague rats did this to America. The farking maskless plague spreading filth they are.


I drove into North Philly for work yesterday for work. For the first time in 9 months, one of the people working the McDonalds drive thru was not wearing a mask.

It's not just red hats. They are the only ones whose leader is spouts antimask rhetoric, but there are plenty of idiots who didn't vote for the asshat.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Gubbo: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby, that TDS acting up again?

Really.

Wow. Well guess it takes all sorts

I like people that say stupid shiat like 'TDS'. It makes it easier to mark them as Trumpers.


The one good thing about the trump phenomena is that people have been aggressively proud of being ignorant, bigoted, and stupid.  It has been very easy to identify people who I am better off removing from my life.
 
steklo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

neongoats: and fark off with this bsab shiat.


I disagree. Just as everyone here has the right to bash a president, then people also have the right to view their beliefs. BSAB or whatever. Telling someone to fark off is just rude and this is why our nation is in such turmoil.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Does anyone remember that term 'Contact Tracing' that was supposed to track who is getting Covid19; Ages, ethnicity, sex, cities/neighborhoods ect...?
I do. Funny how they're still keeping it all a big secret.
Last time they started, it was mostly people of color being affected. Like modern crematoriums, except more discreet.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

youngandstupid: neongoats: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Poor Subby, that TDS acting up again?

So what you're saying is essentially "A hurrra durrrrr FART"

We got it.

And no one is going to forget that the right wing plague rats did this to America. The farking maskless plague spreading filth they are.

I drove into North Philly for work yesterday for work. For the first time in 9 months, one of the people working the McDonalds drive thru was not wearing a mask.

It's not just red hats. They are the only ones whose leader is spouts antimask rhetoric, but there are plenty of idiots who didn't vote for the asshat.


Democrats cannot get Covid. It is a Republican disease.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Does anyone remember that term 'Contact Tracing' that was supposed to track who is getting Covid19; Ages, ethnicity, sex, cities/neighborhoods ect...?
I do. Funny how they're still keeping it all a big secret.
Last time they started, it was mostly people of color being affected. Like modern crematoriums, except more discreet.


Stop channeling the thoughts of Stephen Miller please. One brain having them is one too many already.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: neongoats: and fark off with this bsab shiat.

I disagree. Just as everyone here has the right to bash a president, then people also have the right to view their beliefs. BSAB or whatever. Telling someone to fark off is just rude and this is why our nation is in such turmoil.


Ah I see. Clearly we haven't pandered to the feelings of the murderers enough. How unfair we all are.
 
sleze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TelemonianAjax: sleze: Sigh.  Having my Trumper In-laws visiting tomorrow (not a fan but Mrs. SLEZE wants it) so they can see their grandkids.

Challenge 1 will be to have them keep their masks on the whole time.
Challenge 2 will be to keep them from talking politics or how this is just the flu.

At least this will be something I can throw back in their faces if I have to.

My kids are seeing grandparents on Thursday. They are driving 2.5 hours to us and will sit in the garage with airflow and heaters, hard 2 hr time limit, no food/drink but our bathroom is available.

The alternative was not seeing them so they agreed.


I'm essentially doing the same thing in our living room.  Window open with air flow through the kitchen fan.  Not using an extra heater so they get cold and leave sooner.

/Not sure who thinks our posts are funny but I guess they either don't have kids or think that infecting people is funny?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: neongoats: and fark off with this bsab shiat.

I disagree. Just as everyone here has the right to bash a president, then people also have the right to view their beliefs. BSAB or whatever. Telling someone to fark off is just rude and this is why our nation is in such turmoil.


I disagree. We don't tell bad people to fark off nearly often enough. And it's led to an America where loathsome garbage feels emboldened to act like human filth in public, to the point of killing people and purposely spreading a deadly contagion. What's ruder than telling people to fark off when they say dumb shiat? Letting it slide so they know there is never a consequence to being trash.
 
steklo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
People are catching it, people are dying and it's a hoax?  The answer is easy, take the non-believers to any covid floor of a hospital and ask them to breathe in nice and deep. Let's see what they do.
 
steklo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Clearly we haven't pandered to the feelings of the murderers enough


Lets go back a second please. Can we pin-point how the US got covid in the first place? I want to start there if there's going to be a debate here.  Those responsible who had the virus first should be blamed.

Thanks.
 
steklo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

neongoats: We don't tell bad people to fark off nearly often enough


You're right. Because telling someone to fark off solves so many issues. I think they should start saying this during the next senate and house debates. it would make CSPAN more interesting to watch.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: Gubbo: Clearly we haven't pandered to the feelings of the murderers enough

Lets go back a second please. Can we pin-point how the US got covid in the first place? I want to start there if there's going to be a debate here.  Those responsible who had the virus first should be blamed.

Thanks.


We get it. You want to blame China. That's not going to happen. Once it hit our shores it became our problem, and we farked it up royally.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: Gubbo: Clearly we haven't pandered to the feelings of the murderers enough

Lets go back a second please. Can we pin-point how the US got covid in the first place? I want to start there if there's going to be a debate here.  Those responsible who had the virus first should be blamed.

Thanks.


Are you desperately trying to say it's China's fault that America has allowed the most Covid deaths, but you just lack the courage?
 
steklo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Once it hit our shores it became our problem,


Let's put the other shoe on shall we?  What if the virus originated first here in the states and headed out East. What would those countries think?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: NuclearPenguins: Once it hit our shores it became our problem,

Let's put the other shoe on shall we?  What if the virus originated first here in the states and headed out East. What would those countries think?


Who cares? Deal with reality. We farked up the response to it and that is on us.
 
steklo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Are you desperately trying to say it's China's fault


I wasn't there. You weren't there. I don't trust any form of government and I certainly can't trust any news source so I can't say for certain who's fault it is. All i know it's here, people are dying and everyone wants to blame the oval office for not doing the right thing or doing enough to prevent it, anyone who didn't wear a mask or didn't wash their hands or social distanced is at fault here. Plain and simple. Regardless of political affiliation. People were warned. They saw the CDC recommendations. Electronic Highway signs even said to mask up. People knew to mask up, they chose not to do so.

The government can't lock people in their homes. They can't shut down the economy because we're a capitalistic form of government. There wasn't much the government could've done because people will be individualistic in their believes. "oh I can't wear a mask, It's too hard to breathe, I won't catch it..."
 
steklo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: We farked up the response to it and that is on us.


Not being snarky and I want to know what you think would've been the right response.
 
cleek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: Gubbo: Clearly we haven't pandered to the feelings of the murderers enough

Lets go back a second please. Can we pin-point how the US got covid in the first place? I want to start there if there's going to be a debate here.  Those responsible who had the virus first should be blamed.

Thanks.


let's play Spot The Racist!
 
steklo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cleek: let's play Spot The Racist!


Ok, you go first.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Watch Totally Under Control on Hulu but not before bed because you will be too angry to sleep. It wasn't just incompetence, though there was plenty of that. It was neglect homicide, at best, on a national scale.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: neglect


negligent, of course.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: NuclearPenguins: We farked up the response to it and that is on us.

Not being snarky and I want to know what you think would've been the right response.


Not constantly calling it a hoax would be a good start. Not straight up lying "it will all be gone by easter!". Not encouraging your followers to not wear masks. Not embracing dumb ass conspiracy theories.

But yeah, you're right, America's leadership had to call it all a liberal hoax meant to harm Trump. That was obviously doing "The best we could do"
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: NuclearPenguins: We farked up the response to it and that is on us.

Not being snarky and I want to know what you think would've been the right response.


Let us start with our leaders not lying about it.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

neongoats: Not constantly calling it a hoax would be a good start. Not straight up lying "it will all be gone by easter!". Not encouraging your followers to not wear masks. Not embracing dumb ass conspiracy theories.


Not making states compete against each other for resources. Not putting your idiot son in law in charge of, well, anything. His solution to sourcing PPE was to literally put college kids in a room with laptops and tell them to get on ebay. Literally. Not stopping the USPS from sending masks to every address in America. Not hiring and putting dipsh*ts in charge of, well, anything, simply because YOU LIKED HOW THEY LOOKED ON FOX NEWS.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.