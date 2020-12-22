 Skip to content
(CNN)   Couple with dog on Delta flight decide they'd rather not fly - after the plane started taxiing down the runway. Which left only one option   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are the people that deserve the treatment reserved for deboarding doctors
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Dog had the lasagna?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I hope they find jail more accommodating.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: Those are the people that deserve the treatment reserved for deboarding doctors


Deboarding doctors?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The good news is that they'll never be flying Delta again.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Im gonna go ahead and make a call on the race of this couple based on them not having more holes in them than swiss cheese.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Charge them for the cost of the slide repacking or replacement, you know that ain't cheap, and all the certified technicians and inspectors.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wage0048: The good news is that they'll never be flying Delta again.


I'm guessing they aren't going to be flying any airline for a long time.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
C'mon - what happened to the dog?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Charge them for the cost of the slide repacking or replacement, you know that ain't cheap, and all the certified technicians and inspectors.


Don't forget loss-of-use of the aircraft, as well as the costs of rebooking everyone on other flights.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fix the cable?
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In their defense
The plane was headed to Atlanta
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ok I need to know more than just what's in TFA.  A whole lot more.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Was the dog a Czechoslovakian wolfdog?

/ they may  have been trying to protect elderly Italian passengers
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 384x381]


Ah yes, "Take your child to work day" at Delta!
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I really can't wait to hear what idiotic reasoning led to this.  The most charitable idiocy I can imagine is that people in the hotbox flying tube weren't wearing masks, but even then you keep yours on and complain about it on twitter later.  But 99% betting it's something like they left their churro at the gate and wanted to go back for it.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So at what point after the aircraft leaves the gate does it become impossible to open the emergency door?  I'm presuming at a certain point pressurization would make it difficult to impossible.

Shouldn't the safety instructions be changed so that after "in case of a loss of cabin pressure, masks will drop down from the ceiling above you", the instructions include "and you will be able to open the emergency doors mid-air"?

The big surprise is that a traveler paid attention to the safety briefing and/or read the card-in-the-back-of-the-seat-in-front-​of-you to learn how to open the hatch.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wonder how much they paid for those tickets.

The last time I was looking at Delta fares, they were ridiculously high. I suppose they need to find a way to recoup their losses from keeping the middle seat empty, but holy cow the prices were insane.

Maybe these people are independently wealthy and can afford to pay for Delta tickets then jump out of the plane at the last minute.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
farking jerks.

/That is all.
 
BeesNuts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Charge them for the cost of the slide repacking or replacement, you know that ain't cheap, and all the certified technicians and inspectors.


Lesson: When you made that choice, you were likely thinking of the cost and inconvenience you were about to incur because of your mistake.  On balance, does that still seem like the correct choice, re: said cost and inconvenience?
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If life were like the movies there would've been a totally justified reason for this, like her phone rang just as the plane started moving and it was her sister saying " It's a miracle, dad came out of the coma and wants to see you before he dies and if he doesn't you don't get the million dollars!" and they're jumping up and she's Melissa Mccarthy and he's Ed Helms and the plane stops as they tumble down the slide and a sassy black woman says "You go!" and cops are chasing them but a sympathetic baggage handler hides them in the luggage wagon and they escape.
 
JRoo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeesNuts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: I really can't wait to hear what idiotic reasoning led to this.  The most charitable idiocy I can imagine is that people in the hotbox flying tube weren't wearing masks, but even then you keep yours on and complain about it on twitter later.  But 99% betting it's something like they left their churro at the gate and wanted to go back for it.


It's possible they boarded the wrong plane.

At the very least, I hate them deeply for simply buying a plane ticket right now.  Fark them, and I hope their dog pees all over their house while they are in jail.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: LowbrowDeluxe: I really can't wait to hear what idiotic reasoning led to this.  The most charitable idiocy I can imagine is that people in the hotbox flying tube weren't wearing masks, but even then you keep yours on and complain about it on twitter later.  But 99% betting it's something like they left their churro at the gate and wanted to go back for it.

It's possible they boarded the wrong plane.

At the very least, I hate them deeply for simply buying a plane ticket right now.  Fark them, and I hope their dog pees all over their house while they are in jail.


Is it even possible to board the wrong plane these days?  My ticket always gets scanned before boarding.
 
EatsCrayons
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Let see, so they said "service dog". I'm going to randomly guess it was for someone with PTSD who suddenly had a really bad episode due to the combined stress of flying, Covid and terrifying in-laws at the other end.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: I really can't wait to hear what idiotic reasoning led to this.  The most charitable idiocy I can imagine is that people in the hotbox flying tube weren't wearing masks, but even then you keep yours on and complain about it on twitter later.  But 99% betting it's something like they left their churro at the gate and wanted to go back for it.


I just went out and looked around. The guy apparently claims to have posttraumatic stress disorder and he told the flight attendant that if he sat down he would freak out. I don't even know how this plane ever left the gate because apparently he changed seats several times in a panic. Once the plane started moving he lost it and opened up the door and went out of the plane took his girlfriend and dog with him. Mental health issues, sounds like. I don't understand why he ever thought getting on a plane would be a good idea.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is the dog ok?

Also is Rick Moranis ok?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: I really can't wait to hear what idiotic reasoning led to this.  The most charitable idiocy I can imagine is that people in the hotbox flying tube weren't wearing masks, but even then you keep yours on and complain about it on twitter later.  But 99% betting it's something like they left their churro at the gate and wanted to go back for it.


I'll take those odds. What are you betting?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Probably cost the airline more than the cost of an Air Marshal
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: LowbrowDeluxe: I really can't wait to hear what idiotic reasoning led to this.  The most charitable idiocy I can imagine is that people in the hotbox flying tube weren't wearing masks, but even then you keep yours on and complain about it on twitter later.  But 99% betting it's something like they left their churro at the gate and wanted to go back for it.

I just went out and looked around. The guy apparently claims to have posttraumatic stress disorder and he told the flight attendant that if he sat down he would freak out. I don't even know how this plane ever left the gate because apparently he changed seats several times in a panic. Once the plane started moving he lost it and opened up the door and went out of the plane took his girlfriend and dog with him. Mental health issues, sounds like. I don't understand why he ever thought getting on a plane would be a good idea.


That is...almost valid as a reason this happened.  Still, charge them, fine them, and sue them in civil court for all related plane costs; but other than the poor choice of getting on a plane without flying with Prince Valium I can almost accept that happening.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: If life were like the movies there would've been a totally justified reason for this, like her phone rang just as the plane started moving and it was her sister saying " It's a miracle, dad came out of the coma and wants to see you before he dies and if he doesn't you don't get the million dollars!" and they're jumping up and she's Melissa Mccarthy and he's Ed Helms and the plane stops as they tumble down the slide and a sassy black woman says "You go!" and cops are chasing them but a sympathetic baggage handler hides them in the luggage wagon and they escape.


I was going to rtfa to find out more about what really happened but I think I'll just read this post again and go about my day with a smile on my face.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Was meth involved?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
