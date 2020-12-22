 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   No.1 rule for getting a tattoo: Don't ask for your mom's advice on what tattoo to get, it'll make your inking that much worse   (thesun.ie) divider line
33
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comic sans?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's just dumb
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: that's just dumb


Better than about 90% of the ink I see running around now.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the tattoo biz, getting a tattoo is called getting ink.  When you see a cool tattoo, you say "Nice ink!"

I learned this from Mr. Cool Ice.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tattoos are a permanent reminder of a temporary phase."

- Thomas Jefferson
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: that's just dumb


I honestly have to disagree: I think it's brilliant on several levels.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting worse. Far more deserving people out there for the "dumbass" tag.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tattoos are trashy red flags of poor impulse control and an irrational mindset. Oh, but yours is cool and unique.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Tattoos are trashy red flags of poor impulse control and an irrational mindset. Oh, but yours is cool and unique.


Look, if you want to show us your ink, you can.  No need to fetishize it any further.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Tattoos are trashy red flags of poor impulse control and an irrational mindset. Oh, but yours is cool and unique.


While they certainly can be signs of poor impulse control, they aren't necessarily.  Some are cultural, some are meaningful, some are beautiful.

/No, I don't
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have a friend that got a "Mom" tattoo by his mother. He likes to complain that she messed it up and it says "Wow"
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Tattoos are trashy red flags of poor impulse control and an irrational mindset. Oh, but yours is cool and unique.



Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
To me whom has no ink.........Tattoos are for idiots!!!!!

Whatz it supposed to be when your 90 or even 60.......ugly that's what it's gonna look like!!!!
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have been here long enough to know that RTFA is not always a thing, but what is wrong with the dead cat one?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm not a tattoo person, they just don't interest me.  I had a girlfriend once who was way into tattoos.  We're both pisces and she got a yin/yang tattoo of pisces fish to celebrate our relationship.  The relationship didn't last but the tattoo does(I assume).  I hope I was worth it.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Tattoos are trashy red flags of poor impulse control and an irrational mindset. Oh, but yours is cool and unique.


Mr. Cool Ice wants to know your address.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Insain2: To me whom has no ink.........Tattoos are for idiots!!!!!

Whatz it supposed to be when your 90 or even 60.......ugly that's what it's gonna look like!!!!


What isn't ugly on a 90 or 60 year old?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Insain2: To me whom has no ink.........Tattoos are for idiots!!!!!

Whatz it supposed to be when your 90 or even 60.......ugly that's what it's gonna look like!!!!

What isn't ugly on a 90 or 60 year old?


A 19 year old cheerleader.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the first article I ever read on Fark, waaaay back in 2007. Anybody remember the blue screen of death tattoo guy?

Fark user image
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: We're both pisces


That either of you would know that...
 
mikey15
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No.1 rule for getting a tattoo: Don't ask for your mom's advice on what tattoo to get, it'll make your inking that much worse

Fixed it
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Tattoos are trashy red flags of poor impulse control and an irrational mindset. Oh, but yours is cool and unique.


Maybe in the case of a flash piece chosen in a moment of drunken stupor, and hastily scratched on by an unscrupulous (let's call them) "artist" who's OK working on someone in that state.
One of my pieces is a 3-session, 12 hour creation which involved a few consultation meetings going over the design before even sitting for the outline work.  Plenty of options to reconsider the decision before I got started, and would have only been out the deposit for the initial design work.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

yomrfark: Subtonic: Tattoos are trashy red flags of poor impulse control and an irrational mindset. Oh, but yours is cool and unique.

Mr. Cool Ice wants to know your address.


Won't do him any good until he gets out of jail.
 
guestguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MDI_BugMan: [Fark user image 603x628]


I did chuckle...but certainly that meme will be timeless, still funny in 30 years, right?
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

guestguy: MDI_BugMan: [Fark user image 603x628]

I did chuckle...but certainly that meme will be timeless, still funny in 30 years, right?


Every bit as funny as the one a friend of mine has on the side of his head, which is just a curly script statement "Yes, this is a head tattoo".
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Oztemprom: I have been here long enough to know that RTFA is not always a thing, but what is wrong with the dead cat one?


Looked at upside down, the heart looking thing on the left looks like our favorite squirrels nutz.
 
Salmon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Subtonic: yomrfark: Subtonic: Tattoos are trashy red flags of poor impulse control and an irrational mindset. Oh, but yours is cool and unique.

Mr. Cool Ice wants to know your address.

Won't do him any good until he gets out of jail.


he's dead and sharing a grave with The Rave Viking.
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: Oztemprom: I have been here long enough to know that RTFA is not always a thing, but what is wrong with the dead cat one?

Looked at upside down, the heart looking thing on the left looks like our favorite squirrels nutz.


ah, thanks.  It is still early and I needed that spelled out.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: I have a friend that got a "Mom" tattoo by his mother. He likes to complain that she messed it up and it says "Wow"


Did he get an "M" tattooed on each butt cheek, so that when he pulled them apart...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Swayzaur is an immortal creature and must be included in any tattoo related thread. Your mom would approve
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
