(People Magazine)   In a bid to ensure these last 3 shelter dogs find their forever homes by Christmas, a Virginia police officer has offered to pay for their adoption fees. Please welcome Sugarplum, Claus & Holly to this Christmas edition of Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (people.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Even though he had been a very good boy, Buckwheat was not a fan of Santa Claus
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
I cannot imagine how sad an animal would be having its people leave it forever.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Dogs are awesome.  I surprised a dog (pretty big!) coming down the stairwell the other day when I was going up and that dog is particularly well trained I think.  Didn't flinch or anything and they passed through and were on their way.

/the boy has also started wearing a mask so I've got that going for me now.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

edmo: I cannot imagine how sad an animal would be having its people leave it forever.


I think it's especially hard on senior dogs & cats. They've been part of a household for much of their life, then get dumped at a shelter because their owners don't want to deal with varying issues common with senior pets or maybe they want a younger dog or cat.

Now I can understand if a family surrenders a pet to a no-kill shelter because they cannot afford the medical care needed and want what is best for their cat or dog. Both my cat, Salem and my son's cat, Sir Percy, had entropion and required surgery. Both eyes for Percy, the left eye for Salem and their families simply could not afford the thousands of dollars it costs to fix the condition (Average of $1,000-$2,000).
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
laulajaMerry Christmas!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Looks like the dog is smoking a cigarette.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 500x720]

Looks like the dog is smoking a cigarette.


nice!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 500x650]


Brindy has lost a few more baby teeth - one of the molars just yesterday. I really hope this teething thing ends soon. Am hoping she'll settle down a little bit once her toofers stop driving her nuts.

I owe serious back pupper taxes:

Fark user imageView Full Size


She's growing so fast. I can barely pick her up now.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 500x650]

Brindy has lost a few more baby teeth - one of the molars just yesterday. I really hope this teething thing ends soon. Am hoping she'll settle down a little bit once her toofers stop driving her nuts.

I owe serious back pupper taxes:

[Fark user image 850x562]

She's growing so fast. I can barely pick her up now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 315x315] [View Full Size image _x_]


Umm, thank you Doggy?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 500x650]

Brindy has lost a few more baby teeth - one of the molars just yesterday. I really hope this teething thing ends soon. Am hoping she'll settle down a little bit once her toofers stop driving her nuts.

I owe serious back pupper taxes:

[Fark user image 850x562]

She's growing so fast. I can barely pick her up now.


Miss Lady Lu Lu lost 4 baby teeth in a single day
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
RUFF!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF!
[Fark user image 425x280]


BARK!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

BadReligion: [Fark user image 850x637]


Very nice!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: RUFF!
[Fark user image 425x280]


So DLC how is your day going?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
@ FtP. Just got off "work".  Got laundromat, shopping, and dishes to get chores caught up before I gotgo to my sister's place for Christmas Eve.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: @ FtP. Just got off "work".  Got laundromat, shopping, and dishes to get chores caught up before I gotgo to my sister's place for Christmas Eve.


Make sure you have some fun
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Djelibeybi: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 500x650]

Brindy has lost a few more baby teeth - one of the molars just yesterday. I really hope this teething thing ends soon. Am hoping she'll settle down a little bit once her toofers stop driving her nuts.

I owe serious back pupper taxes:

[Fark user image 850x562]

She's growing so fast. I can barely pick her up now.

Miss Lady Lu Lu lost 4 baby teeth in a single day


Goodness! So far Brindy still has her baby canines and they are so sharp. Her nails are due for a trim soon, too - unfortunately, both of our vets are out sick right now so they can't even do vaccinations until someone is well enough to return to work. I just hope they'll be okay. They're like a part of our family with as much as we've gone through with our pets over the years.

Hope you're doing well and staying as healthy as possible. It's been a helluva long year, but there's some light off in the distance now...
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
@ FtP. Oh, trust me - I got that taken care of!

/Woofsday
//Sam Adams
///v0dak martini (Sean, not stirred)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: @ FtP. Oh, trust me - I got that taken care of!

/Woofsday
//Sam Adams
///v0dak martini (Sean, not stirred)


Oh please, a real martini is gin and is stirred, the only reason that the actor chose that drink was because with the vodka and the extra cold it wouldn't have any flavor to it. Please try a good gin martini :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 555x960]


nice!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

lajimi: [Fark user image 720x900]


Howdy!
 
